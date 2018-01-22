Have you heard someone say, “Don’t you question Pastor/Reverend etc about…. It’s wrong to do so!?” What does the Bible indicate on this matter? A look at Habakkuk 1:2, 3 shows that the prophet Habakkuk questioned God on why he (God) allowed acts of violence to take place. Habakkuk asked: “O Lord, how long shall I cry, and thou wilt not hear! even cry out unto thee of violence, and thou wilt not save! Why dost thou shew me iniquity, and cause me to behold grievance?”

Did God view Habakkuk’s questions as disrespectful? Did God feel he was too high for Habakkuk to ask him such questions? The answer is NO to both questions. In fact, God answered Habakkuk’s questions as recorded at Habakkuk 2:2, 3. God assured Habakkuk that he will act at his appointed time. Imagine that! The Most High God humbly answered an imperfect man, Habakkuk’s questions.

Similarly, NO ONE should be afraid to question his/her religious leader(s) about any concerns he/she has. Nor should a religious leader get offended if questioned by Church members about certain concerns. Some are concerned about the use of Church funds since they themselves contribute to such. Some members ask: “Why does Pastor and his wife not share in cleaning the church building? Since Jesus, the Master, was humble enough to wash his disciples’ feet, can’t religious leaders and their wives share in cleaning their church buildings if they claim to be imitators of Jesus Christ? John 13:4, 5; 1 Peter 2:21. There is nothing wrong in asking religious leaders questions in a respectful way.

“Freedom of speech” is a GOD-GIVEN gift that we all have a right to exercise respectfully.