I have read your comments in DNO with much interest. And I should add I that I was both surprised and disappointed that you chose to take Mr. Gregor Nassief and Honourable Lennox Linton to task for selecting the vehicle of an “open letter’ to communicate their concerns to each other in the wake of the widely viewed CBS 60 Minutes television programme which was aired on New Year’s day.

What disappointed me the most was the rather flippant manner in which you appeared to trivialize the national “debate” which has been going on since the televised broadcast of that unfair, one-sided attack on one of the most promising revenue generating mechanisms being used by Dominica and several other OECS countries for the development of their respective countries in these difficult economic times.

My surprise stemmed from my familiarity with you, and my recognition that you are a well read professional whose reasoned comments have, until this instance been a refreshing change from the petty, irrational, incoherent and frequently vile and savage partisan rhetoric (which I know that you take a dim view of), appearing in our online news organs and in social media. In that context I invite you to take another look at the comments appearing alongside your own!

I trust that you will not react to this “open letter” in the same manner that you reacted to those of Mr. Nassief to Linton, Linton to Nassief and Nassief to Linton! In fact being the reasonable and civilized gentleman that I know you to be (and this is no flattery!), I am confident that you will appreciate my point of view, and even agree with me that your comments appearing in DNO of January 13, 2017 may have been penned during a rare moment of frivolity.

As you must know, the “open letter” is a communication tool which has been employed effectively for ages. It is defined as “a published letter on a subject of general interest addressed to a person but intended for general readership”! And there can be no doubt that the conversation which the two gentlemen were having was on a matter or matters of general interest which they both wanted the citizens of Dominica to be informed about.

Let us rewind and see what started the conversation? On New Year’s Day, 2017 Mr. Linton appeared on international television and contributed to and even reinforced the very negative image portrayed by the host of the 60 Minutes, of Dominica’s Economic Citizenship programme, by endorsing Mr. Kroft’s characterization of it as “sorta just mail order citizenship”! And Linton went on further, to give credibility to the following incredible assertion injected into the interview by Mr. Kroft: “The sale of diplomatic passports is not part of the citizenship by investment program, BUT IT GOES ON UNDER THE TABLE, PARTICULARLY IN DOMINICA….”, by producing the names of three persons who he claimed were dodgy diplomats, who in his opinion must have bought Dominican passports “under the table”. It must be emphasized here that Mr. Linton, even with his “legendary” investigative skills has yet to produce a shred of evidence to substantiate those old, oft-repeated allegations – some of which are almost a decade old!

The conversation continued in the wake of the CBS documentary, with Linton taking to the airwaves and social media to launch a caustic attack on entrepreneur Sam Raphael who had described the CBS programme as a “hit job” on Dominica’s CBI, after his positive comments on Dominica’s economic citizenship programme to CBS interviewers did not “make the cut” on 60 Minutes!

Successful and prominent hotelier Gregor Nassief, then entered into the national conversation; and exercising his right as a citizen and major stakeholder in the economic development of Dominica, penned a rational analysis of the issues which appeared in two local online newspapers as an “open letter” – addressed to Mr. Linton, but obviously intended to inform the general public on a matter you would agree, would be or should have been of interest to them!

Mr. Linton followed with his open letter attempting to defend his utterances and characteristically, inserting personal attacks; to which Mr. Nassief responded, in what was a very entertaining letter, but even more importantly in a very respectful and civilized tone devoid of any rancor, seeking to correct what he perceived to be factual errors.

In fact Gregor ended his letter by inviting Linton to a scrabble contest which he even conceded to his adversary – before the fact! Such was the civility that characterized Nassief’s letter.

And your derogatory description of the exchanges as “…public Peacock display of seemingly intellect and panache” and “..puerile to the point of shameful behavior by two prominent and political figures”, are definitely not a true characterization of the “conversation” which has been shared with readers – including you and I!

Now Mr. Cadette, what was so objectionable and shameful about the open conversation which sought to inform the wider public on such an important issue? In retrospect, don’t you think that you would have made a much more valuable contribution by commenting on the substantive matters raised in the string of “open letters”?. It is not too late for you to make amends. And in that context, I would welcome an “open letter” from you – one that would seek to assist me and other Dominicans in critically analyzing the implications for Dominica, of Mr. Linton’s performance on CBS’s 60 Minutes.

Yours respectfully,

Rupert Sorhaindo (Your former Science teacher)