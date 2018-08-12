In his essay Transparency, Ross University and the National Interest, Gabriel Christian examined the politics of the Ross departure. Many other individuals including a former supreme court justice, several politicians, lawyers and unaffiliated individuals have weighed in on this high profile event applying their own analyses from the local and regional viewpoint.

Gabriel Christian, this time via an audio recording, provides a different perspective that takes a look beyond local and regional politics to another possible cause for the decision by Adtalem, the owner of Ross, to move the medical school out of Dominica.

We believe this is a fresh take on a topic which has already attracted a lot of commentary. We invite you to check it out.