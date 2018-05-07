LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Sorhaindo’s nauseating attempts to tarnish my good nameThomson Fontaine PhD - Monday, May 7th, 2018 at 10:36 AM
Allow me an opportunity to respond to Rupert Sorhaindo vicious and unprovoked assault on my good name and character in a Letter to the Editor dated May 6, 2018 and captioned ‘Dr. Fontaine’s deceit exposed’.
For the record let me state that Sorhaindo’s attempt to call me a liar for stating that I was appointed as a Senior Economic Advisor to the government of South Sudan can only be viewed as a statement of a man groveling at the feet of the Skerrit Administration and eager to score points for whatever reward he has been promised.
Indeed since 2016 Sorhaindo has waged an unrelenting attack against my person, largely in the New Chronicle, in the name of politics. His approach fits the so-called strategy of the Dominica Labour Party to do everything possible to tarnish my solid name and reputation within the Dominican public.
Part of that had to do with his persistent lie that I somehow took land belonging to the DAAS even after the owners of Rosalie Estate confirmed that I had purchased the land for a sum of $66,000 and that the piece of land in question had nothing to do with the DAAS.
Sorhaindo must be possessed by that spirit of his white ancestors who owned slaves in the Delices area. It is hard for him to countenance that me a child of relatively poor black people could rise to such world prominence in my area of work.
I was initially surprised by the viciousness of his attack in the newspaper and responded to him privately because after all Sorhaindo should know me quite well.
Firstly, he taught me at the St Mary’s Academy, secondly we taught together for three years at the SMA and later for six years I taught while he was principal at the Clifton Dupigny Community College, now the State College. At no time within that period we worked together did he have any reason to question my professionalism, integrity, honesty and competence. Indeed my hard work getting near hundred percent passes for the economics and statistics students year after year at the college made him look good.
The prospect of a seemingly old man living in near obscurity in Dominica trolling the internet looking for proof of my appointment in South Sudan is indeed laughable. This shows how far this regime is prepared to go in their sick pursuit of tarnishing my impeccable image in the name of politics.
So allow me to set his mind at ease. The Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (JMEC) was set up by the guarantors of the Peace Agreement in South Soudan in 2015 following a bitter civil war, which broke out in 2013. JMEC’s mandate is to oversee implementation of the Peace Agreement during the three year transition period.
During that time a transitional government of National unity was set up together with a Transnational Legislative Assembly. There were specific recommendations developed within the context of the Peace Agreement including in the areas of Security, Governance, Justice, Economic and Humanitarian affairs.
The transitional government is charged with implementing the specific recommendations of the chapter within the Peace Agreement pertaining to the economy, for which I am responsible. Since arriving in South Sudan last May I have given specific policy advice to the government through JMEC with regards to the economy and recently briefed the Legislators. Further, I have assisted in helping draft a Strategic Development Plan for South Sudan designed to allow the country to successfully negotiate the transition.
Whatever drives Sorhaindo’s persistent mean-spirited and envious attacks against me can only be reconciled in his own warped mind. Let’s hope that he can further reconcile his blatant and disgusting attacks against me with whatever reward he has been promised or may have already received.
31 Comments
Knowledge is power .
He is jealous of you.
Plain and simple.
I applaud your response for there are always two sides to a story. I however got lost while reading as you attempted to bring up the black and white issue, clearly for sympathy reasons. I expected you to debunk the retired doctor’s claim that you were in fact, not employed by the Govt. of South Sudan as their Senior Economic Advisor. Instead using rhetoric you portrayed him as a man that isn’t your friend but yet supported what he said. You admitted that you were a member of the Resource, Economic and Financial Management Working Committee operating under the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission established under Article VII in 2015. JMEC is not part of the Govt. In fact the South Sudan Govt is not responsible for members of JMEC, so the South Sudan Govt didn’t employ you as an economic advisor to the South Sudan Govt. You are a member of a committee that gives advise to the Govt in various areas as mentioned. You are also aware that the South Sudan Govt. hardly take or…
Dr. Fontaine, please don’t belittle yourself, by answering this retired failed teacher and jumped politician. He knows what he did to the Freedom party, for thirty pieces of brass.
Rupert I read your accusation that Dr Fontaine is misleading on his appointment I honestly do not see such differences from your story and his.
I therefore, am forced to conclude, that there is a motive behind your article.
It reminds me of a calypso which states than when they don’t like you it does not matter what you do is like they don’t like you I of all people should know that.
Ron Abraham.
People have too much free time these days! To craft a letter detailing your search to malign a fellow Dominican, and on the other hand to the man to then respond so quickly to an allegation – both of all you have too much time on all you hands! Stewps!
Thomson Fontaine, my question to you, Were/Are you appointed as the Senoior Economic Adviser to the GOVERNMENT OF SOUTH SUDAN?
Yes or No?
Where was Rupert Sorhaondo, when CBS did an expose on the CBI programme and which showed that Dominica was being harmed regionally and internationally by the reckless behavior of the rogue Labour party government.Instead of of being honest and address the issue from the facts presented, he chose to come out swinging against the leader of the opposition insinuating that the malfeasance should be swept under the rug and kept there.I have lost respect for the children of the privileged class of decades gone by.They lacked the economic drive of their ancestors and did not follow in their footsteps, falsely believing that their bougeoisie status was enough to maintain them in the higher echelon of the society.Now that they see the children of folks who held them in high esteem go past them socially and economically, they are clinging unto the corrupt figure head, Skerritt, to try and get along as quickly as possibly, knowing that Skerritt won’t last forever.Stop it Rupert
Have you seen the man’s Terms of Reference, Mr. Sorhaindo?
Dr. Fontaine, I do not think you should reply to non political figures in the country. He isn’t running for any seat in Dominica. You are a politician and you will be attacked by those who do not wish to see you or your party succeed. It is far past time for a change of the person holding the office of the prime minister in dominica. Dominica simply cannot continue with Skerrit leading the country. You have the difficult task to make that change happen. Your time is too valuable to reply to people who want to question your role in Sudan. You are in Sudan, you’re doing a fantasic job, however the goal is to improve life in Grandfond, and Dominica. So when elections are called you have to win your seat and the UWP needs to win 11 so we can have change.
God bless Dominica.
Rupert Sorhaindo, you are a hater who do not like to see the achievements of a student whom you taught in a leading secondary in Dominica, namely Dr Thomson Fountaine hurts your heart.
Get over it Rupert you can’t do anything to stop him only he and God can stop him. We know that in office now is your old DFP party, and you are trying to get some crumbs by giving support to them who are now posing as the new DLP, old man behave your self, your time have past like your old party. STOP HATING Rupert Sorhaindo,,and when you get to see your ancestors tell them there was nothing you could do.
Dr Fountain this bguy come from a culture in Dominica that does not appreciate talent within the rank. Ever since i know our people those in high position always try to opress anyone they see who are wiser and more talented than themselves since it is a threat to thier position. What they have done is frustrate the young ones intil they leave instead of embracing the possibility of continuity. We are where we are today because people with your potential have gone elsewhere to use thier gifts and talents. What remains is those who cannot think for themselves and as a result our country and the black folks remain in perpetual poverty and ignorance. Sorhaindo would love that so be can feel powerful. Some us can see through his BS. I always believe in a man expressing himself because thats the only way he can reveal himself. Sorhaindo is revealing the idiot and envious person he is and what he really think of children of slaves.
Continued from above..
The functions of the working committees are clearly spelled out in the relevant public documents which can be accessed by anyone looking for the truth. One simply needs to search on the internet for Agreement on Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan and Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission South Sudan to learn that the Committee which you say you head is mandated to MONITOR and OVERSEE the IMPLEMENTATION of the agreement referenced above, and the mandate and tasks of the Transitional Government, including specific economic and financial provisions described in detail with timelines and schedules. And I will make it my business to provide Dominicans at home and abroad with details in other media.
I do not think that your personal comments should be dignified with a response, suffice it to ask why so many Dominicans refer to you as “long gundy, sticky fingers”. I assure you that you will hear more about the Transfergate and Landgate scandals of DAAS!
Many Dominicans have never referred to our beloved, real Doctor, not Skeritt’s Dr., as sticky fingers. This was the work of Tony, Simeon, Mammie, and Christian. They pumped this God forsaken name, sticky fingers, into the minds of hundreds of DLP supporters, they really had then believing Dr. Fontaine was born with the name. According to the saying, “follow the leaders, leaders, leaders, follow the leaders.” ” What monkey see monkey do, monkey do.” When your boy looses the next general elections, I also wish to assure you, we will be bombarded with truck loads of Transfergate and Landgate, involving the lands at Trafalgar, the Villas and the 1.5 million dollar house.
I read Sorhaindo’s article and was bemused by the obsessive behavior of one man toward another man. It reminds me of the movie ‘Fatal Attraction’. This man (Sorhaindo) is pregnant with hatred and jealousy for a fellow human being. Instead of using whatever influence he has, for a worthy cause, like agitating for better wages and working conditions for public servants, he uses his time and energy to denigrate an individual who poses no threat to him. “Sorhaindo, hasn’t your race done enough wickedness to us?” Stop craving for Dr. Fontaine’s attention for you are certainly eerily fixated with the man. Stop this funny behavior.
Dr Fontaine, jealousy is behind it, believe me. It brings out the worst in people. The more jealous they are, the more spiteful and vengeful they get. He probably cannot bear that you’ve done so well and he cannot compete on any level. Just hold your head up high and be blind to all haters. They’re own bad feeling will slowly consume them.
Ps. don’t allow these people to force you to bring people’s skin colour into matters because you’re disgusted at their behaviour. Most of us on this island have a mixed blood in one way or another. You’re a better man than that. It’s time to break free of feeling downtrodden by something that happened 400 years ago just as Kanye says or we will always be negatively impacted by it and have victim mentality when we are far stronger than that. Bad things have happened to all peoples, but there has to be a time where a line is drawn and people move on.
Well Done Dr. Fontaine..makes one wonder why a person in High ranking in Dominican Society would spend his time trying to malign a hardworking self made intellectual and Son of the soil. While all the while remaining silent on the level of corruption boiling over in Dominica.
Sorhaindo, before you kick that bucket, use your time to support good for moving Dominica forward..that was a very shameful attack on Dr. Fontaine.
Dr. Fontaine I anticipated your response and I thank you for confirming the veracity of my claim that you were in fact a member of the Resource, Economic and Financial Management Working Committee operating under the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission established under Article VII of the 2015 Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (ARCSS), contrary to your assertion as reported in DNO one year ago that you were appointed as an adviser to the Government of South Sudan “offering policy advice to the Transitional Government, assisting in the organization of Resource of the State, and importantly, establishing an economic and financial management policy for the country”, and further that you would be “serving as the primary liaison of the Transitional Government of National Unity basically providing them with economic policy advice in that area…”
Continued…
You sound old and bitter. Stop it!
Get a life. Focus on what affects the tax payers of Dominica.
Gosh, Mr. Sorhaindo, for a teacher have you forgotten how to use grammar? Talk about a run-on sentence…not a period to be found!
Nice that you responded to Mr. Sorhaindo, now responded to these few question:
1. As a man verse in economics and financial prudence, why did you transfer DAAS monies to your account?
2. Why do you owe so many credit card companies in the USA?
3. Why is your home in the USA foreclosed?
4. Why are you being sued by the Credit Union and Scotia Bank?
5. You preach good governance, Do you think that it is right for you to be employed by a foreign entity and still hold on to your position as a senator in the HoA? Is that good governance?
I will stop here for now till I get a response…
*now respond to these few questions*
If you reside and work in the United States and you don’t owe credit card companies, you must be like Buffong was, before he died.
Please give it up Mr.A non event.
Is this an apology from Mr. Sorhaindo to this prominent Doctor, Dr. Fontaine.? If it is I strongly feel hat Sorhaindo should remove himself with immediate effect from the claws and company from this illiterate, corrupt company that he has embraced himself into blindly and stupidly. Sorhaindo, you focus must be on the failed and less educated PM, who howls at everyone who seeks to be critical of his failed performance and that of his corrupt Labour company. There is no way that this ductored Pm, whom Sorhaindo hails blindly has hurt Dominica into deeper poverty. Sorhaindo, Dr. Fontaine should be home in Domininca doing what he is doing in South Sudan. From whence you came you must be ashamed to pen this nonsense about Dr. Fontaine.
Too hell with Skerrit and hi corrupt \Bobol Labour government, like most of us put Domininca first. You see, Skerrit cannot be compare with intellectuals like the likes of Dr. Fontaine, Hon Lennox Linton, who exposed the Bin Bobol and Fertilizer Bobol.
Rupert stop with your trash and hypocritical behavior……….. Your BOFA clan are drowning and you all are just spiteful trying to keep poor people in poverty. It heart your hear doesn’t it when you all see that poor people children excels and you and your breed are not able to do the same. These spiteful old men who have nothing to show for all of their years are envious and jealous of poor people children that have been able to succeed despite the decks being stacked against them by their type. continue your dirty work all of all you time coming to an end and you will see poor people flourish in the land.
Mr. Sorhaindo just let it go. Leave me the man alone. You out here all over the world looking crazy. Go relax sir, have a snickers!
You are becoming a disgrace. Hope you read every body else comments.
Stop your hate mongering. What good can your negatively obsessive behavior for Dr. Fontaine do for the country? Use your sunset time to create opportunities to do positive things for your fellow citizens. Suggestions: Volunteer at a school, Do some conflict resolution classes, Teach the unlettered to read, Assist elderly persons , Engage in homework assistance for students who have no one at home to help them. Stop your petty jealousy.
Please stop this, it is shameful and petty Mr Sorhaindo.
Dr Fontaine, I would suggest that you stay away from the skin colour issue. A man of your stature should not descend into the gutter.
As a former student of Mr Rupert Sorhaindo, I was disappointed with his attack on a fellow past SMA student who has done very well for himself, SMA and Dominica.
It is unbelievable that with so much happening in Dominica, a former ardent politician ( A freedomite), Mr Sorhaindo ( who should be in his eighties), would remain quiet on other issues of National concern whilst he relentlessly attacks another Dominican. This attack seems to be a personal one and should not be played out in the public arena. I am disappointed Mr Sorhaindo.
Who steals my purse steals trash; ’tis something, nothing;
‘Twas mine, ’tis his, and has been slave to thousands;
But he that filches from me my good name
Robs me of that which not enriches him,
And makes me poor indeed.
William Shakespeare: Othello Act 3, scene 3,