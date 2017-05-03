COMMENTARY: Satanism in DominicaBilly Sanderson - Wednesday, May 3rd, 2017 at 9:42 AM
Blessings to all you wonderful people of our blessed nation Dominica.
It is with deep sadness of heart and deep concern for our people and country, that I write this article.
I want us to take a good look at the photos published with this article, and see if you can identify the very frightening trend that’s taking place in the development of our country.
If you study the photos they will reveal that every or most of the major infrastructural projects completed in our country are being dedicated to Satanism. It is indeed very disturbing that a country whose motto says “Apres Bondie C’est La Ter, meaning, (After God the Earth) God first, that our government will choose to erect on top of major national projects inscriptions or signs that support praise and promote satanism. This in itself speaks very loudly of what is going on in our country at the highest level.
All the signs shown represents satanism and satanic worship that’s why they are placed where they are to exalt and give worship to him.
The signs above represents 1) the dragon which in the bible in revelations 12. 1-8 and 20.2 is depicting the devil.
2)The arch (below) in itself is made up of a number of “satanis S” joined together, but it’s not just the symbolism, the write up on the “ satanic S” states,
‘Satanic “S” – Represents a lightning bolt that means “Destroyer.”‘
In mythology, It was the weapon of Zeus. Worn to have power over others. Also was worn by the feared SS of Nazi Germany.
Just imagine the impact of this over the heads and minds and life, of everyone who will drive or walk thru without the covering of the Blood of Jesus.
3) The circular pyramid in the form of a roundabout erected in the place of the original roundabout in Pond Casse (see below). It’s not a roundabout as it appears to be but is a Satanic Portal (a gateway) which gives access to marine spirits for worship.
4) The lions on the Chinese Friendship Bridge (see below) as it is called, but that is a deception. In Chinese culture, it’s a symbol of protection, power and are called guard lions and are normally at entrances into towns, government offices etc.
Couldn’t one of our many beautiful scenes or even our nation bird be used????
What therefore is the significance of all of this and why is it even necessary to mention or to write about it?
The answer is found it the word of God the Bible, Exodus 20. 1-6 and Exodus 34. 12- 14. Deuteronomy 6. 11-14 states,
Vs. 12 Then beware lest thou forget the LORD, which brought thee forth out of the land of Egypt, from the house of bondage
Vs. 13 Thou shalt fear the LORD thy God, and serve him, and shalt swear by his name.
Vs. 14 Ye shall not go after other gods, of the gods of the people which are round about you;
Vs. 15 (For the LORD thy God is a jealous God among you) lest the anger of the LORD thy God be kindled against thee, and destroy thee from off the face of the earth.
And for those who might say this is Old Testament, here is what the New Testament says. In 1 Corinthians 10. 20-22, it states,
Vs. 20 But I say, that the things which the Gentiles sacrifice, they sacrifice to devils, and not to God: and I would not that ye should have fellowship with devils.
Vs. 21 Ye cannot drink the cup of the Lord, and the cup of devils: ye cannot be partakers of the Lord’s table, and of the table of devils.
Vs. 22 Do we provoke the Lord to jealousy? are we stronger than he?
These are just a few of the scriptures that talk about idolatry which is what all this symbolism is all about, nothing that gives glory to God almighty, and this is the sin that invites Gods hottest judgement because it put the devil in direct competition with God Almighty and he said in Isaiah 42. 8, “I am the LORD: that is my name: and my glory will I not give to another, neither my praise to graven images.”
So as a nation if we want to prosper and experience Gods blessings let us be very wary of our involvement in idolatry, don’t forget Haiti and what has happened to it because of idolatry. And for everyone who calls yourself a Christian or a believer or a follower of Christ, be careful what you associate yourself with because you give approval to the people you associate with who practice idolatry, and you certify the things you identify with. Be careful what you allow yourself to be led into.
And so the big question is if we are having a dedication of a bridge as a “Symbolic Occasion” WHO IS THE BRIDGE BEING DEDICATED TO????? When one considers the meaning of the word dedicate, which is, “to devote wholly and earnestly, as to some person or purpose, then you really have to ask the question to what purpose is the bridge being dedicated or to whom.
In closing I want to charge every child of God, every Christian person, every prayer warrior, to be engaged in all out war against the diabolical plans of the enemy, geared at taking over control of our country.
I want to warn as well every person who names the name of Christ and consider yourself a child of God, to guard yourself against being involved in satanic activities and be careful of what you align yourself to less you become a partaker of the abominable.
In the name of Jesus we release the fire of the Holy Ghost to consume every evil and diabolical plan of satan, we paralyze the works of darkness and declare the will of God be done. May God Almighty, the only true and living God, Creator of the whole earth, bless our nation.
44 Comments
Who ever wrote that article must really think that all Dominicans are gullible, stupid or blind. Who ever the HELL you are go take your usual BRIMSTONE BATH and go serve THE RED ONE WITH THE HORNS where ever YOU and HIM resides.
It’s discussions like this that make me glad I left D/a
It is exactly the perpetuation of this madness that keep back black people for centuries..Satan is an Idea, personified by men and later supported by wild unsubstantiated theories driving fear into the hearts of Men..
Free yourselves and take responsibility for your own actions..
How comes you didn’t put up a picture of the White Jesus too..the image that has oppressed black people for 2000 years..is the devil in that image too?
Go from here with this foolishness..!!
Stick with the news dno….. stick with the news…..
lolol
to me something was wrong thé gorverment in personne asking People to comme by thousand. Just to see à bridge. So is tthis.the first bridge in dca or roseau is this a museum an thé People offre tais country you are to blame stop actings like far western folks if you have not travel yet you do not see that on tv except if for a train meanwhile stops.dancing for evrthing like Indiana
go research the arch of baal being set up around the world pure satanic. dominicans are so stupid and ignorant when it comes to the occult.
The question is: How do you know so much about these signs, are you Satan’s company ? I find you know way too much. Why are you so interested in the devil things if you are Godly ?
In my opinion in 2017 there are 39 start ups in the technology space and most of the inventors are Indian engineers. At the Dominican state college and the university of the westindes we must change the way we educate our kids . On all these web sites all we talk about is religion and politics . Here are some of the start ups you should read about . Cockroach labs, overops, prevedere, headspin, mist systems, pendo, and Rubrik which is the one with most start up money $112 million . Most of these startups are funded by young Indians . We can do much better in dominica if we change the way we speak . At the council of nicean there were (325) bishops who created Christianity , and they were all white males, blacks were back in Africa, Jesus never existed he was created by the Romans .Are there any black statues in the Catholic church , do we see our selves in religion ? What is Satanism ?Religion creates a lot of insane people like this guy. Where are the black thinkers ?.
Please get Billy his Medicine !!! Please don’t tell me DNO has become and open portal for the for the transmutation of wild occult fanaticism, DNO please leave these scary ppl and their preaching for the street corner. THIS IS NOT NEWSSSS…. smh i cannot belive I Just read that in 2017 smh
It only represents this if you believe it, just like Friday 13th and all the other superstition
Billy, my friend, you giving me a headache
Hail Stan
This is a classic example of: He Who Thinks Evil, Sees Evil.
Well , Well , Well i can’t believe the comments i am reading , my dear people Satan is real the bible speaks of it , there is evil . Evil is real it does exist , what Billy wrote about makes alot of sense . We have so many other symbols that could be used to depict our nation such as the Sisserou parrot, the waterfalls , river, beaches , local dishes and so on . Why the ” Lions, and dragons ” ? This is suspicious and there seems to be truth in what the writer is saying .
These are all good insights…
But 1 correction… Lightning + Dragon is the true representation of the devil.
Dragon by itself is a symbol of vitality… commonly mistaken with devil or of the devil.
Lightning as you say is a symbol of power…
Pyramids deal with death and rebirth… not spirit worship… more of false god worship.
The only reason we are seeing such evils in D/a to this day is simple… the renaming of 2 mountains where demons were being kept… got renamed, thus the contract placed there years long gone, is now null and void.
Listen to the smiling devils called politicians still… keep forsaking your 1 true God. That is where the real damnation lies!!!
Forget colors and see light and darkness for what they are…
Shame on you the writer with your wicked thoughts, may the good Lord forgive you
You know what i say it is the likes of you that is the satan. Dominicans pray
We must be careful not to mistakenly read into any sign, symbol, or picture something dark and evil that was not intended. On the other hand we would do well to avoid anything that might imply an approval of Satanism or encourage devil worship.
If Satanism in any form exists in Dominica you can be sure it will be seeking to promote itself. Any branch of the occult wants to grow. This includes fortune telling, and all so-called communication with the dead, along with witchcraft, and voodoo. These things are all the works of the devil. Christians should recognize them for what they are and expose them.
The clear preaching of the gospel is our greatest defence. People must be told our sins have separated us from God and we cannot save ourselves according to Ephesians 2:8,9. On the cross Christ died for our sins and paid the price for our salvation as it says in Isaiah 53:5,6 and Romans 5:6-8.
Continued:
Sincerely, Rev. Donald Hill.
Continuation:
We are saved by BELIEVING this and RECEIVING Christ as personal Savior according to:
John 3:16,
John 3:36,
1 John 5:11-13,
Revelation 3:20.
According to these scriptures we can be saved NOW and we can KNOW we are saved Look closely. You will discover that is exactly what the Bible says.
Sincerely, Rev. Donald Hill.
Rev. When u can explain how a perfect God created sin, I might just listen to u. And how could an all knowing God create hell and subject the vast majority of his prized creation to eternally damnation? The bible is just an exaggerated glorification of Jewish history. And the blood thirsty followers decide that man have to be saved through the execution of a good man….saved by the blood of Jesus. What can be more pagan than that.
Rev.. I was wondering when I’d see you comment in all this. You have no right to put your piece there cause all where you’re needed to speak up your mouth is shut. Come onnnn be real sir
It does not matter what image they use geometric or otherwise people like you would see satan in them because satan is in you. He is within you and you see him in everything.
Putting all criticisms of Skerrit aside, that theory is even a bit too outlandish for me. If you see so called pagan or satanic signs and symbols in everything, then you will stop buying food, gas, depositing at your local bank, you will not send your children (if you have) to school, depending on where you work you will want them to change their corporate logo and more. My point is, interpretations of symbols vary. For example, while the swastika was seen as a holy symbol in Hinduism, it is disdained and feared in Judaism. Look at the bigger picture, not what you think they want you to see.
What an insight!!!!! Facts are laid out….lets just get on our knees and pray pray pray…. if we get a break pray…. Nothing in life is COINCIDENCE…lets just be mindful and PRAY
Monkey san séviel response,
Really? Really? Is this what is important to you (the writer)? This is ridiculous. ….I see metallic designs or in other words ART. The person(s) who designed these are very gifted and I hope that they continue to show case their ART work.
You do know that the arch with the so called satanic S was erected by the UWP government, right?, along with fire that lit on either side (didn’t last long)
What does that have to do with UWP or even Labour u all so ignorant in Dominica … ppl like u that have the country so … Do u know the Government is made up of both political Parties… if someone come to dominica and see something bad they are not going to refer to UWP or Labour .. they say Gov/ of Dom or the ppl of Dominica..
LOL LOL LOL……alas
when Dominicans will get the money to build their country they will do it the way they want !
one ting my country people have a different level stupidity sometimes wi… satanism in images? seriously? open your mind writer, try to get back in touch with reality.
when Doiminicans will get their money to do build what they need they will be able to do it the way they want !!
And hypocrite Billy whist you are creating satanism out of everything let them know that pagan deities and festivities are not of God. December 25th is the birthday of Nimrod the Mighty Hunter and creator of the Tower of Babel. Sunday named after the sun god Sol/Helios; Monday is the moon’s day; Tuesday is Tiw the god of war; Wednesday is the god Woden/Odin; Thursday is Thor the thunder god; Friday is the goddess Frige; Saturday is the god Saturn.
January is named after the god Janus; February is named after a pagan festival; March is the god Mars; May is the goddess Maia; June is the Goddess Juno; July is named after the god Julius Caesar; August is named after the god Augustus Caesar.
Billy remove paganism from yourself before you accuse my beautiful country of Satanism for we have all inherited paganism culture.
when did become Julius Caesar and Augustus Caesar gods?
Do your history. After his death Julius Caesar was made a god by his nephew the first emperor Augustus Caesar. Julius Caesar had his own temple and priests dedicated to his deity. The first emperors from the Julio-Claudian dynasty line of Caesar ruled as gods.
Hail Caesar, Miss Kumbaya, in Roman imperial cult Gaius Julius Caesar and Augustus Caesar are gods.
That’s the most idiotic commentary I have read. Stop making Christians look ignorant.
all this could be real only if satan does exist !! what a waste of time this article !!
CRAP!!!! SAVE THAT TO PREACH FOR UR FAMILY
An all out war eh. More men have been killed in the name of God than for any other reason. If I am supposed to do God’s dirty works for him then he is not a God worth serving.
Finally! Someone who agrees that there is serious demonic oppression occurring on the island. What a wonderful article thank you. As a foreigner I have spent many years on the island. I consider this tiny island my home. I often wonder is the locals are aware of this demonism that is so rampant across the island. I spend a lot of time in a small village off the east coast of the island ( won’t name names ) but the villagers especially the young people have discussed with me that there is a ” satanic” book going around in the village. I believe the enemy has been after our young people for hundreds of years. Church attendance is Down and really not being engaged by our younger population because the enemy has found a way to appeal to our young people to falsely make them feel as if they will gain power by yielding to Satan and his demonic power books. Trust me on this one. I have experienced heavy demonic oppression when I return to the US from Dominica.
Church attendance is down because the pastors are living high life on the tithe and having sex with the members. The pastors and church leaders cause the young people to lose faith and lose hope that’s why the numbers are down.
Every man will stand before God to account personally and that includes the pastors and church leaders. Maybe the writer can say whether witchcraft was involved in what led him to run from Dominica?
DNO you actually published this crap? I agree that there is satanic symbolism all over the world as well as in Dominica. But i mean really?? the arch is made out of satanic S’s? ive really heard it all. Another would argue that is S for Skerro and not for Satan. Another would argue that for structural integrity the steel had to be placed in such an angle as the figure being created is an arch. I am yet to see a dragon in the arch. I going and pass by the portal and check the marine spirits later.
SHUT THE FRONT DOOR. Get a life, it takes one to know the other. Your reasoning is typical of a cult or voodo High Priest.