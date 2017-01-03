To our fellow family, friends and loved ones, we extend our sympathies, our condolences, and love. To all, we say we share your pain and we will do all that we can to support you our people and country as we endeavor to rise from this set back.

As Gods’ servant, I want to assure you that God has already decreed and declared Dominica’s recovery and prosperity but I want to assure you it’s not by any and every means. God loves Dominica and the people of Dominica and this country has a special role to play in the regions development.

Having said this, I want to let you know that I would not be a good representative of My master if I did not inform and warn our leaders, both religious and political and the people of Dominica, that this is a judgement call from the Lord, for our country and the region, be warned. It is now time for the nations, its leaders, spiritual and political to repent from, idolatry, witchcraft and all manner of evil and wickedness that have been allowed to thrive in this beautiful God given nation of ours, and turn back to God.

We have forgotten who our source is and have been looking to all sorts of people and all kinds of foreign gods as our source. The country has forgotten God, we have broken down the biblical foundations upon which our country was built and we have used other means.

It’s another chance and opportunity to put our lives back right and return to God. In our rebuilding process, it is a must that we rebuild the Christ-like foundation that has been destroyed.

Pastors, Ministers, Christians, our leaders and all our people, need to rebuild their relationship with God. Let’s not be fooled, what we need most

apart from the emergency supplies is repentance. I warn please don’t make the mistake to rebuild forgetting God because we will face a repeat of the same lesson if we forget the most important aspect of the rebuilding process.

Psalms 9.17 warns “The wicked shall be turned into hell, and all the nations that forget God.” This took the country by surprise they were never expecting it, that’s how the return of our Lord will be, are you, are we ready? The word says in 1 Thesalonians 5:3 -“For when they shall say, Peace and safety; then sudden destruction cometh upon them, as travail upon a woman with child; and they shall not escape.”

Be Warned. We love you Dominica and Dominicans.

The above article is a re-post of an article posted on September 1st 2015 just after Erika.

I really want us to take time to read this carefully and reflect on the series of events that have been occurring and reoccurring in our beautiful Island of Dominica. For the last couple of months our country has been having some Children of Israel desert experiences. We seem to be going around in circles where every time one road network is repaired or constructed, either the same one erodes and breaks down or another one in another location gets damaged or destroyed. These series of events, as natural as they may seem, have some very deep spiritual significance and messages of warning for our people.

God has been warning us in many ways and trying to get our attention but we have not taken heed and we seem to be getting worse day by day

and our nation is drawing further and further away from God and getting deeper and deeper into foreign gods, evil and all manner of diabolical activities.

That has become more and more evident by the number of idols alters and portals which have been set up to Satanism and Devil worship across the nation. That I will expand on in another issue.

As I conclude I just want to declare the Lordship of Jesus over our Nation, the rulership and kingship of God almighty over our land. We

break every evil tie that has been set up with any foreign devilish operatives and organizations broken, in Jesus name. We break every plot and plan of the enemy and his agents over our nation and we cancel in the name of Jesus all contracts and agreements set up with the devil over our nation and we declare it null and void, ineffective and in-operable.

We declare this nation free in the name of Jesus that the plan and purpose for this nation and people be realized, in Jesus name.

Amen.