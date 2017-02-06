In spite of being far away in the quiet American Midwest, before returning home, Surgeon, Dr. Samuel Christian always kept working for our homeland. He would later use his connections to arrange and participate on the first sister-brother kidney transplant on Dominicans.

Dr Sam Christian leads a group of protesters at a prayer march around government buildings in 2009.

But Dr. Sam finds certain trends in the country quite disturbing: the inability of government to curb the rampant replacement of local businesses by the foreigners; the fear of victimization that exists and extends to the average non-government worker who does not want to risk a possible scholarship for their children; high officials flaunting unaccounted for cash-paid properties, the undermining of traditional civil service processes through Red Clinic (Skerrit’s personal welfare program) handouts. And the very strong allegations of the wanton selling of Dominican passports to international crooks and scoundrels.

Dr. Sam applauds the courageous journalists and citizens who keep up the good fight in the media and online. He contends that only grassroots organizing can overcome the government’s war-chest of seemingly limitless big money.

Religious folks have traditionally avoided matters of nation-building in Dominica. However, Dr. Christian perceives that as knowledge increases, that will change and the church will make an unprecedented difference in due time. He has struggled with warnings by certain friends and family not to expose himself to the wrath of Skerrit’s regime. His response: ‘this is the land of my birth and I am 100% Dominican and Dominica belongs to Dominicans.’

Certainly Sam is the definition of a true patriotic Dominican, not an enemy of the state as some myopic thinking individuals, Ministers and supporters of the Skerrit’s regime may have suggested and voiced.

One such person that needs to be corrected on that serious matter is the Minister for Commerce, Enterprise and Small Business Development, Roselyn Paul. Ms. Paul said on state radio that individuals who are seeking to undermine the island’s Citizenship By Investment (CBI) Program are “enemies of the state.” But maybe the lady needs a fundamental lesson in recent history.

Such incendiary language was used by the murderous regimes of Hitler, Franco, Mussolini, Stalin and others which resulted in millions of people being tortured and killed. All Sam was saying Madam is the program has some serious flaws and needs to be fixed. And do you understand and/or are you exposed to all the intricacies of the program?

The real enemies of the state of Dominica Madam Paul are folks like the fugitive Iranian businessman who was waving a Dominican diplomatic passport when he was nabbed by Interpol in the Dominican Republic. Do you know that it has been widely reported that he was given safe haven in an affluent Morne Daniel suburb of Roseau for about six months while Interpol was looking for him. Can you verify Madam the credible reports that when the international authorities were closing in on the fugitive in Dominica he was given safe passage out of the island? So the question is who enabled and facilitated his exit out of Dominica? If so did the Skerrit Labour government helped an international fugitive evade justice? That is a question that the UN, U.S and Iranian authorities should be interested in.

But Sam’s unbinding love for his homeland has buffered him from yielding to criticism from all quarters. His peaceful protest around government’s Headquarters on Mother’s Day, 2009 began with a prayer vigil 6:00 a.m. He and the few courageous souls kneeled on the concrete in front of the Government’s Ministry buildings, recited and sang hymns and choruses chosen from several denominations. They picked up bags of trash as they marched around Bath Road and Hillsborough Street to Independence and Kennedy Avenues.

They held Dominica’s flag high, recited and sang Mother Dominica’s National Anthem. In response, the beleaguered and increasingly isolated Dominican PM, Roosevelt Skerrit said, ‘I heard that come tomorrow or whenever it is, they going to blow the conch shell seven times, and they’re going to walk around the ministry seven times; but I will tell them that seven is the mark of the beast.’ Of course, anybody who reads their bible knows that is incorrect. This unexpected publicity ironically provided greater resolve for the marchers.

Dr. Sam’s orderly band of prominent and ordinary prayer warriors bravely stared down heavily armed camouflaged Special Security Forces emerging from black SUVs. They extended courtesies and respect to undercover police photographers who mingled with the crowd. Strangely enough, known government provocateurs were pointed out walking seven times in the opposite direction in an apparent superstitious effort to undo this Jericho march. During extensive media coverage, Christian claimed the victory that “this corrupt house of cards now in power, will soon come crashing down.”

Sam and his brother, Gabriel, a prominent Maryland/Washington DC attorney and others like Lennox Linton, have been leading the charge for a Commission of Inquiry on Dominica’s passport for sale program. Despite pointed attacks on their integrity, the Christian brothers have been helped immensely to drive the debate about our nation’s future. Their struggle to save Dominica is not going unnoticed. People are listening and now they have hope that Dominica will soon break from the quagmire it has found itself in. Dr. Sam promises that “true Labourites” will soon strike a telling blow and suddenly the numbers won’t add up for the Skerrit Labour Party. Dr. Sam feels satisfied that he is doing his part to stimulate a promising vision of great potential for Dominica: One where foreign aid is responsibly spent – for production and development.

Sammy is confident that concerned and well informed Dominicans at home and abroad are thrilled by the opportunity of participating in this vibrant people’s movement to bring real change to our homeland. As one famous hymn of the faith declares, “Once for every man and nation, comes the moment to decide.” It is a decision we each must make. Dr. Christian asks, “Will we chose a government run by characters who seems to have all the money in the world? Where does this big money come from? Or will we choose to live in a free, self-reliant country that real Dominicans control?”

The question for Dominicans is who ordered the unlawful detention of Sam on Wednesday and who ordered that all police leave be cancelled until further notice? Some say it most likely was not Police Chief Daniel Carbon. Others content it may be Skerrit and or his highly overpaid and overpriced (new rich) attorneys in expensive tailor made suites. Some suggest that these operatives don’t necessary have Skerrit’s personal, professional image and sound decision making and Dominica’s well-being as their focus. Everyone seems to know that except Roosevelt Skerrit.

But rather they are focus on their business plans and making as much as money as they can and Skerrit fits right into that equation. Whoever or whichever it is, they grossly miscalculated their mischievous move for they have now catapult Sam to national and regional prominence. Once can only feel sorry for Skerrit, but more than that, feel a much greater sorrow for our island home tenfold. Therefore one can only conclude that our beautiful isle of splendor, isle of beauty splendor is in deep trouble with a frightening leadership and governance crisis.

Everyone who knows Dr. Sam can tell that he is a peaceful and deeply spiritual man of bold action, thoughtful and compassionate, with an unbroken record of unselfish service for the Dominican people. This is the Dr. Sam Christian I know and I can personally attest to that fact as a family friend, high school and college mate in Roseau and Washington DC.

