LOVE & OBEDIENCE

In this second article on the subject of Non Communicable Disease, (NCD’s), I continue to share my biblical views on the health crisis affecting our nation, and the world.

In considering this issue from a Bible-based perspective, we begin to see that in fact science and the Bible are not that far apart. The difference is that the spirit of man is not recognized in the scientific and medical community. We are made up of three dimension, Spirit, Soul and Body, operating as the Whole Man. Too often we concentrate on the Body and Soul, while leaving out the Spirit.

Again, very importantly, since Dominica is a Nation that believes in God, consequently, it follows that God should naturally be involved, in this matter. God cannot be left out. My views on this health crisis, stems from a Godly and Biblical perspective. The answers are in GOD.

In Matt. 22:37-38, Jesus said,

Thou shalt LOVE the Lord thy God with all thy HEART , and with all thy SOUL , and with all thy MIND . This is the first and great commandment.

The second is like unto it, thou shalt LOVE thy neighbor as thyself . On these two commandments hang all the Laws and all the Prophets.

In this scripture Jesus informs us that we were created for relationships.

First , we must love God, with heart, soul, mind

God, with Second, we must Love our self, with heart, soul, mind

our self, with Thirdly, we must Love our neighbor (others), with heart, soul, mind.

Neighbor refers to every other person/human being on planet Earth. Therefore, it is very clear to understand that in looking at the Spiritual Roots of a disease , we can now understand that every illness is caused by a separation of LOVE on one of these three areas. We can now check ourselves. Is it that we have disobeyed God, not loving Him with all our Heart and Soul and Mind, or it is that we do not Love ourself, when we speak hateful and negative words against ourself. feeling guilty and not forgiving ourself. This is called (self hatred), and thirdly, when we do not have Love for our neighbor (others), having resentment, unforgiveness, bitterness, and evil in our hearts, soul and mind, against those with whom we have issues.

HEART & MIND

(Thoughts & Imagination)

Matthew 22: 37- 38, informs us that we are to LOVE with all our HEART, SOUL and MIND. This tells us that in understanding how the Spirit Soul and Body operate as one, we see that the heart is in the Body and the mind is in the Soul, along with the Emotions and Free will. The Spirit is who we are, as seen in 1st Tess. 5:23.

God, our Heavenly Father, LOVES us, His children, so very much that he informs us in Ecclesiastes 3:11, He has made everything beautiful in its time. Also He has put eternity in our Hearts. Meaning that all information on our life destiny from birth, is placed in our heart. We can now see why our hearts are very important.

How do the Spirit, Soul and Body operate/function as one? They operate through the Heart in the Body and the Mind which is in the Soul. The activity begins with our five (5) senses, predominantly, what we SEE and HEAR. Very quickly, within seconds signals are sent directly to the brain, where the mind is located, and immediately the thinking/suggestions begin with thoughts/imaginations. These thoughts release energy to the trillion cells in our body, but specially to the Heart, which is like the Central Processing Unit.

If the sight or sound is unpleasant, within seconds a spirit of fear will come in, causing activity in the form of a narrowing of the blood vessels so there is a resistance to the flow of blood, thus increasing the pressure because of the back-up in the coronary vessels of the heart, causing high blood pressure, strokes, heart attacks, and other related illness. (See Author of “A more Excellent Way by Henry W. Wright”)

Proverbs 4:23, states. “Keep thy HEART with all diligence; for out of it are the ISSUES OF LIFE ”. All our life issues are stored in the Heart. Author Cindy Trimm puts it that way, “issues in our tissues).

ANSWERS TO HEALING:-

Acknowledge the need for healing

– Recognize the area of the separation of

(1) Love of God

(2) Love of self

(3) Love of neighbour (others).

–

Repent/reconcile with

(1) God,

(2) self, and

(3) neighbour (others)

Repentance prayer-Job 33:27 –28

(If I have sinned and perverted what was right and it did not profit me; He will redeem his soul from going down to the pit and his life shall see the light).

Psalms 103:3-4; Who forgives ALL your iniquities; who heals ALL your disease; who redeems your life from destruction: –

Note that there is a direct correlation between forgiveness and healing.

Find scriptures to memorize on a daily basis. Believing and repeating the scriptures is health to your flesh.

(Jer. 30:17 –But I will restore you to health and heal your wounds declares the Lord)

Proverbs:17:22 Laughter is medicine , but a broken spirit drieth the bones. Find something positive to laugh at, and laugh your way to bringing total healing to yourself.

Proverbs 23:7 As a man thinketh in his heart so is he:– As you are thinking, so you are generating energy. It is this energy that will bring about your total healing, which is matter.

Concerning Fear : 1 John 4:18

– There is no fear in love

– Perfect love cast out all fear

– Fear has torment

– He that feareth is not made perfect in love

2 Timothy 1:7– I have not given you a spirit of fear but instead a spirit of love, power and sound mind.

God’s WORD in Proverbs 6:22, states “ When you go, it will lead you, when you sleep it will keep you, when you are awake, they will speak to you.

I have seen many persons healed, almost immediately, once they understood that it is the spiritual root of the disease, meaning their lifestyle and their circumstances/situation that are affecting their lives, thereby causing them to become ill, and not necessarily the food that they are eating.

I would also like to say that the views expressed in this article are my interpretation of God’s Word, and are based on scripture verses as referred throughout this article. If anyone is ill and would like to get healed, then do what our Heavenly Father says in His WORD. Just Obey. It costs nothing.

Elias Leah Shillingford is a Pentecostal evangelist and motivational speaker who ministers, twice a week, to female inmates at the Dominica State Prison. She can be contacted at tel. # 1 767 – 225 – 2246; email: angelwisdom@hotmail.com