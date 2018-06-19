COMMENTARY: Do true Christians face hardship at times?Simeon James - Tuesday, June 19th, 2018 at 11:06 AM
Many religious persons tend to have the view that once a person is a Christian, he will not face hardship.
You ask them: “How are you?” They reply: “Oh! I’m blessed and highly favoured!”
Then they tell you that they never have to worry at all because they are safe in Jesus’ arms and so on.
Persons with a view like this need to re-examine the Scriptures carefully. (Acts 17:11)
For example, look at the righteous man Job. (Job 1: 1,
He was righteous in God’s eyes, avoiding all evil, yet he went through some severe trials brought on him by the Devil. Satan believes that anyone will stop serving God if he faces hardship. (Job 1: 9 -11)
God allowed Satan to bring hardship on Job in order to prove Satan a liar. (Job 1:12)
Satan brought extreme hardship on Job, which included losing his ten children in death and Job himself being struck with a terrible disease. (Job 1:14 – 20; Job 2:7)
Since Job, as a righteous man, experienced such cruel trials, is there anyone today who could rightly claim that they are so righteous that God cannot or will not allow them to face hardship? The apostle Paul too faced much hardship as 2 Corinthians 11:23-27 prove.
James 1:2, 3 show that the Early Christians experienced hardship also. Therefore, when many religious persons claim they are so highly favoured by God that they have nothing at all to worry about, they are displaying a self-righteous and over-righteous attitude that needs changing! They are misleading others.
God does not cause suffering but he ALLOWS true Christians today to face hardship as he did with Job and other servants of his in the past in order to prove Satan a liar. (Job 2:4; Proverbs 27:11)
Though all people face trials, true Christians are in a better position than non-Christians to overcome the trials or cope successfully with them with the help that God supplies. (Psalm 55:22; Proverbs 3:5, 6; 1 Peter 5:7)
6 Comments
Are Christians the only believers? …what nonsense.
Satan company,
Only the enemy of God that don’t want to hear his children say I’m blessed.
What is of flesh is flesh, and what is of spirit is spirit.
Definitely! The writer only mentioned a few of those examples of suffering. David suffered greatly and even died a premature death. Most people seek wealth and success but ultimately joy, salvation and satisfaction comes from the creator. As a christian one will be put to the test and we should be mindful of crowds (many are called and few are chosen). As it was in the beginning so shall it be in the end, the days will soon come when Christians will loose their lives for their faith. Joy and happiness is not for this world. Be prepared as Christians to stand for what is right and just, even if it means you standing alone.
What a daft question, why should Christians feel more hardship than others. Surely that question applies to everybody of every faith or even if you are a non believer.
Dear God, you did not cause my disease, but you ALLOWED me to suffer to death. How absolutely awesome of you. Amen!