In his essay Transparency, Ross University and the National Interest, Gabriel Christian examined the politics of the Ross departure. Many other individuals including a former supreme court justice, several politicians, lawyers and unaffiliated individuals have weighed in on this high profile event applying their own analyses from the local and regional viewpoint.
Gabriel Christian, this time via an audio recording, provides a different perspective that takes a look beyond local and regional politics to another possible cause for the decision by Adtalem, the owner of Ross, to move the medical school out of Dominica.
We believe this is a fresh take on a topic which has already attracted a lot of commentary. We invite you to check it out.
Interesting perspective. I knew there was something else besides Maria that caused them to leave. smh.
Sorry sir, but you are incorrect…Ross University is a private international medical school located in the Caribbean. It is NOT a U.S. medical school…it only has accreditation in U.S. as well as UK. and the Caribbean.
Many people (at least those with their eyes and ears open) have been saying that national security was one of the issues in the RUSM departure. Just look at how they rushed to evacuate their citizens after the storm –
even those born to Dominican parents.