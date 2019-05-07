COMMENTARY: Cannabis Legalization what a deafening Silence!

In November of 2018 after the Leader of the Opposition declared Team Dominica’s willingness to consider legalization of Cannabis when elected, there was a flurry of public statements from ruling party. Officials followed by holding a hastily convened National Cannabis Consultation. This consultation was stunning in that it revealed a disturbing conservatism as well as an appalling ignorance of the contemporary social issues and the scientific knowledge of the Cannabis plant by the officials on the committee. During the consultation Dr Donald Peters, Chairperson and Rayburn Blackmore Minister of National Security, promised to actively engage the public with further discussion and consultations to inform a national cannabis policy. It has been six months and not even a whisper!. This deafening silence on Cannabis liberalization from the administration in a pre-election year, clearly indicates that there will be little or no debate or dialogue on pressing national issues in this election cycle.
The experience in other countries has demonstrated that dealing with Cannabis liberalization after such a prolonged demonization is indeed a complex and challenging issue. It requires honesty, transparency and informed, unbiased, diligent and committed work. This is extremely important in order to maximize benefits and minimize associated risks especially to the young and vulnerable population. It would indeed be a blessing if this silence is an admission of the lack of preparedness and competence to deal with this important national issue by the administration. They have an election to win!!
Call it cynical but I think the embattled administration has accepted the advice that the political capital does not outweigh the potential political fallout among the conservative section of the voting population. This unusual silence could also signal a deeper malaise within this administration that suggests a lack of clear cohesive plans and policies in agriculture, health and tourism. Symbiotic linkages and visionary leadership in these sectors are crucial to any successful cannabis policy in the Nature Isle. Any such policy will be challenged to 1)address strict practical and realistic regulations whether you legalize or decriminalize; 2)to immediately address humanitarian issues of reparative justice such as expunging of criminal records and possible compensation; 3) to act with alacrity to secure niche markets in the health, wellness, agriculture and tourism sectors locally and international by developing an authentic NATURE ISLAND natural brand; 4)to ensure local participation and control at all stages of the industry and 5) to protect the financial assets accrued from the Cannabis economy.
Cannabis liberalization is here to stay; it can’t be wished away. There has been too much related injustice and inhumanity that needs repair. Furthermore, the potential benefits to the health sector and the resuscitation of our agriculture economy it presents are much too much to be ignored. I implore those responsible for guiding the process to do the work, get the facts and muster the strength and courage to further the debate and dialogue. I do hope the politicians will not squander the opportunity afforded by the election campaign to educate and inform the population on the Cannabis issue. This would help the next government to focus on implementation of a Cannabis policy endorsed by the majority for the benefit of ALL Dominicans.
May the spirits of the ancestors be pleased.
Opinions expressed in this commentary do not necessarily reflect those of Dominica News Online or its advertisers.
8 Comments
Balls less and incapable men in high places….This is what the DLP has become.
Lead by a Political Leader who ONLY looks at how he can get richer while making the Dominican people poorer.
This Cannabis opportunity will provide too much economical independence for the regular Dominicans and the DLP cannot have it that way.
Doc if i were you i wouldnt have said anything. We all know it is another carrot in front of our faces because they think were are all donkeys. They used it the last time, then he spoke about wanting it to be discussed on a regional level first, he never told us that it was already being discussed on the CARICOM level, so much that consultations had already taken place since 2014/15. In 2018 you had the consultation but all your senior heads chuckled and shook their heads at facts and data. Clearly nothing will be done. I say dominica needs anther 8 years for those people from since the 70’s to come out there. they hthat have the country moving slow so. Tine to be revolutionary. Not follow fashion haphazardly without a clear understand as to why the fashion came about in the first place.
I stand by my views on the legalization of cannabis. I despise how we in the Small Island Developing states feel the need to follow the lead of the Developed States. With all the positive attributes of Cannabis, we must ALSO note the negative aspect, especially on our young people, our future. We need to ensure that we go into this with measures to turn this into a sustainable strategy and not just something that will help us now with no regard for the future. Remember that compared to the US and UK, our population is municipal and we cannot afford to have any percentage of our future and even current population experiencing any of the negative aspects of Cannabis. I know it’s a plant but would we be reckless with poison ivy given its benefits. Let us ensure that we cross all T’s and dot all I’s going into this.
Carly’s, what do you mean by our population is municipal. To me that would mean they all live in town. And what would that have to do with differentiating our cannabis use with that of USA or England anyway. Yes, smoking is not healthy, any smoking, and yes cannabis can cause psychosis but that is why we have to research and promote the positive properties of this plant when it is properly regulated. People with cancer get great relieve from prescribed morphine, which comes from the poppy plant, like heroine. Both heroine and less so morphine are addictive but so are tobacco and alcohol. People take digitalis, derived from the poisonous deadly nightshade plant, to regulate their heart. We should at least examine cannabis fully and see in what positive way it can help us medically.
Weed use to be completely legal in America, it was even taxed at one point. It was made illegal because of some racist research that stated “Cannabis makes black men go crazy and rape white women” , then the video entitled reefer madness was introduced, America with it’s fear of black and brown people made it illegal, now they are mass producing and researching it whilst blacks are still being jailed for it. WAKE UP DOMINICA!!! We have a cash crop here that can bring us further than Bananas ever could.
Man, get rid of that monkey on your back.
Cancer is a multi million dollar a year business, big pharma (the pharmaceutical companies) lobby billions to ensure that cannabis is kept illegal in the Caribbean. The reason is simple yet disgusting, the Caribbean countries like Dominica with it’s fertile lands will outsell even the U.S in sales and research in this field. Cannabis is versatile, not just for smoking and getting high (something you can do with many legal plants and legal drugs), you can build with the materials made from the plant, lumber, textiles even cars and plane parts can be produced with it. It is illegal in Dominica because we follow fashion wit making our laws , everything America make illegal we want to do as well.
“This consultation was stunning in that it revealed a disturbing conservatism as well as an appalling ignorance of the contemporary social issues and the scientific knowledge of the Cannabis plant by the officials on the committee.” Tell it like it is Doc. Not everyone will want to hear the truth. but that is how it all played out.
It consultation was just to go through the process. These heads laugh at the notion of it becoming legal. Nothing will be done under their rule. We still living in fear like we are in the Dread Act times.