COMMENTARY: An open letter to Mr. Clement Joseph, former attorney at law in the Office of DPPAnthony W Astaphan, SC - Friday, February 24th, 2017 at 11:52 AM
I just read Mr. Clement Joseph’s response to His Excellency the President. In view of the fact that Mr. Clement Joseph was at one time an attorney at the Office of Director of Public Prosecutions, I paid special attention to what he wrote. Mr. Joseph’s assertion that the UWP did not, and do not require, permission under the Public Order Act to hold meetings may sound attractive to the people of this land with no knowledge of the facts or law. His assertion is however misleading. There ought to be no question that a public or other meeting or event cannot be held on any public road or highway without permission from the Commissioner. Consequently, whether permission is required or not depends on the facts and location of the meeting.
The facts
The facts are:
The meeting was planned as a meeting close to the Financial Centre on Kennedy Avenue, a public and not private road;
The UWP intended to park a truck in the middle of the public road for the purposes of the meeting;
The UWP in fact applied for permission to use a public road in order to hold its meeting. No person, politician, company or party can block, hinder or interfere with the free flow of traffic on any public road without the permission of the Commissioner of Police. The UWP asked to use the road for the meeting between 12.00 pm to 6.00 pm;
As a result of the UWP’s application the Commissioner called in representatives of the UWP and DFP to discuss the conditions under which he was prepared to allow the public road for the meeting. It was agreed that the use of the public road would be limited to the hours of 11.00am and 3.00 pm;
The Commissioner gave permission to use the public road on other conditions including the direction of the traffic and people;
The top of the road was blocked of and the truck parked in the middle of the road for the purposes of the meeting.
The law
Quite apart from the Acts of Parliament governing traffic and the use of public roads, it is an offence at common law to obstruct any public road or highway unless permission is granted by the Commissioner of Police. In other words, any public meeting or event on any public road or highway constitutes an offence at law . Accordingly, any person who organizes or holds any meeting on a public road commits an offence unless hewas given permission by the Commissioner.
Conclusion
In the circumstances, it seems clear to me that the President’s meaning was clear, permission was given to hold a meeting on a public road. Had the meeting been held on private property without any interference with a public road or highway, no permission would have been required. Mr Clement Joseph, an attorney in the Office of the DPP seems unaware of the facts and law. But perhaps more importantly is Mr Joseph’s message from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions. His position appears to be that any person can block a public road to hold any event. Alternatively, his position is that a political leader or his party’s representatives can apply to the Commissioner for permission to hold a meeting on a public road; agree to the conditions of themeetings; hold the meeting as agreed; and on the date of the meeting can ridicule the Commissioner, and taunt the Police notwithstanding the good faith of the Commissioner. If either is truly a position or message, it is a very troubling one coming especially from an attorney at law who once worked in the Office of the DPP.
Ok Tony you have said your peice on to the more urgent issue. Please provide us a detailed response like the one above to our questions about Monfared's diplomatica passport, Dominica's and Skerit's involvement in haboring an international fugitive, the number of passport sold to date by type and under every administration that was part of it, how much was generated under each administration, how much was used and to what purpose, how much is left and in what banks and bank accounts are those funds held and the account name. In other words tell us who is and when are the engaged to conduct a non limitation of scope audit.
Stop complaining and fight back. He said, it is an offence at common law to obstruct any public road. You look at common law offences, and any common law offence involving a public road falls under the Road Traffic Act in the UK. in terrorem populi domini regis
Do not forget the Govt blocked the road at the financial centre, u all need to stop complaining and outsmart mister he is not so bright as you think, law is a matter of code pleading, maybe it is time the opposition fight fire with fire and start suing the government of Dominica. I have a long list of law suit ideas to force skerrit to reveal information about monfared.
I think you come across quite fairly, Tony. Politics aside, your advice is worthy of acceptance. The clarification I am seeking is whether the Commissioner of Police is truly the public authority to give permission to obstruct traffic and access on a public road. I was party to a written request to the Commissioner to obstruct traffic on a public road for purposes of constructing a business house. The Commissioner gave permission. After erecting the obstruction, the Ministry of Works asked me to tear it down BECAUSE the Commissioner of Police is not empowered in law to give permission to obstruct traffic and access on a public road. The Ministry claimed that the public road is the property of the State, and entrusted to the Ministry of Works, therefore the Commissioner of Police is ill-advised if he purports to have the authority to give or deny access.

It therefore seems to me that the permission purported to have been given to the UWP by the Commissioner cannot hold water.
It therefore seems to me that the permission purported to have been given to the UWP by the Commissioner cannot hold water.
Frank Talker there was a time when that Ministry felt they had the authority on public roads, i remember having an argument with a CTO in that Ministry, but the law is clear, it is the POLICE AND NOT THE MINISTRY who has authority, so the uwp were correct to seek permission from the Commissioner, but was wrong to prolong the meeting beyond the agreed time……
Dominicans have been and are being taken for the ride of their lives whilst elites inside and outside Dominica have and are continuing to profit vastly from the activities of those at the top who they support.
Frank Talker there was a time when that Ministry felt they had the authority on public roads, i remember having an argument with a CTO in that Ministry, but the law is clear, it is the POLICE AND NOT THE MINISTRY who has authority, so the uwp were correct to seek permission from the Commissioner, but was wrong to prolong the meeting beyond the agreed time……
