COMMENTARY: Identifying the millions of ‘dark money’ that floods Dominica’s election and attempted murder of truthJoshua Francis - Friday, March 3rd, 2017 at 1:53 PM
There is a growing sense and evidence that lies, darkness and trickery in public life have taken a strong- hold in our society and for a long time kept most of us from seeing the “dark money’ in circulation.
Nonetheless, over the past years, we have heard and seen plentiful corruption, particularly in our general elections.
We have had showers of dishonesty surrounded by secrecy and deception in the governance of the Commonwealth of Dominica; for those of us who care, such perception has been based on objective truth.
Sadly, but truthfully, many Dominicans have overlooked such dishonesty or permit a culture in which honesty and truth are not placed at the top of the values pyramid, we say, that too is coming to pass.
As an example, some of us have allowed mouth pieces of the Dominica led government to spin and execute lies, half-truth, selective truth, and self-truth, which have put many of our less enlightened citizens into an intellectual and political trance. We have had many of these deceivers on the mountain tops attempting to murder truth, but truth has not been murdered, and placed in the tomb, it is alive, though not celebrated in its kingly character, but it is on the rise in the Commonwealth of Dominica.
In respect with the above, in recent weeks, we have had mountains of deception crumbling in the Commonwealth of Dominica. We are learning that the Dominica Labour Party and some of our government operators’ unexplained wealth may have been financed by international criminal suspects-this is no lie! or untruth, but a-fact- that a number of wealthy persons associated with the Prime Minster of the Commonwealth of Dominica, Roosevelt Skerrit have either been arrested or detained for questioning in connection with money laundering, fraud and embezzlement of billions of dollars.
We have had a number of such characters inclusive, Diezani Allison Madueke, Francesco Corallo and NG Lap Seng-all of whom were at one time holders of diplomatic passports issued by the Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica. But the most damaging of the international criminal suspects is Alireza Zibahalat Monfared, and Iranian fugitive who is accused of involvement in Iran’s biggest-ever corruption. The said Monfared appeared to have received protection in Dominica while being pursued by his native land, Iran, on suspicion of committing a major oil and money scandal.
A million questions descends into our thoughts, but for the purpose of brevity, I respectfully ask, would it be that these named international criminal suspects did in fact provided millions of dollars to the Dominica Labour Party and its leadership? We have had strong reasons to believe that the Dominica Labour Party has been involved in day light importation of voters, delivery of bribes, and hosted many internationally acclaimed concerts to feed the ordinary and barefoot Dominicans in its quest to simply buy general elections. In other words, the Dominica Labour Party leadership has used its financial prowess to maintain the status quo. But what is most alarming in the situation is that the government of the commonwealth of Dominica has dirty hands, for it has used state agencies and institutions to machinate the web of under-table revenues for the sole use and benefit of the Dominica Labour Party, and certain individuals and operators.
And the allegation that the government of Dominica is involved in the sale of diplomatic passport has not been successfully refuted except for our Prime Minister’s public denial and the lame explanations given by weak mouth pieces of the Commonwealth of Dominica, simply, there is no evidence on public record to negative the bold assertion that the government of Dominica has sold diplomatic passports. The onus is on the government of Dominica, as the servant of the people to come clean, provide us with the documents showing that due diligence were conducted on the named international suspects and that it was an innocent error on the part of leadership.
We reject the notion that our government has been innocent in all of these international diplomatic schemes and muddle. In the most recent national address on February 24, 2017 by our Prime Minster of the Commonwealth of Dominica, we heard some implied remorse for the indiscretion and corruption by the government of Dominica, but this is not enough to stop the demand for a change of government on the Nature Isle. Further, I firmly hold that we must raise the call for accountability and transparency in our governance and elections in the Commonwealth of Dominica and the Caribbean by extension.
The Dominica Labour Party has had unexplained millions of dollars for its campaign, such that in our last general election, it is alleged that they used over XCD$30, 000,000.00 (thirty million dollars) in election campaign. It is for reasons like that, we propose campaign finance regulation as a necessity in such a system where there is no law to force political parties to make public disclosures of their donors. One does not have to do rocket science to know that with such monies mean sweetheart deals and under-table favours or paybacks to the donors. For even in the absence of campaign finance regulations, the present legal framework to challenge an ordinary citizen to account for his/her unexplained wealth should equally be applied against our political parties if we are to stop the dying integrity and fairness in our election process and to safeguard our democracy.
The campaign finance abuse, dysfunctions and distortion in our governance must be abated. The “truth” is that if we are to limit corruption from the head-down, we must legislate laws to force disclosures and accountability in governance and campaign finance to name a few. Election finance may be considered to be the main driver of “black money,” and undeclared cash income into our country. But we also need to overhaul our Citizenship by Investment program to squeeze out any money laundering and irregularities which may be used to drive “dark money” into our country.
It is time for us to take hold of ourselves, for the attempt to murder truth can only hurt us, let us stand for truth, let us keep fighting for accountability and transparency in government.
13 Comments
Go get them Joshua!
The bottom line is that this is a very corrupt government and Dominicans have turned a blind eye because of political affliations. It is very sad.
Boy all you fellas really have time…bro, your hands did not get tired from all that typing that crap? Eh? I got tired reading !! fell asleep halfway…!!
I think you have reached your Political Point Maximus . It is time for new Blue political blood in Roseau South. As Deputy you were not a team player and this was an embarrassing experience for our party. Relationship is based on trust. It was rather incredulous that you found yourself giving political ‘ Life Water ‘ to the DLP through your ”earth digging & wound licking ” antics @ Silverlake. Joshua ! You did so at a time when our leadership and supporters were pressuring the Skerrit Administration to resign. When your name became married in alleged ISSUES amidst legal charges. The honorable thing to have done was to resign as deputy but you ignored our Party’s request to do so ; this has negatively affected us. To add insult to injury even after your humiliation in Mahaut your expressions to the media spoke of the possibility of taking Team Dominica to court. We haven’t forgotten you and the rank & file membership and supporters are uneasy about you. You carry negative…
I wholeheartedly agree with the statements made by Mr. Francis about the sudden wealth of some of these government operatives. I wish he would stay away from the allegations. Allegations are just that, it is not proof of any wrongdoing. UWP has to do some digging to find out or point to wrongdoing.
I just wished Joshua was more wholesome and had a higher moral standing to speak to these issues. I really once believed in this guy and thought of him as very level-headed. I thought he would have been the one to lead us out of this DLP death spiral, but unfortunately that was not to be.
OBJECTIVE TRUTH ( O T )
Oh Joshy I don’t know whether you are living in a fools’ paradise . You have attempted to embark upon a dangerous self-imposed distractive illusionary ploy. We in the UWP wont be fooled by your deceptive Public Relations ‘ attack dog ‘ rhetoric . We have read this script before. Good try !
TEAM DOMINICA is not as vulnerable or gullible and defective of intellectual capital as you may perceive us to be. The Objective Truth is that you have brought our Party into disrepute which led to you being cast aside as leader having refused to resign. You still pretend to be faultless. Everybody including Mr. Linton is wrong but you. I am not a typical BLUE hence my mind will be quite expressive. We don’t have to be a rocket Scientist to know that there was public evidence of an irrefutable riotous episodal meltdown on the 7th February and beyond.
I stood @ Silver Lake and listened to you shower DLP praises and went on to go as far as breaking ground with…
This is all over the place and poorly written.
Joshua please enough already. You have lost all credibilty in my eyes. You need to take a long break.
For a lawyer, your grammar is too poor for me to take you or this seriously!
Great some one has seen the light homes million dollars and much more trump won’t hide th em
