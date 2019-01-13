CHECK THIS OUT: You have a choice – 1895 or 2019Dominica News Online - Sunday, January 13th, 2019 at 1:36 PM
We don’t expect you to be that old but you may just have a calendar the year 1895, a 123 years ago. If you do, there’s no need to get a 2019 calendar. The 1895 and 2019 calendars have exactly the same dates. Take a look.
