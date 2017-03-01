COMMENTARY: Dominica CrisisGabriel J. Christian, Esq. - Tuesday, February 28th, 2017 at 8:30 PM
It is disappointing, dishonest, and evident of the suppression of dissent in Dominica that a former Trinidadian cabinet minister and judge – Mr Herbert Volney – could open an article stating “Events over the last couple of months have the potential of destabilizing the democratic way of the Commonwealth of Dominica” without a single mention of the two most destabilizing events that recently rocked Dominica: (1) the arrest of former diplomat Ali-Reza Monfared and (2) the CBS 60 Minutes episode that exposed the risks of Dominica’s diplomatic passport program to global security.
Below are the incontrovertible facts that we must all keep in sharp focus:In response to Volney’s thin-veiled support of Roosevelt Skerrit, and the many others like it, Dominican and CARICOM citizens must remain laser-focused on the facts of the CBI crisis and clearly articulate their solutions. Engaging in mud-slinging and focusing on peripheral issues are the hallmark of Skerrit’s strategy to deflect attention from his ever-growing list of non-transparent and corruption-laced scandals. Volney and his ilk become eerily silent when confronted with the facts that have brought our nation to its knees, and have little to provide by way of solutions to these problems.
1. Fact: Skerrit appointed Allison Madueke an ambassador and did not tell the Dominican people. She was a suspected embezzler well known for misconduct in office in Nigeria and elsewhere years before the appointment. It was only after she was arrested by Scotland Yard for crimes related to corruption, bribery, embezzlement and money laundering was it discovered she was a Dominican diplomat with our prize symbol of nationhood in her possession.
2. Fact: Skerrit appointed Ng Lap Seng a diplomat without telling the Dominican people even though as far back as 1997 he was under investigation by the US Congress as a Chinese secret agent and money launderer. Only with his arrest by the FBI did we know he was an ambassador.
3. Fact: Skerrit appointed Francesco Corrallo as Dominica’s ambassador to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization even though he had not planted one banana plant in our fertile soil or done anything to promote agriculture on Dominica. The Italian government rejected it. He is later arrested for money laundering and tax evasion. Why was he made an ambassador?
4. Fact: Alireza Monfared, an Iranian, was appointed an ambassador (to where we don’t know) unbeknownst to the unwitting Dominica population. He was involved in money laundering, a $2.9 billion embezzlement scandal and UN and US sanctions busting. It was only after his arrest we knew he was one of Dominica’s diplomats. Why was he given such a prestigious role in our affairs of state? His My Dominica Trade House was a fraudulent company, boasting a list of non-existing companies in Dominica that outraged the local populace who called on the government for clarification. Instead of a proper response to his citizens, Skerrit boasted of his willingness to support Dominica and retained him as a diplomat. The government harbored him in Dominica thus endangering the peace and national security of the state and the health and welfare of our nation.
I offer two suggestions to remedy this crisis:
1. Dominicans dedicated to the preservation of rule of law, good governance and democracy, demand that Roosevelt Skerrit resign the position of prime minister forthwith. Skerrit has lost the moral authority to govern Dominica. His repeated appointments of the above “diplomats”, behind the backs of our people, strongly suggest that he knew or should have known they were involved in illicit activity. His steadfast unwillingness to usher in transparency in the CBI program, indicate further unsavory revelations may be ahead. Were Dominica one of the more developed islands in CARICOM, with a more robust civil society, and private sector, Skerrit’s resignation would have been a fait accompli.
2. I call for a commission of inquiry into Dominica’s CBI program and the system of diplomatic appointment by Roosevelt Skerrit. Commission of inquiry is a noble part of our democratic heritage in the former British West Indian territories. Roosevelt Skerrit, his mouthpieces and apologists have all rejected our call for a commission of inquiry. However, in their quest to avoid such an inquiry they have offered no cogent reason why such a legitimate request should be denied. What does Roosevelt Skerrit and his government have to hide?
Dominica’s diplomatic passports bear the insignia of the Caribbean Community grouping (CARICOM). By the Skerrit administration’s reckless diplomatic appointments, the entire CARICOM community is now under scrutiny and threat. In defence of the dignity and integrity of CARICOM, Skerrit’s CARICOM colleagues should urge him to resign, or submit to a commission of inquiry. The continuance in office of Skerrit poses a clear and present danger to Dominica’s national security and stability, that of CARICOM and our allies.
When you know better Herbert Volney, you must never fail to do better. Great nations have fallen where their good people have failed to speak out against wrong. I therefore pose the following questions to you:
1. Have you asked Roosevelt Skerrit to conduct a commission of inquiry?
2. If you have not done so, why not?
3. Kindly explain why none of the arrested “diplomats” were publicly announced or had their appointments published in the Government of Dominica Gazette?
4. Why did you not condemn the appointment of those “diplomats” once you learnt of their arrests?
All patriotic and conscientious Dominicans await your response.
Gabriel there is no suppression of dissent in Dominica. You know that it is just pure political propaganda. You live in the USA where people are routinely arrested during or after a demonstration, not for demonstrating but for violating laws, like property destruction both private and public and obstruction of police. Last time I checked there were no political prisoners in Dominica, if you know of any please tell us.
I support the call for a commission of inquiry.
1. Have you asked Roosevelt Skerrit to conduct a commission of inquiry?
2. If you have not done so, why not?
3. Kindly explain why none of the arrested “diplomats” were publicly announced or had their appointments published in the Government of Dominica Gazette?
4. Why did you not condemn the appointment of those “diplomats” once you learnt of their arrests?
All patriotic and conscientious Dominicans await your response.
Mr Herbert Volney is a has been looking for attention and a job – I would not waste my time focusing or responding to him. You are actually giving him the attention that he is craving from lost of favour and position in Trinidad & Tobago!
Mr .Volney, you remember,Section 34?
Most of these video presentation comes across as authentic gibberish message no theme here. We’re in the information age . News and information travel at the speed of light and the world is your audience . I’m sure Gabriel Christian understands the importance of accuracy and credibility as they pertain of accuracy and credibility As they pertain to the dispensing of information . Then why did Robert Dennis – Cooper say that nemurous Rastas were killed under the Patrick John administration ? I’m no fan of Patrick John , but that is just not true . You guys are not ready for prime time . I suggest you back up, regroup and get your act together because the school teacher is miles ahead of you . Secondly , if you want to help Dominica then go to Dominica You cannot influence the island via remote control . You have to be there on the ground so people can look you in the eye and see if you’re legit . Get your act together and stop wasting people’s time.
On point, one cue Mr Gabriel Christian!
We need to know how much money Skerrit received for those diplomatic passports and where the momey went to?
Where is the money?
Who owns it?
Is that deafening sound of silence that I hear?
This is the part in the American system where the judge solemnly states, “the witness must answer the question, otherwise…? Not sure. Help me out, I’m not learned in these things.
Skerrit needs to resign soon, lest he wants Dominica to remain in a destructive and hostile state. As for Herbert, nothing he says should be taken with a grain of salt as he is also a Skerrit operative. All these guys will meet their end.
In accordance with this same regulations , service members are not allowed to participate in US politics in there capacity as service members , but they can do so as civilians . In other words , command Sgt Maj Ralph R. Alcindor cannot go public with his political opinion . Since US service members are not allowed to participate in US politics , what makes Alcindor think that he can present himself in media as a US soldier and talk about another country’s politics ? Especially one that is a US ally ? Gabriel Christian has more degrees than a thermometer and he is a successful attorney . I’m sure during court proceedings his prepared and on message . His brother Sam Christian is a former Army reserve officer , why didn’t they prepare Alcindor and the other individuals before putting them on camera ?
Gabriel. Who did the CBS 60 minutes program and exposed to global security?????????? You and your brother must chill out you know. You all think that you are brighter than anyone else.
I’m afraid we are going to make Skerrit escape once again.
This is in responce to a letter on YouTube . Dominicans for the defense of democracy . During this presentation , command Sgt Maj . Ralph R. Alcindor automatically presented himself as a United States department of defense spoke person by introducing himself with his military rank. After 29 yrs in the military , the command sergeant major knows that he must consult his unit public affairs office before appearing in media . US soldiers learn in basic training that they should consult their public affairs before interacting with media . Even as a retiree, the sergeant Maj has access to DOD public affairs offices at various levels . I’m sure this 29 yr veteran consulted one of them before he decided to speak on behalf of the DOD regarding Dominica internal issues . Did the public officer forget to tell Alcindor that he would be in violation of the US military’s joint ethics regulation 5500 .7 R by introducing himself as a soldier ?
Great job let them see his evil works.. this guy need to step down.
It is about time that truth be told. This one man style of non democracy must go. Skerritt must go.
Volney will not answer you , he appears to be one of those blind bats loyalist…..its all about Skerrit…and…..?
I know someone who was a boom boom fly and al about Skerrit because he wanted a job, to day he is still unemployed. No jobs in the country.
The headlines read that – ” UK Government Okay’s Diezani`s Trial for Money Laundering”
The story begins like this:
“All is set for the trial of a former Minister of Petrol Resources Mrs Diezani Alison Madueke, and four others in London for alleged corrupt practices. The trial has been fixed for June and more evidence were hauled to the United Kingdom at the weekend. Part of the evidence are the proceeds of a Federal High Court in respect of the Order of final forfeiture of $153million allegedly traced to the ex Minister. It was also learnt that one of the suspects has been found at a hideout in London and placed under surveillance.”
This is what we, Dominicans are faced with as our inept Skerrit is happily jumping distastefully on the last day of carnival. It may well be that he is celebrating his last days in office. This bacchanal must come to an end and Skerrit must go. Skerrit has been a disaster and has hurt Dominica. Skerrit Must Go…Now.
good article, The Dominican people also need to know who else is aware of these events in Dominica, well MI5 know as do the FBI, as well as the White House, Buckingham Palace know as do the Froreign and Commonwealth Office UK, yes the list is getting longer even the Chinese know abot it.it is world wide news and attention that Dominica does not need.
Do not consider for a moment that there are no actions being studied for the internatioal communities response to the CBI programme Dominica is being looked at as a failed state of that there is no doubt whatsoever, what is of concern is the manner in which the perseciutive and devoius manner in which the Government and the Police are harrasing the communities just to divdert attention to the missuse of the CBI programme,
This is typical of a government that has lost the plot, they are thrashing about mindlessly without due thought of the consequences, consequencess that will lead to the end of the Skerrit regime,.
Gabriel, if Skeritt is not heeding your call to resign why don’t you come to Dominica and articulate to the people what should be done to force him to resign. You specify all your ideas from long distance. It is about time that you show your love for Dominica and Dominicans by showing your presence in the country but I doubt that would happen because it is easier to be heard than seen.
Skerrit appointed Francesco Corrallo as Dominica’s ambassador to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization even though he had not planted one banana plant in our fertile soil or done anything to promote agriculture on Dominica. The Italian government rejected it. He is later arrested for money laundering and tax evasion. Why was he made an ambassador? GOOD POINT!! GREAT facts presented Gabriel.
Some people open their mouth I think just to “seek attention” but the attention they derive exposes them; Herbert Volney don’t have ANY of the answers Gabriel presented. I bet all now he looking on Google for the answers…HE IS AN IDIOT which keeps proving he really is an IDIOT. my suggestion to Volney is “stop sticking your nose where it certainly DOESNT belong” and you keep the little humanity you might have left.
I am just sitting here waiting for Tony Astaphan response
Good show, Good show and good food for thought
I join you in calling for the resignation of Skerrit,the most shameless and embarrassing PM in the commonwealth…This man has dragged the good name of Dominica to the gutter,and i really believe that Dominica and even the Caribbean,will be better off without him occupying this PM chair.Presently, he is nothing more than an obstacle to progress…SHAME ON HIM!…
That smile is an old traitor smile you cannot fool us with it and that long speech
You sit down your lazy a++ over there trying to make trouble you don’t love Dominica Skerrit doing a great job
7 The ministry of Foreign Affairs of Guyana has launched an investigation as to how that breach of security and protocol could occur.
These are the facts of the matter let Lennox Linton deny any of the above.
What is your problem Gabriel stop the Harassing of our prime minister stop d jealousy leave him alone we don’t want Lennox
Lennox Linton got off the plane as an official with his DP in his hand. He was supposed to sit on the plane until told to disembark.
2 Lennox Linton was on the Tarmac taking part in the welcoming ceremony for the two Prime Ministers he was not invited by any one.
3 Lennox Linton represented himself as the “deputy head of Dominica’ s delegation”
4 Lennox Linton not being part of any delegation was on his and his party private business walked the red carpet reserved for PMs and official delegation.
5 Lennox Linton was placed on a Guyana Diplomatic Car with out riders and the Guyana flag and the caricom flag flying on the official diplomatic car and was driven to Marriott Hotel which was reserved for official delegates. He had no official booking at the Marriott Hotel because he was not an official delegate.
6 Lennox Linton left his two patty officials behind and was driven on the official diplomatic car which was assigned to the Vice Chancellor of the UWI.
Shame, shame shame.