COMMENTARY: My response to Gabriel Christian, a self-confessed liar and hypocriteAnthony W Astaphan,SC - Wednesday, March 1st, 2017 at 7:48 PM
Gabriel Christian has become the prime spokesperson for the regime change advocates in Dominica . The platform of Gabriel Christian, which is premised on lies, is:
- That diplomatic passports are sold;
- That there is no transparency in the citizenship program and that the program should be stopped until there is a commission of inquiry; and therefore
- There must be regime change in Dominica with the appointment of an interim administration (which he would have a part in).
Gabriel Christian knows that Diplomatic passports are not sold by Dominica. He also knows the allegation of no transparency with the CIP is complete nonsense. Gabriel knows this to be false as well. The following are indisputable facts
- The revenues under the Economic Citizenship Program and Citizenship by Investment programs are
- Disclosed in every Budget Address and then Estimates laid before the House of Assembly;
- Disclosed in the Public accounts of the Government;
- Subject to audit;
- Subject to review by the Public Accounts Committee chaired by the Leader of the Opposition;
- Deposited in accounts managed and supervised by senior public officers;
- The expenditure of funds from the CIP was disclosed in detail by the Prime Minister in the last Budget Address;
- All applicants for citizenship are subject to due diligence;
- The names of all persons granted citizenship are published in the Gazette
Armed with access to this public information, Gabriel Christian has nevertheless collaborated with the local cabalists of the UWP, and foreign henchmen or mercenaries to fuel the falsehood that diplomatic passports were being sold by the Prime Minister and Government. His intention in my view is clear, destroy the image of Dominica in the international community for the sole purposes of self-aggrandizement, and citing regime change for self-aggrandizement. Regime change is what extremists are about. If you are in any doubt, ask those who remember about PJ and the KKK.
Gabriel alsoknows that he, Linton and the UWP have no evidence to support the falsehood their lies about the sale of diplomatic passports.. As an attorney and officer of the court I have no doubt he would have asked Fontaine and Linton for their evidence to support their allegations of the sale of diplomatic passports. I have equally no doubt that they showed him nothing because they have nothing. Yet for weeks GabrielChristian maligned (the) Prime Minister and country for weeks with vague sensational sounding allegations of diplomatic sales and corruption. His emphasis was always his Yankee accent.
Gabriel embarked on this smear campaign only acouple years after he submitted a proposal and Memorandum of Understanding to the Government in 2014 for the exclusive control of the ECP.
Gabriel Christian actually prepared,or had a draft memorandum of understanding (MOU) prepared, for the Government’s approval. The Preamble of this MOU declared
‘This new approach, which we title here as Citizenship by Economic Development Program (CEDP), allows for a Participant/Subscriber in a to-be-established Economic Development Fund (EDF) to gain Dominican citizenship coincident with investing a sum certain in designated development and infrastructure projects that create employment, transfer skills and technology in such sectors as: industry, real estate/resort development, education institutions, data-processing technology, communications, agriculture and agri-business, education and training, or similar development oriented projects with positive social impact on- island.’
Options A and B of this MOU contained these important words
“All standard and customary character, criminal and other background checks shall apply as in the fashion required by the existing ECP.”
The Options A and B proposed to the Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica, and which were drafted or vetted by Gabriel Christian, recognized that due diligence checks in fact existed. This was the state of Christian’s mind in 2014. Today, Gabriel attacks the CIP as wholly unregulated.
Despite his weekly, if not daily rantings against the Prime Minister, Gabriel Christian said not a word about facts, evidence, or the investigations or inquiries made by him. You would have thought the first lesson of any Law 101 class,even if taught in the back waters of Louisiana,would start with the difference between fact and fiction, and that allegations must be proved by verifiable fact, and not suspicion however low or high. Gabriel carries a Doctorate in law. This created in my mind some sense of rational thought and objectivity. But Gabriel proved me wrong. Gabriel shredded his legal training, and replaced it with naked personal venom, and scandalous lies about Roosevelt Skerrit and the Government. It mattered not that Christian had first written Prime Minister Charles for exclusivity over all geothermal activity in Dominica. It certainly did not matter that he emailed and called Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit multiple times between 2004 and 2014 beseeching him for concessions for televisions, radios, 100 green houses, a chocolate factory, diplomatic passports for friends or clients, and exclusive control of the Economic Citizenship Program.
In these commercial matters in which Gabriel expected to profit, he had all the time in the world to communicate with Roosevelt Skerrit. If he could not get the Prime Ministerdirectly, he would communicate with Ambassador Nanthan and others. However Gabriel’s courtesies ended when it became transparent he would not get all that he had asked from Skerrit. Like the Shakespearean woman scorned, Gabriel Christian remained at a distance in the United States and jumped on the UWP charade led by Linton and Fontaine, men whom I have no doubt he has nothing but contempt for, and unleashed his fury against man and country.
In the matter involving the financial affairs of the Dominica Academy of Arts & Sciences (DAAS) Gabriel viewed Fontaine as dishonest and threatened him with prosecution. He had clear evidence of financial misconduct by Thompson Fontaine as Treasurer of the DAAS, yet he never called for a Commission of Inquiry, neither did he report Thompson to the IMF (his then employers) or to law enforcement in the United States.
To Gabriel Christian, Linton was no more than an uneducated bully. However the UWP political train is now a convenient charade for Gabriel, and he jumped head first into it. As far he was concerned Skerrit must go. He joined hands, if not the same choir sheet, with not only the most talented liars in our Nation, Linton and Fontaine, but the likes of an ex con Rijock, and the arrogant ethnocentric extremist Gregory R Copley.
Gabriel Christian once touted himself as a proud Pan Africanist and Nationalist; right now however Gabriel has embraced the use of external right wing white faces in this regime change theme of his. The one time advocate of the free will of the people, now joins forces with radical right wing and ultra conservative white wing political elements and now seeks regime change in Dominica outside of the democratic process.
In all of this mudslinging, Gabriel did not stop to ask the Prime Minister a single question whether the allegations of payment or corruption being made against him were true or not. Indeed, when the Prime Minister wrote him to deny the allegations, Gabriel Christian saw it fit to ride his high horse with unfettered arrogance and contempt.
Gabriel Christian’s façade was soon to be exposed. He appeared recently as a guest on a Caribnation TV interview. In the course of his smears on Prime Minister and country Gabriel Christian was forced by the facts to say the following:
“… but when we ask them to do a commission of inquiry to really get to the meat of the matter, because we believe it will show there were in fact payments; that’s our high suspicion. We do not have the exact co-relationship, although there is a letter going around that says one gentleman in Europe actually offered $100,000 to the Skerrit Administration …” (hyperlink the statement)
Let’s recap. Gabriel relies on ‘ our’ , high suspicion. I do not know who ‘ our’ refers to, but I know ‘ high suspicion’ is sophisticated American lingo for gossip, mepuis and rumour-mongering. I know that ‘We do not have the exact co-relationship’ means all we have in our boudoirs and cupboards are lies and no fact evidence. I know what “offered’” means; nothing unless accepted by the other side. All that Christian alleged he has to support his smear campaign is an “offer.” He seems to have forgotten his many “ offers” to the Prime Minister which were never accepted by him. Nevertheless, Gabriel Christian’s confession provides the clearest of all possible statements from an attorney at law that he has no evidence whatsoever that Prime Minister or Government is selling diplomatic passports.
Bear in mind too that this Gabriel Christian was accusing the Prime Minister of selling passports to a Chinaman, a Nigerian woman, and Iranian man. Yet, the basis of his ‘ high suspicion,’ and demand for a Commission of Inquiry, is an offer ( please note, an offer) in a letter from a man in Europe! Not a man in China, Nigeria or Iran. Not one iota of further information. It is this vague and wholly insane and insidious ‘ high suspicion’ and letter from Europe, which Gabriel says triggered his lunacy to name and shame our beloved land. There is no morality or purity in such flagrant dishonesty. There has to be an evil or corrupting motive and intent. If for no other reason than that all of his previous allegations were not factual, and were therefore lies.
Lest we forget, Gabriel Christian is an attorney at law. He ought to know the meaning of “evidential facts and particulars.” He knows that an allegation can only be proved by independent and ascertainable facts, and not hot air or horse manure. To make or prove such serious allegations of criminality Gabriel knows that he must have particulars, facts and evidence which must exist, and not be fabricated. However Gabriel Christian was forced to admit that all he has to support his dishonest allegations that diplomatic passports are sold and of corruption is “high suspicion”and a will o’ wisp letter from Europe.
I expect this level of crassness from the Linton’s, Fontaines, Angelo Allens and Clayton Shillingfords of this world. These are men bent out of shape by evil and partisanship. But how on God’s Earth can an attorney at law, and self-professed leader in the Diaspora, call for regime change in Dominica based on “ our high suspicion” premised solely on hisown subjectivity, and some unidentified European letter. Can Gabriel Christian go to any place in America and speak of this “high suspicion” as evidence of alleged criminality and corruption in America?I think not. Therefore, why would Gabriel act the way he did, and collaboratewith foreignextremists like Rijock or Copley? Why would he conceivably go on anymedia platform, visit every congress man who will see him, or write his malicious machinations and lie about the alleged sales of passports and corruption knowing full well that all he had was this nebulous “high suspicion” and one (1) letter on an “offer”? He knew hehad no evidence whatsoever.
There is no question that Gabriel’s recent admission on the Caribnation TV interview tells me he has lied repeatedly about Skerrit and the Government, and is a hypocrite. But what has motivated him? Gabriel is not a certifiable lunatic. He is lucid, and like most humans, has a motive. What therefore is his motive? The lies, venom, tone, and misinformation are all too extreme for me to believe it is love of country. Therefore, is it simply the seeking of glory, a desire to tarnish the land of his birth, or is there a hidden agenda? If yes, is that hidden agenda simply a burning thirst for revenge because he was not able to secure all of the personal financial benefits that he sought from Prime Minister Skerrit?
More on that another time.
And I still think you all should sue CBS. And maypuis out of style focus on facts.
Mr. Astaphans, to me that was your most impressive piece so far. Less emotion more objectivity. For a decorated lawyer to use words like hypocrite when you also participate in what you are offering as hypocrisy by someone else discredits your claim of hypocrisy. If you would stick closer to lawyer you should know all men are innocent until proven guilty so your claims that these people are liars and spreading lies…can also only be proven in court. So I am looking forward to the day in court when it wouldn’t matter who the messengers are personally but if in fact what they are saying holds credit. You are accusing the opposition of engaging in exactly what you are doing in this piece namely the name calling. Just stick to the point it falls better on the ears. Another thing, you seem to sound angry that there is in fact an opposition. Mr. Astaphans take it easy, it is ok to have an opposition it is the law. “The opposition” would do in your future referencing not the uwp charade
I guess if there is a guilty conscious and alot to account for, one tends to use the only weapon at hand, and this is threat, name calling. This corrupt has hidden this from us for years,, and I believe ably supported by close associates of Skerrit’s who advised him willingly or unwillingly and like a person with lack of vision and know how, will depend on a lawyer using t=nice words to be protected. In other words, do the deeds , Me this lawyer will protect you by telling the lies in all ways…….you see there is a saying that the greatest and biggest liars ate some lawyers. It is not difficult to find them. It is too difficult for Astaphan and Skerrit etc. and the rest of the rogues to back down now, they and the schemes at are too deep and too far gone.
Pure gibberish. Now your regime is in defensive mode because you cannot dispel the fact that the PM did sell diplomatic passports to several criminals. Your continuous denial simply makes you an apologist for the Skeritt regime. SKERRIT MUST GO!
Tiny, whatever your name is, please do not write anymore of this long and winding hypocritical verses designed to put inept Skerrit and his corrupt Labour government on the side of truth and good governance. The ore you write this garbage the ore you place Skerrit and your self in the deceitful dirty, nasty political arena that where you two belong. Goo away, I refuse to this and any other nonsense article from you .
Good Bye, we have Dominica to clean up from your leader and corrupt Labour government
One ore ting Tony Astaphan, we recall the bin Bool and Fertilizer Bool. Yo guys are smooth operator, and it is Hon Linton who discovered the thievery so please tell us how was the stolen money repaid back to the treasury and if it was, why was the trail from Antigua, to Barbados and finally ended up in Dominica. Tony, we want to hear from you, who was or are the architects of the Bin Bobol and Fertilizer Bobol? No long speech, just call out the names. Hon Linton u exposed them…
Well Mr Christian, why have you changed your band wagon? Too much talk…..If all you are saying about Skerrit is true , Show me the evidence!!!!
even if the truth slap you int he face and take off some teeth – you still won’t believe.
” Philip said, “Lord, show us the Father and that will be enough for us.” John 14:18 (NIV)
Tony I hope you read what I am going to write here, you are an officer of the Court yet you see no wrong in writing lies that you know full well are lies and very shortly you will be exposed. you have a short memory span and you have just shot yourself in the foot, on your own You will be shown up for what you are, a prevaicator of truth and fact, which I may add is unbecoming of an officer of the court, and brings disgrace to the noble profession you so express to admire whilst upholding the law or should I say tony’s law, but this is your nemesis be asured of that. and you will live to regret it.
@ Jerry ,IF you think Mr Tony Astaphan is telling lies as you said to us why don’t you prove it, I will bet you 5000 sterling or just in case you are too dam stupid to know pounds, and you or anyone else would not have a leg to stand on.
Give me your e mail and I will accept the 5000 sterling
Tony I just cannot understand why you and Roosevelt Skerrit not going all out after Mr. Kenneth Rijock for the kind of articles he has been posting about Dominica and the Hon. PM Skerrit, day after day, week after week. Here is his latest publication where he is making it clear in the last paragraph that Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit is under some type of investigation: http://rijock.blogspot.com/2017/03/dominica-has-been-selling-passports-to.html
Is it that you all don’t care about Dominica or, is it that you cannot go after him because you know what he is saying is True?
First of all the article does not talk about the sale of Diplomatic Passports. People there is a difference between DIPLOMATIC Passport and a regular citizenship passport. The article does say that Dominican passports are been sold but not diplomatic ones get the story right and stop lying to people by the use of one word. Diplomatic passports are issued by the Government to persons selected by the Government as diplomats, but the regular passports are been sold to other persons to raise funds for whatever reason they decided. So in English they selling passport but not the diplomatic ones.
Tony, you are very knowledgeable and well informed. Keep exposing these unpatriotic and self serving individuals. I knew there had to be a reason why some of these individuals are bent out of shape.
Dear Expat,
What U just quote there is a reverse psychology, U are just referring to UR. dishonourable PM. the liar of all time and Tony As taphan is the manufacturer of Hug wash one thing I know that will never never erace it was there from the beginning and it will remain there, this is Proverbs: 15-3 The Eyes of the Lord are in every PLACE beholding the EVIL and the GOOD
In due time we will all know the truth about the fire BOMBING of the 2 ELDERLY Citizens home at St. aromant on CHRISTMAS MORNING 2010 remember the manufacturer of Hug wash said that he was the first on site that morning and there was no VEHICLE there
What about the fLY CITY FIRE 2 days after Christmas?
The same you who told us that the opposition was lying on skeritt when they spoke about monfared and the other rouge diplomats , and right now skeritt have to put you to shame by coming and admit to the allegations ,Astaphans, Please give up ,You’ve been caught ,
Tony (SC ) thanks for the education you are “ACE” the truth will reveal. The majority if not all the haters wanted favours from the PM when that failed they decided to try to tarnish your good name. But the good will always conquer evil. You are working tirelessly to improve the lives of the people whilst the opposition haven’t contribute one black cent to the economy. WHAT A SHAME
Tony working to improve his LIFE so speak for yourself. Every year Tony makes no less than 150 to 400 thousand dollars from the government cases and by his poor advise to the PM. So whose life is he making better again? Do you own property along with him in Coral Gables Florida? What is the meaning of contribute? We all contribute. It is the monies from the sale of my birth right he is living so well on. It is my VAT tax monies he is being paid with. You must be one of the Cacador or Cockroach Tony spoke of in his previous assaults on us the descendant of slaves. wear your badge with pride and carry the stripes Tony has bestowed on you on your shoulder you deserve it.
I see this sort of distorted allegation popping up its ugly head in many Caribbean countries. When a prominent person pinpoints the wrong doings of government, that person is accused of wanting special favors from the government and was denied. The surrogates of the government then do a ‘hatchet job’ on the person’s character. The writer of this article is more of a politician than a lawyer, he will defend the indefensible. I guess he laughs all the way to the bank after being very handsomely rewarded.
It is clear that the PM has humiliated those so call educated men for years and they feel it’s about time that they teach him a lesson. Is anyone concern that all that fake news is only appearing on targeted blogs by the UWP? If this fake news had any credibility it would have surface in all credible news sources around the Caribbean and the world. After all this years of accusing the PM of wrong doing not one country has summoned him or warned him. How many times have we been told that the US is investigating the PM and he is unable to travel to the US? That in itself says a lot. It’s rather unfortunate to see how Gabu is losing his mind in an attempt to bring down the PM all because he did not get to manipulate him and get all the privileges he demanded. I think the level of dishonesty displayed by Gabu et al will hunt them multiple times over because God is not sleeping…..
Gabriel Was right. You just can’t help being yourself. It would be better if you just chose to advise the Prime Minister to follow suite and publish all or Diplomats as the Prime Minister of Antigua is planning to do.
Your foolish reply to Gabriel does not move Dominica one notch up the development ladder.
https://stluciatimes.com/2017/02/07/antigua-public-promised-full-list-diplomatic-passporrts
A cry from the Dominican populous for a BALANCED viewpoint to such calamitous happenings, surrounding the Citizenship Programme and the sale of Diplomatic Passports to nefarious people – goes a missed…
This obstructionist stance gets in the way of, stop or hinders real progress. One who tries to block and stop what is going on and avoid political/social responsibility, feeds the ignorance of a people. When one crosses the ethical or legal line that separates acceptable from unacceptable practices, their typical response is to deny or avoid accepting responsibility for their actions by blocking any attempts to point out the individual’s lack of political/social responsibility to defend the country’s economic priorities. Such individuals does not make political/social responsibility an effort, instead making self-serving biases the most important aspect of their desires.
Such behaviours are viewed as immoral, since exponents of it may exploit the masses and pollute raising…
Dominicans please ignore this prophet of distraction from the truth! Let us stay focused on the issues and not persons! Crimes against Dominica through sale of passports to criminals.
you are responding to everyone, everything excepting Louis Robinson.
Mr Astaphan, if you consider the man a liar and hypocrite, why waste your time responding? You are using all kinds of fallacious techniques which are easy to detect by learned philosophers and experts in English: Ad hominen, appeal to authority, appeal to emotions n so forth.
If you say the man is lying, there should be absolutely no reason for you to respond. Does that mean, that there may be truth in the so called lies? Just asking…. TRUTH DOES NOT CONTRADICT,
TRUTH. TRUTH HAS NO REASON TO DEFEND ITSELF. FALSEHOOD CAN NEVER OVERCOME TRUTH.
You better go take out that log in your eye before you attempt to take the splinter out of Mr Christian’s.
Look another Dominican Diplomat is going to court.
Who is next?
good to hear two side of a story
Gabriel represents a more credible person than you do,Dr Fontaine represents a more credible man than you do,so is the patriot LLL Leader Lennox Linton…I believe them,and reject your filth!!!!
Tony you a finished you a going down so take your sorry self and park it, Remember you call us all sort of animal names well the table have turned on you and your Boss, We don’t want to hear or listen to you and we don’t care what you have to say because your days are numbered. We stand with Sam Christian, Linton, Angelo, Gabriel, Matt and many others and all we want is the likes of you to go
“All standard and customary character, criminal and other background checks shall apply as in the fashion required by the existing ECP.” “This Dominican” is being investigated for fraud and money laundering, and was hoping to escape by coming to Dominica….. WHAT’s your POINT? Who are the true beneficiary of all these passport yard sales? Let’s be real, use policies when it’s necessary, don’t use it to justify NONSENSENSE!!!!
Gabriel:::I have enjoyed and learnt quite a lot from your TRUTHFUL and HONEST contributions pertaining to our fetid CBI programme.I would like to thank you Gabriel for your enlightening,lucid and patriotic contributions which have exposed the rogue DLP regime, and the manner in which they have had Dominica mired..I support your view that the programme is extremely intransparent and it also lacks accountability Mr Christian…Please patriot Gabriel ignore all garbage written by apologists and keep on writing and educating your country men….I enjoy reading your perspective Gabo,i know you love your country,and you know the current crop of leaders can do better..This piece of harangue ihave dumped it into my toilet/latrine already.
if what you say is true why then are the banks refusing monies destined for the CBI programme. answer that one daft lad
don’t you realize every time you come out with a foolish piece of crap – more caca is exposed – the Pandora box is overflowing. We have had enough of you and your diabolical behaviour – the bible says lying is an abomination unto the Lords. STOP LYING and advise Skerrit of the same. Skerrit has a bible open on his desk in his office . Check it out
Proverbs 12 :22 –
Lying lips are abomination to the LORD: but they that deal truly are his delight. (King James Version)
The LORD detests lying lips, but he delights in people who are trustworthy. (new international version)
Tony, shut up and comment instead on the looming trial of “the Nigerian” your words, not ours!
