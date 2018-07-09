Dear Bella,

I know I have heard people make fun about the soldiers who were in Dominica during the passage of Hurricane Maria but my story is no joke.

And before any one of you judge me, let me just say I am human. Bella after the storm I met this guy. Let us call him Kwame. He was one of the soldiers who came here to assist the other police officers here. He was good to me.

He made sure I was alright and he made all my fears about Hurricane Maria disappear. I won’t go into details but we became close and did everything lovers would do.

Anyway, it was time for him to return to his homeland and he gave me his overseas number. He already had my Dominica number.

Bella, I haven’t heard from him since. I called the number he gave me and it doesn’t exist. I also looked him up on Facebook after he left and he doesn’t seem to even be part of planet earth.

I went to the police station and asked for him and the officers there didn’t know him by the name he gave me.

Some of them even had a look on their faces like I am crazy. Bella I am not crazy. I fell in love with a wonderful man.

The only crazy thing about this is that he has vanished and I can’t seem to find him. I’m thinking of taking a trip to go over to Barbados to find him. What do you think I should do?

The Soldier Girl

________________________________________________________________________________

Hello Soldier Girl,

It is obvious that your soldier lover ensured that you won’t be able to contact him once he’s left.

And as much as this may hurt, it is the truth. Let’s look at facts here. He did not give you his real name.

That’s the first indication that this man had no intentions of keeping you in his life.

He gave you a number that doesn’t exist. It’s also quite clear that he does not want you to contact him.

You can’t find him on facebook and he has not tried calling you since he left. Now tell me, why would you think of even travelling to Barbados to hunt down a man who doesn’t want to be found.

My dear friend, I want to encourage you to take time to know someone before you decide to open your heart to them.

We should guard our heart because everything we do flows from it.

Best,

Bella

