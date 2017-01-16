For young adults today, Dominica’s political destiny seems totally locked the deadly embrace of Skerrit & Linton. Those blessed with a few more years know there was life before these two distinguished gentlemen and surely there will be life after them. Over time, hostage populations become immobile in their thinking. They accept their lot as God’s will or “Boy, that’s just the way it is.”

This brings to mind one those videos circulating on social media. Maybe you have seen it. Viewer discretion is strongly advised. It is like a gory accident that compels you to stop and stare. And you do this knowing full well that something there may well prevent you from sleeping at night.

A zookeeper in the lion’s den finds out the hard way that story of Daniel was indeed an incredible miracle. The lion has his neck locked in its powerful jaws, it’s large claws embedded deep into his chest. Blood is all over the place. The lion totally ignores the frenzied screams of onlookers. From a distance, they’re trying something with sticks and stones. But that is as futile as pelting a battleship with ping pong balls. The man is immobile, probably already unconscious. Or he could have been hoping against hope that if he does not fight back, the lion may have mercy and set him free. After what seems like an eternity, a guard rushes in, pistol in hand. Frightfully, the lion’s response to the first shots is actually to drag it’s victim deeper into its cage! It absolutely refuses to let go. Then suddenly, it rolls over, jerks once and never moves again.

A horrified viewer of this video is inclined to think, “Bad lion. Bad lion!” But the lion is only doing what lions do – by nature. Dictators, when stung, never relinquish their grip on power. Like Syria’s Basheer Assad, they double down and mercilessly attempt to crush their opponents.

The 60 Minutes Passport Sales programme is already candidate for Dominica’s top news story of 2017. Citizens are scared silly to give their honest opinion. They mostly have preconceived notions on WHO, not what is right or wrong. Well, I am certain of one thing. History will absolve all who struggled long and hard to blow the lid on this crookedness. As much as some may despise me for saying this, the ensuing threats on Mr. Linton confirm it took much courage and self-sacrifice on his part. It is easy to understand why the usual suspects are having an apoplectic fit. The frenzied response of Dominicans once again is sharply split along traditional party lines. And as is customary, the row-row may last a week or two until attention turns to the next beff or sewo. That is, as long as we continue portray these issues as a pissing competition between Skerrit and Linton.

Well, new year new rule! An increasing number of Dominicans want to put country first. Top priority is to back off from all this violent rhetoric stoked from the top. That kind of foolish talk only benefits the extremists and perpetuates our present predicament. Dominica has too many solid men and women to be held hostage by a personal vendetta between these two.

The conclusion of the matter is this. Citizenship By Investment is a well conceived programme conducted by successive Dominican administrations. A number of countries both big & small have some form of transparent CBI programme. Dominica is not by any means the first country to have questions raised about its program, but its level of abuse take the cake. There is no real ‘citizenship.’ Passports sales seem designed to benefit mostly those interested in circumventing laws of developed ‘enemy’ countries. Our ‘passport factory’ has likely degenerated into a multi-million dollar heist in broad daylight. How else does one explain the personal enrichment of a few, the parade of half-finished projects, the wanton buying of elections and justice.

Furthermore, personal marketing of diplomatic passports, though strenuously denied, would explain the shameful neglect of traditional development work by top national leaders. Civil servants with knowledge of wrongdoing will be held personally accountable. This is an industry which could vanish like a vapour with if a real terrorist does what terrorists do, while carrying a Dominican passport – or with a stroke of Trump’s pen!

Do not expect the lion to loosen it’s grip – at least not for 50 years. Babylon boasts great arrogance and rudeness. They refuse to answer legitimate parliamentary questions. Now they will answer to the international media and foreign courts.

However, do not fret yourself over evildoers. This too shall pass. But to hasten that, we need to see the crisis from the standpoint of country, not party. We cannot be immobile and just pray for the best. We have to reach out, bring the country together so we can move forward in a constructive direction.

The massive turnout by Laplaine village council voters is a sign of things to come. Lovers of Freedom, Workers as well as disillusioned Labourites came together to root out abuse and corruption. True patriots are increasingly emerging from the sidelines and saying ‘enough is enough!’

Mark my words. This ‘comess,’ this house cards that will come crashing down when least expected. The end is near. The lion’s roar will become a pitiful whisper. Watch out for the NG Lap Seng bribery case in New York. This is high drama folks – and deadly too! Examine the fate of this illustrious gang of cake-cutters & champagne drinkers. Ambassador Lorenzo from the Dominican Republic has already pleaded guilty. UN official and Lap Seng associate Teresa Lui – indicted. Also, indicted Antiguan Ambassador Ashe perished under tragically suspicious circumstances. Ever wondered why one of our top officials is always out of state on ‘private business?’ I fear for his safety. We want him out from under this curse.

The worst embarrassment I experienced in the United States was not racism. It was when people repeatedly asked me, “Doesn’t your former prime minister understand who the Klu Klux Klan and Nazis are?” That was during my days as a foreign student when Patrick John made common cause with these characters to attempt overthrow the conservative Eugenia Charles government.

It disgusts me to see my leaders hanging out with criminals. Again it happened with the ‘Ambassadors of Shame’ and ‘Garbage Bin Borbol.’ Diaspora Dominicans organised a huge protest telecast live from New York. I subsequently came down on my own accord to protest. With dozens of concerned Dominicans on island, we marched around the Ministry seven times. So you see, the CBS exposé is really nothing new. But it does bring us closer to a solution. The only question today is this: Will a portion of Dominicans once again say, since we don’t care much for​ Linton, we’ll let Skerrit continue to do whatever he wants – will they once again just yawn and roll over?

Somehow believe it will be different this time. I am excited about this new year! I know you are too, whether at home or abroad. The end of this circus is much closer now than before. Together, we shall rise from being a backward nation at which people keep shaking their heads. Together, we shall look past present personalities and join with peeps who put Dominica first. Together, we will make the Nature Isle sparkle again!