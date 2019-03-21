Dominica has always been unique in many ways. We are the only island in the Caribbean with remnants of pure indigenous people; we are sandwiched between two French islands (extensions of France); we can boast of several intellectuals all over the world in leadership positions; shamefully, we’ve been associated with corruption in many forms, international gangsters and dictators who we vehemently defend; we are the Nature Island of the Caribbean, among others. I said all that to say, we are more than what we see or believe!

Politics in Dominica has become entrenched in our subconscious mind. Our daily activities are influenced by the party we are affiliated with. Where we buy our bread or where we do our grocery shopping is subconsciously determined by the inner machinations that we have allowed to define who we have become! Where and by whom we sit in church is somehow a blue or a red thing! Party politics have to a large extent become a master of our mind.

After 10 years of existence, the United Workers Party (UWP) under Edison James formed the government in 1995. From all accounts they were a productive party but were defined in opposition circles as being corrupt. This essentially led to their loss at the polls in 2000. My opinion is that this was a façade put on by the opposition. They were supported by the well-to-dos in Dominica. Also, James may have taken his party’s success, perceived or otherwise for granted and called early elections. They lost and a coalition took over the reins of power in Dominica.

Fast track to 2014. I concluded then that this was the best chance for the UWP to regain leadership of the country because they were, like Bob Marley says, ‘coming in from the cold’. However, throughout the years there has been calls for electoral reform because of a bloated voter’s list, accusations of bribery by the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) locally and the literal transportation of voters from overseas in time for Election Day. Granted, the UWP was not as ‘strong’ and organized as it was in its heyday. Observers have accused the ruling party of manipulating the system to their advantage.

But would the electorate be satisfied with the DLP’s performance and management of the political climate on island? While the natural overnight drift from the DLP to the UWP and from the UWP to the DLP continues the majority thinks that the UWP is on the rise again. Crossing the floor is not considered a high status move from a party’s point of view. In Dominica, it’s always considered a personal payback. It was a rocky start for their leader Lennox Linton and although he’s still not liked by some he seems to be coming to his own. Criticism is rife that the Prime Minister has some dictatorial tendencies based on his decision making methods and practices.

The radical decision made by the DLP leader is a risky one, with regards to 13 constituency contenders. In my opinion, the move could be extremely wise or extremely dumb. The DLP has not been very vocal like in previous election seasons. Is that a sign of weakness, less support or fading confidence? Political strategists study voting and other trends and the behaviour of voters. Interestingly, a name that stands out is Crispin Gregoire who switched support from the DLP to the UWP and is presumably their chief strategist. The UWP claims to be ready whenever the elections are called but simultaneously taking its time to put together the best team for all 21 constituencies.

Having said that, the DLP should not be taken for granted despite all the negatives that have been postulated against them. The Labour party is not as formidable as it was in the early 2000s. Their popularity seems to be waning. But, they have the experience, the financial wherewithal, and they are in government. A party in power should only lose reelection when the peoples’ interest is worn out! Is that the case right now? Twenty years is a very long time. Electors are the ones who put parties in government and their democratic power will transfer into a prodigious but enduring force on Election Day.

There will be change if this election cycle is going to be defined by:

Demand for higher salaries and wages; increased standard of living

The need for an international airport (justified or ill-perceived)

Economic growth

Electoral reform as seen by all political parties

Concern for saving Dominica’s name here and abroad

Concern for increased outward migration

More and higher paid jobs

Better management of the country’s resources

Voter sensitivity on the above themes will benefit either the New Labour as espoused by Vince Henderson or the Rising UWP as advocated by Crispin Gregoire. The voters in the middle and those on the fence however, must be well-informed, educated, convinced and involved in order to vote their conscience. I am aware that those who can only see blue will vote blue, and those who can only see red will vote red. But the objective and informed voter will determine the elections if the playing field is even? Is it?