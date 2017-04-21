Today the once close–knit and tranquil south eastern rural agricultural community of La Plaine which nestles between the foothills of Morne Gorverneur and the rugged Windward Atlantic coast (Au Vent) is in turmoil. This unfortunate development is largely due to the politics of blinding arrogance, divide and conquer, ‘big money’, legal manipulation and intimidation which have occurred in Dominica for the last decade and half.

This new norm has had a tremendous negative impact on the socio-economics and moral fiber of small rural communities resulting in a new sense of confusion and disorder.

This turmoil came full circle during a very disturbing and shameful event on Saturday, March 18, during the official handing over of a house by the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) to a village man, Mr. Worrell Cuffy. The event which was captured on video and quickly went viral showed Worrell praising the DLP and pledging his unequivocal support for Mr. Petter St. Jean, ‘ La Plaine MP and a Born Again Christian and preacher for the small (Dasheen) house that was built for him.

Worrell confirmed that he was beaten by St. Jean on September 24, 2016. In front of a sea of red DLP disciples who converged on La Plaine from elsewhere for the occasion, Worrell stood on the steps of the small brightly painted house and shouted into a microphone, “They bring a issue about dasheen but Mr. St Jean hit me too late! Too late!!!….” Shamefully, the crowd erupted in laughter and banter.

Contributing to the ugly spectacle was a government minister from a large southern constituency who jumped, skipped and carried-on like she was in a Carnival band. The behaviour of the DLP supporters confirmed that this ‘Mal-ea-way’, who was named after the great, highly respected late first black cricket captain of the West Indies in the 40s and 50s, Sir Frank Worrell, was now officially stripped of all his dignity and respect. He is yet another public victim of the times in Dominica.

So the 64 thousand dollar question is; why was Worrell given a house when there are so many other deserving elderly villagers? Would the answers lie in the incident which occurred in La Plaine on Saturday September which allegedly involved St. Jean, his son Dirk, Worrell and two other village men?

At issue is on that day St Jean discovered that dasheen from his small farm were missing. It is alleged that he drove around the village with his 32-year-old son and allegedly kidnapped three village men who he believed were the culprits. According to the allegations, they were taken to his house garage, where they were locked inside, interrogated and beaten mercilessly. None of the men who were allegedly picked up and beaten were found on the farm.

It is not clear what the actions the three La Plaine police officers took once they arrived on the scène. Allegations are that an officer handcuffed one of the men to the garage bars while they were ‘dealt’ with by St Jean and his son. They were then taken to the police station where they were questioned and released without being charged. The police did not release a report of the alleged incident. Later it was reported that the missing dasheen was mistakenly taken by a man who is not from the village. The man was given permission to harvest a bag of dasheen by another farmer who has an adjacent garden next to St Jean’s plot. Not being familiar with the specific garden plots, he mistakenly harvested the dasheen from the wrong (St. Jean’s) plot.

St. Jean took to Facebook and denied involvement in an alleged kidnapping matter. His posting described the reports as “A malicious attempt by criminal elements in La Plaine to tarnish my good name and that of other community members. Following the theft of a large quantity of dasheen from my farm, three suspects, neither of them farmers, were intercepted by my son and I. During the incident which was witnessed by a number of villagers tempers flared, however the police was called in and the suspects were handed over to the officers.” The posting continued, “On the day in question, there was no semblance of kidnapping and hinted that politics could be playing a role in the entire matter.”

An emotional Mr. Sylo Jno Baptiste one of the men who was allegedly kidnapped and beaten admitted during a radio interview, “He (St. Jean) told me that I steal his dasheen and I am innocent. Then he told me tell him whoever did it and I said I don’t know, so he beat me up. He take a stick and beat me up, he blows me up.” Sylo stated that he and two other men from the community were locked up in his (St. Jean’s) basement. “I felt very bad…” he said in tears. The other man Mr. Foster Laronde also appeared on the interview but Worrell but Worrell was absent.

Given Worrell’s public declaration why hasn’t the embattled PM Skerrit fire or reprimand him? Why haven’t the police arrest and charge him? If not, why hasn’t the police communicated publically that St. Jean is not a public safety threat and/or danger? Are there any laws which give him immunity from prosecution as an MP?

On the other hand, Police chief Carbon and his micromanaging, myopic and vindictive political bosses saw it fit pick up Dr. Sam Christian on bogus charges and to conduct ‘pappie-show’ pre-dawn raids with unnecessary high powered automatic military assault rifles and silly arrests of Opposition members. As a diversionary tactic, these men were blamed for the February 7th night time disturbances in Roseau by disaffected people and hooligans well after a massive anti-government rally was over. Well the only way to fix this once highly respected and now comical ‘Humpty Dumpty’ police force is by electing a new and different government.

I agree with Worrell when he said, “We all people from La Plaine we not supposed to be idiots”. While we are happy for Worrell that ‘he got something’, but it is imperative that La Plaine people respect ourselves and keep our dignity even though some of us are poor. That fact was established on April 13th, 1893, when Mr. Pierre Colaire and a band of barefooted and shirtless unarmed peasants steered down the gun barrels of heavily armed British marines on a hillside in Case 0’ Gowrie, the scene of the land tax riots.

As peasants from one of the poorest districts, they started an emotional protest to prevent the exorbitant, unfair and illegal land tax. The peasants restored their dignity and hope and that of future La Plaine generations. But today LaPlaine folks stand on the giant shoulders of our determined forbearers who were humiliated (some were killed) while defending themselves and their impoverished but proud community with honor, dignity and purpose.

Later that year, the Under Secretary of State for the British Colonies conducted an independent inquiry into the circumstances and conditions that occurred at La Plaine and also into the system of administration in the West Indies. The official results of the inquiry which were published in 1894 resulted in the changing of the manner in which the Colonial government imposed and collected taxes in the colonies. It also resulted in the punishment of some of the officers involved. British Crown colony rule and governance was seriously affected and ridiculed.

But the indignity and lack of respect with the Dasheen affair and why Worrell got a house represents the worst in us. We in La Plaine folks have always viewed ourselves as a very proud and hardworking people with respect for county, community and family. That ethos has allowed many of us to strive and lead productive lives. A few outstanding names are; the late Star S. Lestrade, the First native Police chief Damase Philbert, another police chief, Mathias Lestrade ( affectionately called Da-dai), Dental Surgeon Dr. J.C Williams ( my high school mentor), Cpl. Cuthbert Hurtault, U.S Army paratrooper who died in the Vietnam war and countless others residing abroad.

Many have stayed on like members of the new Village council who have not given up and are trying to reverse things in the community. Others like the late Mr. Mark Cuffy, Worrell’s father, worked hard as a grave-digger but attended to his job with respect, dignity and consideration for the ones who departed. That is the La Plaine where I was born and raised, know and love- not the divided one that is currently represented in Parliament over by Petter St. Jean and the Skerrit DLP machinery. What is history going to say about this period in Dominica?

