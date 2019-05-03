DEAR BELLA: I’m having dreams about my neighbor

Bella,

I have been having dreams about my neighbor.

Not the kind of dreams that I am happy about. I know some people say dreams are sometimes what’s in your mind but at 52, with three children and a loving husband. I see no reason why I should even have thoughts about another person.

We live in a village near Roseau and he moved in to a new home next door. I understand he bought the house.

Anyway when he started living there, he came to our door and introduced himself. He had questions about basic things like garbage collection and transformation.

Bella, I think the young man, probably in his late 30’s, is taunting me.

He walks around his porch with boxer shorts all the time and he is always just hanging around his porch, in my direct view.

When he greets me, his eyes would sparkle and I know he’s just making them do that to tempt me.

Yesterday, some girl came to visit and she stayed there for hours.

Why would he even allow me to see people coming to his house?

Is that my concern? I think he knows the time I am in my yard and he shows off himself to get my attention.

What do you think I should do?

Frustrated Neighbor

……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Frustrated Neighbor,

You seem to be the one with the problem and not your neighbour. Perhaps you can start by minding your business?

Whatever this man decides to do with his life is not your concern.

It seems to me you are the one taunting this man and not the other way around.

Obviously you are suffering from a lustful disease which you need to get rid of.

And while I may sound harsh, sometimes we have to be cruel to be kind.

Now I am wondering how is it that a man, or anyone for that matter, can cause their eyes to sparkle?

Also it is quite normal for someone to relax on their porch with shorts.

Additionally, it’s very normal to have visitors. What is abnormal is the fact that you know how long his female companion stayed there and to even consider that he’s just trying to make you jealous.

This is very extreme. You need to check yourself before you wreck your family over someone who probably doesn’t even realize how obsessed you are with them.

Bella