COMMENTARY: When the going gets tough ……,Claudine Williams - Thursday, February 9th, 2017 at 1:39 AM
When the going gets tough, legal counsel Mr Anthony Astaphan get’s going on behalf of the Prime Minister. Why? Mr. Astaphan himself, will give you a clue on his private Facebook page. His favorite quote happens to be: ”When the President (or Prime Minister) does it, that means that it is not illegal.” of Richard Nixon.
President Richard Nixon, whose nickname was “Tricky Dick”, resigned from office after a political scandal. So, if this is the favorite quote of a legal counsel for politicians on Dominica, St.Kitts, St.Lucia, and St.Vincent, brother beware. (I took a screenshot of this page to keep it on file, because most likely that quote and/or page will disappear sooner than later.) So, this is not defamation. Mr.Astaphan is discrediting himself and actually indirectly discrediting his clients in politics, in this case the Prime Minister of Dominica.
Mr. Astaphan’s utterances made me curious to find out more about him and how he behaves. I also happen to be a Behavioral Scientist. In behaviorism, we focus on the study and alteration of people’s behaviors, including their actions, emotions and thoughts. It assumes that all behaviors are either reflexes produced in response to certain stimuli within the environment, or a consequence of that individual’s history, including and especially reinforcement and punishment, along with the individual’s current motivational state and controlling stimuli.
In an article dated August, 2009 by Wilbert Connor, the character and behavior is characterized. If this was a mischaracterization most likely Mr. Astaphan would have sued the person, but he didn’t. He accepted by not reacting. A legal counsel of his standing and reputation should know that according to the interpretation of the law, accepting is “the final and unequivocal expression of assent to another’s offer to contract” and silence will constitute acceptance if the offeree gives the offeror the impression that silence will be considered an acceptance.
In the article (http://thedominican.net/2009/08/astaphanism-and-dominican-politics.html), he is characterized as follows:
“A senior counsel in legal terms is a high ranking distinguished lawyer, but Dominicans probably know Tony as the de facto Prime Minister of Dominica. It is said that he speaks for the Prime Minister out of convenience.
Ladies and gentlemen, regardless of what you think, the man presents himself on local media with the intention of being heard by wide listenership. He is listened to by and influences many. Unfortunately, his criticisms of those he apparently does not like are distasteful and uncharacteristic of a senior counsel. This is apparent when he calls them names. Mr. Astaphan has referred to Dominicans, our brothers and sisters, ‘CACADOR’, ‘PIGS AT A TROFF’ and more, simply because they disagree with the government and its governance methods.
This reminds me of the colonial era when ‘certain’ human beings were considered inferior, or less than others. Humans are humans, and not animals. Genetically, biologically, socially and intellectually humans are characteristically different from animals.”
Rest assured that Mr. Astaphan will soon come up with his own interpretation of acceptance by silence. A behavioral scientist will tell you that Mr. Astaphan has proven in his behavior in legal practice that he embraces suing for ‘defamation’ as a means by which to defend his clients. This method of challenging in the courts can be categorized as not accepting by one’s silence, that which was uttered. One goes to the court to register discontent and to request of the court, compensation from the person who sought to injure by their defamatory utterances.
Everyone is free to think whatever he/she likes. When it comes to character, everyone is free to choose council, whoever he/she likes or wants. But if there is a question of credibility of character, a client should be aware that such may reflect upon him, the client.
In his article, Mr. Connor makes such even clearer and calls the behavior of this legal counsel ‘Astaphanism’, warning that it is a “distraction to the conventional political process. When sitting governments allow non-elected members to be so influential in the political process this skews everything from who has real power to who actually wields that power. Elected members and even ministers are subjected to his legal, economic and political positions on matters of national interest.
When the Prime Minister does not speak on selected issues the Senior Counsel speaks on them. By all means he’s a much better spinner!”
This may be a reflection of Mr. Astaphan’s influence on the current leadership of Dominica not only at home but also abroad. International media are following these developments with interest. Dominica may be on their “alert”. TAKE NOTE DOMINICA!!
Another excellent article by Ms. Williams. Ms. Williams has the insight into the behind-the-scenes factors which are responsible for the detriment of our society. These factors are also responsible for the pompous and arrogant attitude displayed by our Prime Minister and other members of the executive. These factors mainly stem from the influence and advice from a one Anthony Astaphan, a wanna-be senior counsel to the whole Caribbean.
Kudos Claudine! Waiting for the next write up.
Yes, she is a smooth operator. Go for it girl, be strong, you are really focus Thanks.
Could someone please help me out here and show me a link to the Cacador – Pigs at the trough” quote? I would really appreciate to be able to put it, if it is a real quote, into context. The number one reference on google is:
“Pigs at the Trough: How Corporate Greed and Political Corruption Are Undermining America.”
In order to heal you must begin to face the issues, acknowledge that there is a problem, address the root causes and only then we will begin the healing process
That’s the problem with “allu dummies in a can” you think that you have the God given right to try to ridicule someone even asking “who the hell are you?” in fact asserting that the person does not have the right to express herself. You ask if she joined the band wagon of hatred but your 2 lines is loaded with venom against her. One can detect the anger in your words….relax, and allow people to express themselves. The last time I checked we are still in a democracy. I
I don’t know her, I am not even sure she is Dominican but from what I can see she is a beautiful and intelligent woman who is not afraid to challenge the status quo, who is not gullible like some of you, who will look at situations objectively and express herself without fear of anyone. That’s who I see.
“I also happen to be a Behavioral Scientist” wow, what a display of the ego and pseudoscience. Why such an egotistical belief that you know more about someone else reality than they do.Why take something on someone private Facebook page and make it public give it your own meaning to satisfy your political partisan beliefs,this is such a childish behavior, why don’t you examine your behavior and the silly things you say and do, such antics does not help you in the pursuit of your political agenda and is not something that helps in anyway to understand the issues facing Dominica.
SC Astaphan is not someone who just arrive on the political scene overnight, his work and services in OECS is renowned. Using your pseudoscience to chastise someone does not add value or build value
for you agenda.
What exactly is pseudoscience about her article? Becuase you disagree does not make it so. And what is wrong with stating one’s qualification in to show that one has the expertise to analyse a particular issue? Physician do it all the time to reassure us that they are qualified for the task at hand
Does Claudine Williams sound like someone with expertise to analyze a particular issue.Do you think it would be moral and legal for a Physician to do what Claudine Williams did diagnosing someone on a news blog. What Claudine did is a disgrace to her fellow practitioners. Pseudoscience – consists of claims, beliefs, or practices presented as being plausible scientifically, but which are not justifiable by the scientific method.
Gary,
Your shining light (Astaphan) is one of the most egotistical people in Dominica so just relax yourself. You’re just bitching because he made a faux pas that brings his credo to to the public eye.
That particular choice of words in the context of the role he occupies shows such a level of arrogance that justifies what has been said.
I am not a behavioral scientist but I have been on this planet long enough to know recognise an arrogant and egotistical nature in another human being. Astaphan is all of that.
Besides, your writing style leads me to believe that he is guiding you or I wouldnt be at all suprised to find out that you (Gary) are actually him pretending to be someone else.
“Your shining light (Astaphan) is one of the most egotistical people in Dominica” when you say such thing it reflects badly on your analytical skills. Do you know a good lawyer knows that an ego is not an asset to his success, SC can attest to that.
SC can defend himself, he is no stranger to such things being said about him. Sorry you got it wrong, just curious what about Linton’s ego.
Dear “GARY” this same renowed man you claim told police to search lennox’s home because it was alledged that lennox leaked IPO information. Guess what after police investigation it was the same reputable man, as you claim, leaked out this information. How reputable is he sir?
This same renowned man said to the world Ambrose knew, He knew but guess what he is in bed with him.
This same renowned man said when former prime minister stretched out he arms they bite it, today he is once again in bed with them. what a renowned man we have
Finally have you ever heard this government condemn what happened to GON Emmanuel?
God bless the wise men of this land Dominica!
Wow- bring it Ms. Williams. Just one observation: Politics makes convenient friends and when one has power, 95% of those close to them him/her are opportunists. But what I find interesting as a foot note: Skerrit grew up in mountain village walking without shoes. Today he is dancing with the son of Roseau Arab merchant who did not or does not care about him personally—this will come down soon.
Keep on writing sister- this is good stuff; Thanks
Very interesting article. Now i am convince, can you please provide your findings of the persons running for Government including (Linton, Francis, Isaac and Fontaine). Thanks in advacne
I am not affiliated to any political party of Dominica, but It is refreshing to have these seemingly informed perspectives.
I think that these commentaries should be actively encouraged as most Dominicans are afriad to voice their opinions for fear of reprisals.
Thank you Claudine Williams for being brave enough to state your views!
This is brilliant scientific analysis!
I mean ……i Seriously doubt that Skerrit is capable of such insight!
Compare that with Skerrit speech last night!
I appreciate that bit of wisdom.
Lady get a life. What happen on Tony Astaphan & Skerrit you mount? Why don’t you try that Beh. Sci crap on yourself first.
My God, Miss Williams, well done, well said, well executed. Thank you very much. I hope we see and hear of you More. Appreciate you standing tall and strong to this Skerrit protector, as the only pace he can hide. But the truth stares straight in the eyes of the people of Dominica and as we say, every rope has its end.
This man Skerrit is a disaster to Dominica and the sooner he goes with his garbage the better for all of us.
You should examine your own behavioral pattern.
Caddy Claudine Alfred Williams, before I put you intentions out on DNO you better stop because you are no different from the people you blasting. You from Vieille Case just like the PM so what’s your agenda?
Good Job Sapphire. Don’t be intimidated by those ignorant comments. We need more people like you to write about what is really affecting this country.
Claudine Williams aka Sapphire Star… The People’s Party of Dominica – you’re all, (Skerrit, Linton, and now you) after the same things: power, money, and fame. Dominica is in crisis and here you are jockeying for position. This article is a lot of words saying much of nothing. If you are so concerned about Dominica and Dominicans present solutions instead of simple stating what you think is/or what is wrong. If your concern for Dominica is genuine and not self serving provide solutions, instead of saying what’s wrong. We can all ready to say what is wrong, but seldom are we prepared to tighten our bootstraps, and get down to work.
Last I checked perhaps you should put your prime minister on the spot and ask whether she has provided suggestions, solutions and what has she actually done. I know her and I know she has been DOING a lot without asking for any form of recognition in fact, she gives it away so please stop with the ill comments that does not add anything constructive to the discussion.
Cadi I applaud what you are doing. Stay focused
Thanks for speaking and using your spine. You are absolutely correct Willliams. Wish we all would use the gifts of our spine to speak commonsense into the minds of our fellow countrymen and women who are weaker and most probably brainwashed. The inequality between the politicians and hard working, back-breaking work done daily by the remaining population is a matter of concern; a clear indication of corruption. So never give-up “good rises over evil” choose the wagon you ride on!
People like you have no love for Dominica. You are sitting at the comfort of your home, and spewing out utter lies and rubbish, supporting the treasonous acts of the opposition, and pretending that you are representing the interest of Dominicans. We are not fools, we know who our friends are, you are not one of them.
Tony Astaphan is not a just come or Johnny come lately. And remember the truth is still the truth wether you believe it or not.
I Think we have a potential leader surfacing. I am impressed with your level of thought Empress.
Well written article.
Lady I don’t think you are Real. Are you are black woman wanting to be white? Why all this nonsense on your natural beauty. I view you opinion as phoney as YOU.
You just don’t get it you knucklehead! the lady is not talking about black and white , quite the opposite she believes that all people are equal human beings, no difference in that regard, whatever what the color of your skin is and |I support that.
Good article Miss, and brave enough to put up your photograph too, if that is who you are of course. Never heard of you before but better late than never.
My only problem with most of you who are bringing out what you see as wrong-doing to light, you sound almost gleeful that Dominica is in the negative spotlight and will soon crumble. That’s my dilemma, to of course support the effort to stop or expose wrong-doing but when you seem not to care what the consequences are for Dominica internationally and your focus is on Tony Astaphan and P.M. Skerrit questions arise in my mind.
The questions are even more numerous when this is being done from a “perch” somewhere in the diaspora. I have heard so much about people from the diaspora coming to vote and how wrong it is morally for them to do so even where the law permits it, yet people in the diaspora are being hailed as patriots for mounting hurtful campaigns against Dominica in the hope of ousting the government. Confused!
Barbara Saunders: “mild physician, putrid wound”. I think it is more than time to be resolute and excise this canker from our country to allow it to heal and recover again.
Yeah, about time! Like the Clinton excision who we were told was up to her neck in conflict of interests. exchanged for the right medicine – Trump ! His conflict of interests are not even subtle, they are like a gaping wound/canker. Even department stores are getting cursed out for not selling his daughter’s brand clothes!
We shall see, shall we not?
@Barbara Saunders, Ms. Claudine Williams is one of the founding members, if not the only member to date of the newly formed People’s Party of Dominica, P-PoD. Here’s what she’s proposing:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gTqzPiKwVI0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TjR1hR7StzE
Link to the website: http://www.p-pod.info/
I don’t believe that Ms. Williams is gleeful that Dominica is in peril. Like every politician she is a vulture, circling a dying animal hoping to pounce and stake her claim. We all have aspirations and I applaud her ambition, however, I believe that being straightforward with her intentions as opposed to these verbose articles with the sole purpose of muckrake and blatant and or subliminal self promotion severely discredits her. She stands a greater chance of affecting change if she were to launch a political campaign as opposed to these insignificant articles. Claudine, step up to the plate, instead of beating around the bush lay it all out, see what the…
Me One, Maybe you should read the article one more time, slowly. The norm in Dominica is to disregard something/someone, just because we don’t agree or its concerns your (beloved PM), not even stopping to really break apart paragraph by paragraph and give it thought. The issue here is not about this woman, it’s about this ONE man and how his behavior is evident of his position. TAKE NOTE.
Good insightful article. The sort of analysis we need more of. But as a purveyor of ideas myself I always bear in mind something I read somewhere. To convince others (and here our fellow Dominicans) with correct analysis and ideas is to despair because stupidity is the most salient human characteristic.
Nice to see that you did not run away aFter the first article…Dominica is in crisis,largely brought upon us by the evil ones posing as our government..They have virtually crippled every sector of the country,and most Dominicans are now beggars!!!Continue to write…Everyones contribution is vital!!!
Hope you will write also
Shut your mouth…who the hell are you all of a sudden you join the band wagon of hatred…You must have taken the bitter pill too…..
Just as you are entitled to your opinion, she is as well. At least she has her own brain.
The lady is perfectly entitled to view her opinions.
Unlike you, she has not resorted to reudeness and onsult but has posted a succinct commentary.. I am sure that her huge intellectual will not allow her to reply to you in kind.
You could learn from her.
The lady is perfectly entitled to voice her opinions.
Unlike you, she has not resorted to rudeness and insults but has posted a succinct commentary. I am sure that her huge intellect will prevent her from replying in kind! You could learn from her.
Thanks Claudine Williams for being brave enough to post your views.
Hope you are nit one of bias Dominican politically colour blind and a party boom bom fly..I am not politicialy blind by red or blue . I support development in Dominica not party..