ANNOUNCEMENT: ANTRIM ROAD CLOSEDMinistry of Public Works, Energy & Ports - Friday, May 4th, 2018 at 3:58 PM
Please be informed that the Antrim Road will be closed from 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 05th to 5 p.m. on Friday May 11th to facilitate road works in that area. The general public is advised to use the Warner Sultan Road.
3 Comments
It is interesting to see what is going to be done, as I believe a week is not sufficient time to do the work that is required.
Thank goodness something is being done
Why not put an over pass bridge.