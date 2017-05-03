Blessings to all you wonderful people of our blessed nation Dominica.

It is with deep sadness of heart and deep concern for our people and country, that I write this article.

I want us to take a good look at the photos published with this article, and see if you can identify the very frightening trend that’s taking place in the development of our country.

If you study the photos they will reveal that every or most of the major infrastructural projects completed in our country are being dedicated to Satanism. It is indeed very disturbing that a country whose motto says “Apres Bondie C’est La Ter, meaning, (After God the Earth) God first, that our government will choose to erect on top of major national projects inscriptions or signs that support praise and promote satanism. This in itself speaks very loudly of what is going on in our country at the highest level.

All the signs shown represents satanism and satanic worship that’s why they are placed where they are to exalt and give worship to him.

The signs above represents 1) the dragon which in the bible in revelations 12. 1-8 and 20.2 is depicting the devil.

2)The arch (below) in itself is made up of a number of “satanis S” joined together, but it’s not just the symbolism, the write up on the “ satanic S” states,

‘Satanic “S” – Represents a lightning bolt that means “Destroyer.”‘

In mythology, It was the weapon of Zeus. Worn to have power over others. Also was worn by the feared SS of Nazi Germany.

Just imagine the impact of this over the heads and minds and life, of everyone who will drive or walk thru without the covering of the Blood of Jesus.

3) The circular pyramid in the form of a roundabout erected in the place of the original roundabout in Pond Casse (see below). It’s not a roundabout as it appears to be but is a Satanic Portal (a gateway) which gives access to marine spirits for worship.

4) The lions on the Chinese Friendship Bridge (see below) as it is called, but that is a deception. In Chinese culture, it’s a symbol of protection, power and are called guard lions and are normally at entrances into towns, government offices etc.

Couldn’t one of our many beautiful scenes or even our nation bird be used????

What therefore is the significance of all of this and why is it even necessary to mention or to write about it?

The answer is found it the word of God the Bible, Exodus 20. 1-6 and Exodus 34. 12- 14. Deuteronomy 6. 11-14 states,

Vs. 12 Then beware lest thou forget the LORD, which brought thee forth out of the land of Egypt, from the house of bondage

Vs. 13 Thou shalt fear the LORD thy God, and serve him, and shalt swear by his name.

Vs. 14 Ye shall not go after other gods, of the gods of the people which are round about you;

Vs. 15 (For the LORD thy God is a jealous God among you) lest the anger of the LORD thy God be kindled against thee, and destroy thee from off the face of the earth.

And for those who might say this is Old Testament, here is what the New Testament says. In 1 Corinthians 10. 20-22, it states,

In 1 Corinthians 10. 20-22, it states,

Vs. 20 But I say, that the things which the Gentiles sacrifice, they sacrifice to devils, and not to God: and I would not that ye should have fellowship with devils.

Vs. 21 Ye cannot drink the cup of the Lord, and the cup of devils: ye cannot be partakers of the Lord’s table, and of the table of devils.

Vs. 22 Do we provoke the Lord to jealousy? are we stronger than he?

These are just a few of the scriptures that talk about idolatry which is what all this symbolism is all about, nothing that gives glory to God almighty, and this is the sin that invites Gods hottest judgement because it put the devil in direct competition with God Almighty and he said in Isaiah 42. 8, “I am the LORD: that is my name: and my glory will I not give to another, neither my praise to graven images.”

So as a nation if we want to prosper and experience Gods blessings let us be very wary of our involvement in idolatry, don’t forget Haiti and what has happened to it because of idolatry. And for everyone who calls yourself a Christian or a believer or a follower of Christ, be careful what you associate yourself with because you give approval to the people you associate with who practice idolatry, and you certify the things you identify with. Be careful what you allow yourself to be led into.

And so the big question is if we are having a dedication of a bridge as a “Symbolic Occasion” WHO IS THE BRIDGE BEING DEDICATED TO????? When one considers the meaning of the word dedicate, which is, “to devote wholly and earnestly, as to some person or purpose, then you really have to ask the question to what purpose is the bridge being dedicated or to whom.

In closing I want to charge every child of God, every Christian person, every prayer warrior, to be engaged in all out war against the diabolical plans of the enemy, geared at taking over control of our country.

I want to warn as well every person who names the name of Christ and consider yourself a child of God, to guard yourself against being involved in satanic activities and be careful of what you align yourself to less you become a partaker of the abominable.

In the name of Jesus we release the fire of the Holy Ghost to consume every evil and diabolical plan of satan, we paralyze the works of darkness and declare the will of God be done. May God Almighty, the only true and living God, Creator of the whole earth, bless our nation.

Opinions expressed in this commentary are not necessarily those of Dominica News Online or its advertisers.