COMMENTARY: A rare Dominica find in an un-expected place in the worldLetha Quashie - Friday, March 17th, 2017 at 12:20 AM
As Dominicans we all have shared the over-whelming joy of seeing something that reminds us of our beloved Dominica, or just having the made in Dominica label, or simple as meeting someone who has travelled to Dominica. I had one of those rare moments of finding Dominica in an unsuspecting place. It is spring break in Texas and my family took a drive to Washington, Texas which is northeast of Houston about two hours away. We started our journey through this beautiful country side, leaving behind city life. As we drove through the scenic route, dotted with beautiful farm land and live-stock along the way, my husband and I mused out loud, “how many vans of watermelon we could harvest from a fraction of the properties we were seeing”.
When we arrived at our destination, we started on a guided tour, and we received a great history lesson on the importance of the town of Washington on the Brazos,to Texas, then we went to the museum on the property, after which we headed to the historic Barrington farm. I do not want to venture into a history of Texas discussion; however, I was quite fascinated as I digested all the information I absorbed during the day. In 1844, the Republic of Texas elected its last president Anson Jones, whose residence was at the Barrington farm in Washington Texas.
We then ventured into the quarters of the then president of the Republic of Texas.While touring the bedroom, underneath what was known as a wash basin, I observed a brown bottle with the label Dominica Bay Rum, C.A.Trading & Co. I was exhilarated and called out to my husband, I picked it up and read every word on it and indeed, it was a product of Dominica. I was beaming with pride and wondered what Dominica Bay Rum history was on this property. I went to the worker seeking answers to my questions. She indicated that since most of the original items of the residence are not available the curator finds the closest product that resembled the ones used by the president. She indicated that the product (Bay Rum) was used by President Anson Jones as an after shave, she was also happy to have met someone from Dominica.
This rare finding of Dominica in a remote town of Texas, a product that may have been used by the residents of the farm, led me to think of the rare finding that may be available around the world. As Dominicans roam the world and we share these proud moments which is reminiscent of our life, our culture, our pride. I am suggesting that Dominicans around the world who may stumble upon these rare products or finds in un-expecting places, to share with the DNO audience, by sharing photos or a short story of your findings. This in part will exhibit our rich, exuberant culture that exists around the world. This will also help in bringing together in one central location information on the many pieces of our history that are scattered around the globe.
15 Comments
I Just worked in a home and saw a stuffed parrot. I said to myself this look like the Sisserou Parrot. I asked the lady son where did they get the parrot. He said it has been in the family over a 100 yrs old. I should have taken the picture. It is in a glass case. I am convinced it is but I could not understand how would it have reached there. Respect for the person property i did not feel I had the right to take a picture. The elderly lady is in her 90s and she said it belonged to her husbands father, father.
Nice work family,interesting indeed.
Hey Cuzzo, very good read, thanks for sharing your find with us
I took pride in reading this… proud Dominican…
Many moons ago I was a student in the USA, and I had to do a course which took me to the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service in DC. The head of the service was a gentleman whose eyes brightened when I said I was from Dominica. He then explained that in his early days with the Federal Government, he signed up with the Peace Corps Service and was sent to Dominica where he worked in Grandbay. He reminisced the day of bathing in the river and eating mangoes, and playing dominoes on the block. I felt so much at ease to be in the presence of such a senior Federal Exec, and I didn’t have to distinguish Dominica with the DR.
It’s refreshing to see Dominicans out there who are still very proud of the Nature Isle. Letha Salisbury is proud of you. Good things do come from Salisbury.
This is very interesting, thanks for sharing. While not in the same class I did find a piece of Dominicana recently. It was a document, circa 1978 or so while we were considering independence. It was a small book published by the Dominica Freedom Party and titled “Think It Over” that explored the implications of independence, forms of government etc. I found it is a home in Florida, very well preserved. I considered it a nice historical find.
Wow! I got goosebumps. We need to continue in the manufacturing sector in the country.
Wow, this was very interesting. Never thought Dominica would play a part in Washington, TX history.
An interesting find.
It is a current product using a design of a historic Dominica Bay Rum label once used by AC Shillingford & Co to export Bay Rum to the US market. See the site of California Antilles Trading: http://www.calantilles.com/
Dominica Bay Rum was very popular in the US and Britain during the last couple centuries as an aftershave in barbers’ shops before a great variety of similar products came on the market. Dominica still has a niche market in bulk bay rum in drums which is sold for the perfume trade and is used as a base for other perfume products. The disaster at Petite Savanne has affected this market recently but prices are still extremely good and this significant export industry is being rebuilt by the co-perative.
OMG. Thank you for sharing. I love it.
I had such a rare moment of extreme pride back in 1989. At that time I was visiting the Philadelphia Museum of natural History. In the area dealing with birds, I saw with my own eyes no less than a dozen, well preserved carcasses of Dominica’s national bird, the Sisserou Parrot (Amazona imperialis). As a natural resource manager, involved in the conservation of the species, I was spell bound. How could this have happened? Are these real? The labels indicated that the birds ere removed from Dominica some time in the early 1990’s. Cannot recall what happened following my frantic phone call back home to report my “discovery”. Any attempt to have these rare exhibits returned to Dominica required the involvement of the Ministry of External Affairs and what would have been a long and extended period of costly litigation. I can associate with the feeling. I am sure the exhibits are still in place.
Thank you for sharing this story,
I have learned so much about Dominica from DNO. Someday I hope God will let me visit your beautiful nature island. The age and appearance of this bottle fires the imagination. I wonder how many other items are spread across the USA to someday be discovered and bring joy to some visitor.
Obviously there is much to see in Dominica. People who visit the island have much to talk about when
they return home.
Blessings!
Sincerely, Rev. Donald Hill.
It must have been a moment of pride to realize that somebody believed the birds were worth putting on display. It would have been a great feeling when you recognized the birds and realized there they were so far from home!
I appreciate that you left them there for others to enjoy.
Blessings!
Sincerely, Rev. Donald Hill.
Very interesting, thanks for sharing