There is what I consider wicked dumping going on along the roadside in the Antrim and Springfield area. I don’t know why persons would choose to dump their galvanize and other house materials on the roadside. However, Solid Waste might want to investigate and take some actions.

We need to take better care of the environment and I consider this to be deliberate and wicked.

There is also house materials ( couch, sheet rock etc) dumped alongside the road and into the valley in another spot prior to this one (not sure if this area is Antrim or Roger).

Also, in the area in Antrim where the road is broken, almost on a daily basis I have seen bus passengers and other persons in private vehicle choose this spot ( the valley) to dispose of their bottles, empty boxes of KFC etc. People, this is not only nasty and ugly but it is hurting our environment. There are so many boxes and takeaway containers thrown there, dogs are now roaming there waiting for their next meal from the scraps in these boxes.

There is nothing wrong with holding your garbage until you get to a garbage bin or to your home.

As citizens of a country we boast to be the nature Isle we ought to do better than that. STOP IT

The attached picture is close to the Springfield bridge. ( just before Bridge)

