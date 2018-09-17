Dear Bella,

A young man has been texting my wife’s phone. I know I have been neglecting her and now I am worried that the young man is keeping her company.

I see her always smiling at her phone and she is no longer questioning my whereabouts when I come home late.

It’s almost as if she has something going on. Anyway, I tried looking at her phone but there’s a password. Why have a password if you have nothing to hide?

She is such a wonderful person. Hardworking and loving and I agree I have been spending too little time at home.

If she’s flirting then it’s my fault. I hope it’s not too late to restore what we had.

Should I confront her?

Worried Husband

Dear Worried Husband,

How about staying indoors when it’s not necessary to be outdoors? And spend more time with your wife.

Confronting her about something you have no solid proof about could cause contention at home.

And knowing women, she will use every opportunity to tell you what you already know; that you don’t spend time with her.

I think you should just show more appreciation and attention to your wife.

If you do, there may not be a need for her to smile at her phone. She may begin to start smiling at you.

Best,

Bella

