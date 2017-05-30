COMMENTARY: Is there really a viable alternative for the leadership of the country?People's Party of Dominica - Tuesday, May 30th, 2017 at 12:21 PM
There seems to be a growing question asked by many Dominicans, “If not Skerrit, then who?”.
This question has become even more of a concern since the last parliamentary sitting and recent interview conducted with the Leader of the Opposition. Never before has the Opposition as a whole proven itself to be this unprepared to lead a country, to be an alternative, to be a government in waiting.
For us at PPOD, it was obvious at the parliamentary sitting that the Opposition UnitedWorkers Party (UWP), after two and a half years, have still not mastered or understood the parliamentary rules and procedures.
The constant misuse of the “points of order and clarification,” and lack of knowledge and understanding of the procedures when in use, makes clear that any of the concerns held by the public, would not be adequately and effectively presented before the House of Parliament. There were clear departures from parliamentary decorum, and the constant suggestion by the Speaker to the members of the Opposition to read and study the parliamentary rules, seemed almost elementary, similar to a teacher telling her students to do their homework.
The Opposition must represent a government in waiting and conduct themselves as such.
They should be able to properly articulate the public’s concerns in a manner that is effective, and so, able to achieve a desired result. We are aware of that which was the goal of the Opposition, and though their goal was somewhat achieved, was the presentation or implementation of this satisfactory or effective? With much energy spent to suspend the amendment to the Electoral Act, was this expended effort on one point of contention pursued to the detriment of proper scrutiny of the Supplemental Spending Bill? Was there a game plan to adequately scrutinize all the matters being brought before parliament.
Were the Opposition even able to disclose fully to the public, what ALL the proposed bills addressed specifically and the content of their written text? Was their adequate research done to give rebuttals to the government’s explanations or answers to questions? We ask these questions because there were clear moments when the government’s answers and explanations lacked merit or proper foundation. These cracks in their armour were seemingly unchallenged thus losing clear opportunities for further scrutiny of the proposed bill/bills by the opposition.
The Opposition purports to have ideas on how to turn around the economy, yet seem to have no measurable solutions, structure or strategy for achieving those goals. The leader of the Opposition in particular, seems unable to properly articulate a feasible and sustainable plan that if elected, will increase employment, upgrade health services, stimulate the private sector or address the discontent of the public sector employees, areas which PPOD believe should be high on the priority list for the country.
An alternative government also should be accompanied by alternative legislation. Therefore, we must ask, although the current government has brought proposed legislation to the parliament, what has the opposition brought in the alternative? While opposing certain actions of the government, what solutions have they formally brought forth? Are we to assume that based on the lack if knowledge of the parliamentary rules, that they also lack the requisite knowledge on how to properly put forth or present alternatives of their own? If this is the case, what type of Opposition are you? One who protests to achieve its goals, or one who uses the law and the rules set forth in the chess game of politics.
If the goal of the Labour Party was to make the opposition UWP look inept and unqualified to lead, that goal was clearly met and furthered by the actions in parliament against the Opposition. We would encourage the Parliamentary Opposition, as the Speaker of the House did, to do its homework and research in order to be more effective and efficient parliamentarians at the next sitting of the Parliamentary House.
To the Opposition United Workers Party, PPOD leaves this message; it matters not how strong your beliefs, how genuine your message, if it cannot be properly communicated in a manner suitable for its audience, your message is lost, even before it is uttered. It is important to act like the Government you seek to become, for it is the Government the people will expect you to be.
15 Comments
Well articulated. It’s that out of the box thinking that Dominica truly needs. Hope PPOD gains some serious grounds in the political field – so far that’s the best I see
In your outline about the opposition you are correct , I have been trying to help them but they would not take my advice , it’s about how are you going to create jobs for the people . I am an African first, I love my brother Linton , and I also love my brother Dr Roosevelt skerritt too. The cbi program is sopping Mr Sam Raphael with money to build a hotel that will employ over 100 workers, so I want to give Mr Linton some more advice , go to parliament and say it’s a good thing. And tell the country what are you going to do that’s different . You have not made your case to convince me that you have a better program.
” Opposition as a whole proven itself to be this unprepared to lead a country, to be an alternative, to be a government in waiting.”(PPOD)).
That is a pitiful, very stupid remark by this so called PPOD. If the unknown PPOD, wish to launch a political attack on the UWP, I believe they could have done it in a different way! To suggest the UWP are unprepared to lead the country is a bunch of baloney, garbage talk!
You see all the scum bags are saying is simply this: not you; but us! We all are aware that Roosevelt Skerrit is not serving any useful purpose in the country, since his ideas are redundant, he is actually bankrupt of ideas. In the event the new talking clowns had any commonsense, maybe they should think in terms of working together with the UWP, and the DFP in order to rid the country of Skerrit.
A coalition between the three should not be ruled out: An attack on the UWP is hogwash!
Why don’t u listen and learn, for once. Everybody knows Linton is all about confrontation, and most often has no factual backing. It is unbecoming of any leader. Well let’s not waste our time….he shall NEVER be Prime Minister
Well written and true. Wait for the stones by UWP is there they strong. Lennox is just not PM material plain and simple and unless UWP can swallow their pride and deal with this they will stay in the yard. The only plan I see Lennox has and is passionate about fulfilling is to stone the govt out of office since of course he has realized that he cant be voted in.
This article is as bad as the garbage I see all over in Dominica and should be treated as such
I agree with you to an extent. You talk about the audience. The masses do not pay attention to parliment and are the ones affected mostly by gifts, money and materials. Most dominicans could care less what’s going on in Parliament. To think, if not skerrit then who is ridiculous. There are many competent Dominicans who I think would do much better job. The problem is you cannot reason with ignorance and these are the effects of a brain drain. My mom is over 65 and she has no clue what the Constitution looks like far less what’s in it, and so to do many Dominicans. The responsibility of knowing the standing order of the house should be the responsibility of every Dominicans not just the opposition and government. This just reflects our country how ignorant we choose to be while we remain highly superstitious and regressive. As a result we are easily fooled and manipulated. Deceptive men like Skerrit strive in these environments.
Well said 100% behind this message the UWP are simply not ready and will never be ready in my honest opinion…..i personally wont be voting come next election as neither party can do a good job in governing the country
Well said, I agree with your commentary 100%, I hope they are listening .
Nonsense ,nonsense, Nonsense, The opposition leader have to be educating the speaker of the house which is there for over 17 years ,what the constitution means and how the rules of the house should be excecuted ,, how to do her job right, You this labour cronie talking nonsense, Skerit is prime minister for 16 years and still haven’t learned hornesty and good leadership values , you do not see that?, Hypocrite , This still wouldn’t stop reggae, Linton is coming, We need someone who have a hatred for wrongdoings, ,Who will stand for truth justice and righteousness, and linton is the one, Skerit must go
This critique of the opposition leadership though sound is not helpful to either their cause or yours. I am indeed baffled by the opposition’s inability to win an election even with the incumbent party doing everything wrong. But to evoke doubt among those that support them when your party is not yet ready will just lead to another win for the DLP. The opposition is in a precarious situation where they have to make serious but well calculated changes or all will be lost this time.
I share these with them for free.
1. Mr Richard advices are not working. Get rid of him.
2.Get all your candidates now (reminder mahaut)
3.Create sub groups in each constituency among farmers ,fishermen,sportmen etc.
4.Stop blasting the welfare programs.I hate it too but the majority of faithful supporters benefits so it wont help you. Instead try to educate them on the ills of their perpetual welfare state.
5.Get the state college student vote. The biggest group of people transitioning to the voting…
They wont get students vote nah with dem road blocks
They are trying to destroy the same country the want to lead,who should the people vote them in power.
But in reality who is PPOD? You all claim the opposition has not been communicating yet many people are understanding their visions and mission. Most of which is economic stimulation, increased transperancy and accountability and legislation enforcement. What’s truly the problem is Dominicans CHOOSE what they want to listen to and that is our ignorance which plagues us all. PPOD isn’t doing any better at this point because they haven’t had nothing on the ground (which the Opposition has) and lack an identity. Most take you all as a joke so please act more responsible. It’s not the opposition you should be vilifying believing that will give you some ground. Its the current corrupt govt we should all be pressuring to do better.
Well written article that puts the opposition and Linton in focus. Calling and protesting violently for Skerrit to go will not do anything. If you serious about leading a country you need to reach out to the voters and masses and spread your message , build your support and win the next elections. Stop behaving stupid….mic drop!