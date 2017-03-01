It is disappointing, dishonest, and evident of the suppression of dissent in Dominica that a former Trinidadian cabinet minister and judge – Mr Herbert Volney – could open an article stating “Events over the last couple of months have the potential of destabilizing the democratic way of the Commonwealth of Dominica” without a single mention of the two most destabilizing events that recently rocked Dominica: (1) the arrest of former diplomat Ali-Reza Monfared and (2) the CBS 60 Minutes episode that exposed the risks of Dominica’s diplomatic passport program to global security.

Below are the incontrovertible facts that we must all keep in sharp focus:In response to Volney’s thin-veiled support of Roosevelt Skerrit, and the many others like it, Dominican and CARICOM citizens must remain laser-focused on the facts of the CBI crisis and clearly articulate their solutions. Engaging in mud-slinging and focusing on peripheral issues are the hallmark of Skerrit’s strategy to deflect attention from his ever-growing list of non-transparent and corruption-laced scandals. Volney and his ilk become eerily silent when confronted with the facts that have brought our nation to its knees, and have little to provide by way of solutions to these problems.

1. Fact: Skerrit appointed Allison Madueke an ambassador and did not tell the Dominican people. She was a suspected embezzler well known for misconduct in office in Nigeria and elsewhere years before the appointment. It was only after she was arrested by Scotland Yard for crimes related to corruption, bribery, embezzlement and money laundering was it discovered she was a Dominican diplomat with our prize symbol of nationhood in her possession.

2. Fact: Skerrit appointed Ng Lap Seng a diplomat without telling the Dominican people even though as far back as 1997 he was under investigation by the US Congress as a Chinese secret agent and money launderer. Only with his arrest by the FBI did we know he was an ambassador.

3. Fact: Skerrit appointed Francesco Corrallo as Dominica’s ambassador to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization even though he had not planted one banana plant in our fertile soil or done anything to promote agriculture on Dominica. The Italian government rejected it. He is later arrested for money laundering and tax evasion. Why was he made an ambassador?

4. Fact: Alireza Monfared, an Iranian, was appointed an ambassador (to where we don’t know) unbeknownst to the unwitting Dominica population. He was involved in money laundering, a $2.9 billion embezzlement scandal and UN and US sanctions busting. It was only after his arrest we knew he was one of Dominica’s diplomats. Why was he given such a prestigious role in our affairs of state? His My Dominica Trade House was a fraudulent company, boasting a list of non-existing companies in Dominica that outraged the local populace who called on the government for clarification. Instead of a proper response to his citizens, Skerrit boasted of his willingness to support Dominica and retained him as a diplomat. The government harbored him in Dominica thus endangering the peace and national security of the state and the health and welfare of our nation.

I offer two suggestions to remedy this crisis:

1. Dominicans dedicated to the preservation of rule of law, good governance and democracy, demand that Roosevelt Skerrit resign the position of prime minister forthwith. Skerrit has lost the moral authority to govern Dominica. His repeated appointments of the above “diplomats”, behind the backs of our people, strongly suggest that he knew or should have known they were involved in illicit activity. His steadfast unwillingness to usher in transparency in the CBI program, indicate further unsavory revelations may be ahead. Were Dominica one of the more developed islands in CARICOM, with a more robust civil society, and private sector, Skerrit’s resignation would have been a fait accompli.

2. I call for a commission of inquiry into Dominica’s CBI program and the system of diplomatic appointment by Roosevelt Skerrit. Commission of inquiry is a noble part of our democratic heritage in the former British West Indian territories. Roosevelt Skerrit, his mouthpieces and apologists have all rejected our call for a commission of inquiry. However, in their quest to avoid such an inquiry they have offered no cogent reason why such a legitimate request should be denied. What does Roosevelt Skerrit and his government have to hide?

Dominica’s diplomatic passports bear the insignia of the Caribbean Community grouping (CARICOM). By the Skerrit administration’s reckless diplomatic appointments, the entire CARICOM community is now under scrutiny and threat. In defence of the dignity and integrity of CARICOM, Skerrit’s CARICOM colleagues should urge him to resign, or submit to a commission of inquiry. The continuance in office of Skerrit poses a clear and present danger to Dominica’s national security and stability, that of CARICOM and our allies.

When you know better Herbert Volney, you must never fail to do better. Great nations have fallen where their good people have failed to speak out against wrong. I therefore pose the following questions to you:

1. Have you asked Roosevelt Skerrit to conduct a commission of inquiry?

2. If you have not done so, why not?

3. Kindly explain why none of the arrested “diplomats” were publicly announced or had their appointments published in the Government of Dominica Gazette?

4. Why did you not condemn the appointment of those “diplomats” once you learnt of their arrests?

All patriotic and conscientious Dominicans await your response.