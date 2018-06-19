Many religious persons tend to have the view that once a person is a Christian, he will not face hardship.

You ask them: “How are you?” They reply: “Oh! I’m blessed and highly favoured!”

Then they tell you that they never have to worry at all because they are safe in Jesus’ arms and so on.

Persons with a view like this need to re-examine the Scriptures carefully. (Acts 17:11)

For example, look at the righteous man Job. (Job 1: 1,

He was righteous in God’s eyes, avoiding all evil, yet he went through some severe trials brought on him by the Devil. Satan believes that anyone will stop serving God if he faces hardship. (Job 1: 9 -11)

God allowed Satan to bring hardship on Job in order to prove Satan a liar. (Job 1:12)

Satan brought extreme hardship on Job, which included losing his ten children in death and Job himself being struck with a terrible disease. (Job 1:14 – 20; Job 2:7)

Since Job, as a righteous man, experienced such cruel trials, is there anyone today who could rightly claim that they are so righteous that God cannot or will not allow them to face hardship? The apostle Paul too faced much hardship as 2 Corinthians 11:23-27 prove.

James 1:2, 3 show that the Early Christians experienced hardship also. Therefore, when many religious persons claim they are so highly favoured by God that they have nothing at all to worry about, they are displaying a self-righteous and over-righteous attitude that needs changing! They are misleading others.

God does not cause suffering but he ALLOWS true Christians today to face hardship as he did with Job and other servants of his in the past in order to prove Satan a liar. (Job 2:4; Proverbs 27:11)

Though all people face trials, true Christians are in a better position than non-Christians to overcome the trials or cope successfully with them with the help that God supplies. (Psalm 55:22; Proverbs 3:5, 6; 1 Peter 5:7)