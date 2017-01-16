Open letter to Sylvester CadetteRupert Sorhaindo - Monday, January 16th, 2017 at 12:08 PM
I have read your comments in DNO with much interest. And I should add I that I was both surprised and disappointed that you chose to take Mr. Gregor Nassief and Honourable Lennox Linton to task for selecting the vehicle of an “open letter’ to communicate their concerns to each other in the wake of the widely viewed CBS 60 Minutes television programme which was aired on New Year’s day.
What disappointed me the most was the rather flippant manner in which you appeared to trivialize the national “debate” which has been going on since the televised broadcast of that unfair, one-sided attack on one of the most promising revenue generating mechanisms being used by Dominica and several other OECS countries for the development of their respective countries in these difficult economic times.
My surprise stemmed from my familiarity with you, and my recognition that you are a well read professional whose reasoned comments have, until this instance been a refreshing change from the petty, irrational, incoherent and frequently vile and savage partisan rhetoric (which I know that you take a dim view of), appearing in our online news organs and in social media. In that context I invite you to take another look at the comments appearing alongside your own!
I trust that you will not react to this “open letter” in the same manner that you reacted to those of Mr. Nassief to Linton, Linton to Nassief and Nassief to Linton! In fact being the reasonable and civilized gentleman that I know you to be (and this is no flattery!), I am confident that you will appreciate my point of view, and even agree with me that your comments appearing in DNO of January 13, 2017 may have been penned during a rare moment of frivolity.
As you must know, the “open letter” is a communication tool which has been employed effectively for ages. It is defined as “a published letter on a subject of general interest addressed to a person but intended for general readership”! And there can be no doubt that the conversation which the two gentlemen were having was on a matter or matters of general interest which they both wanted the citizens of Dominica to be informed about.
Let us rewind and see what started the conversation? On New Year’s Day, 2017 Mr. Linton appeared on international television and contributed to and even reinforced the very negative image portrayed by the host of the 60 Minutes, of Dominica’s Economic Citizenship programme, by endorsing Mr. Kroft’s characterization of it as “sorta just mail order citizenship”! And Linton went on further, to give credibility to the following incredible assertion injected into the interview by Mr. Kroft: “The sale of diplomatic passports is not part of the citizenship by investment program, BUT IT GOES ON UNDER THE TABLE, PARTICULARLY IN DOMINICA….”, by producing the names of three persons who he claimed were dodgy diplomats, who in his opinion must have bought Dominican passports “under the table”. It must be emphasized here that Mr. Linton, even with his “legendary” investigative skills has yet to produce a shred of evidence to substantiate those old, oft-repeated allegations – some of which are almost a decade old!
The conversation continued in the wake of the CBS documentary, with Linton taking to the airwaves and social media to launch a caustic attack on entrepreneur Sam Raphael who had described the CBS programme as a “hit job” on Dominica’s CBI, after his positive comments on Dominica’s economic citizenship programme to CBS interviewers did not “make the cut” on 60 Minutes!
Successful and prominent hotelier Gregor Nassief, then entered into the national conversation; and exercising his right as a citizen and major stakeholder in the economic development of Dominica, penned a rational analysis of the issues which appeared in two local online newspapers as an “open letter” – addressed to Mr. Linton, but obviously intended to inform the general public on a matter you would agree, would be or should have been of interest to them!
Mr. Linton followed with his open letter attempting to defend his utterances and characteristically, inserting personal attacks; to which Mr. Nassief responded, in what was a very entertaining letter, but even more importantly in a very respectful and civilized tone devoid of any rancor, seeking to correct what he perceived to be factual errors.
In fact Gregor ended his letter by inviting Linton to a scrabble contest which he even conceded to his adversary – before the fact! Such was the civility that characterized Nassief’s letter.
And your derogatory description of the exchanges as “…public Peacock display of seemingly intellect and panache” and “..puerile to the point of shameful behavior by two prominent and political figures”, are definitely not a true characterization of the “conversation” which has been shared with readers – including you and I!
Now Mr. Cadette, what was so objectionable and shameful about the open conversation which sought to inform the wider public on such an important issue? In retrospect, don’t you think that you would have made a much more valuable contribution by commenting on the substantive matters raised in the string of “open letters”?. It is not too late for you to make amends. And in that context, I would welcome an “open letter” from you – one that would seek to assist me and other Dominicans in critically analyzing the implications for Dominica, of Mr. Linton’s performance on CBS’s 60 Minutes.
Yours respectfully,
Rupert Sorhaindo (Your former Science teacher)
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
21 Comments
It is a shame to see and hear people like Ruppert, a teacher that was well respected up til today, to lend his voice in supporting the government in prostituting our sovereignty. I have absolutely no respect for you and your likes. You as a teacher taught morality. What is wrong with you guys, for a dollar you will destroy the fabric of our society. Shame on YOU. I am a Shame of calling myself your student. That what you would stoop too. You have to comment for you to belong. Dame Eugenia must be turning in her grave.
“Mr. Linton appeared on international television and contributed to and even reinforced the very negative image portrayed by the host of the 60 Minutes”! Really Sorhaindo. We want to know stuff of Dominica but kept away from us by this corrupt Skerrit lead government. Where is your loyalty.
Sorhaindo, wake up. I will advise you with you eloquence in writing that you do a write up on the current concerns of our social and economic development or lack off. We students need jobs, not drugs, You are an educationalist, a science teacher and if after all of these years you are unable to offer to your students and people of Dominica a scientific analysis of our lack of social development in Dominica then I do not know who I should turn to, certainly not Skerrit nor his band . The minute we ask for transparency and accountability, like you instil in us at SMA, we expect you to elevate your political debate to this topic to have upcoming students wishing to stay in…
Rupert Sorhaindo (Your former Science teacher) Why is this so personal? What happen cadette cannot have a view of his own? Dominica is not Cuba.
Mr. Sorhaindo seems to be proud passports have been made a trade commodity when he says this is one of “the most promising revenue generating mechanisms” employed by the governments involved. While there is a need, and benefits from, a CBI program, in its present form, no one can truly call this a CBI program because individuals are not required to operate a business for any period of time to get the passport. The program is just a passport sales program; nothing more, nothing less.
I am loving this. There should be a debate society with all of you folks meeting to discuss. Maybe DNO and Q95 or DBS should have a live intellectual debate night where you guys could show the public what civil debate among friends with different opinions is all about. The current Parliamentarians are not doing a very good job. By the way Sorhaindo every opinion you do not have to agree with. Seems like you agree with Sylvester on most occasions except this one. Damage as they said is already done time to move forward on getting ideas and opinions for better future stop beating a dead horse.
Dear. Mr. Sylvester
Welcome to the boxing ring
As you can well see, Thou shall not criticize the present regime. In the ring you just take what you get the goodies and the blows. Don’t bite the hand that feeds you. This is the next level we have allowed our country to reach. Because of greed and turning a blind eye to what is going on. Its not an easy road. I am sorry for those who depend on the system for their daily bread. Mr. Sylvester only those who are independent financially can speak or else you “suck salt” Many turn a blind eye but this is the reality. Go to the poorest communities, most of us here are from better off communities from the middle to upper class. In these poor countries they are controlled like “Robots” Everything is for a time….
Yes, agreed, Shame on Mr Rupert Sorhaindo, shame indeed, never expected these educated guys to stoop so low Fr what, really for what?
All of this back and forth could have been avoided had the PM appeared on CBS. He refused, knowing that he could not defend the indefensible .Mapwis would not have work either because he doesn’t have any dirt on Kroft. And his audience not as daft.
Also, CBI should only be used as a quick fix to revamp existing industries but we have made it the main revenue for us. Yet no one sees the benefits except some well connected agents . I wonder how Dominica got by 25 years ago.
Folks in Dominica including the former education Minister dislike free thinking in Dominica
these folks are so dam wicked u won’t imagine…
all the sectors in dominica are down nothing exporting poverty on the increase…
i wish one of the Volcanoes would erupt in Dominica….
that’s how evil their policy makers are, milking the cow then smiling to the folks in the rural areas with a free halve loaves of bread and bush rum….fire bon dem wicked folks..
Alas Cadette…Left SMA so many years ago…yet you still getting schooled.
Life Long Learning Bro. I love listening to my Elders even if though this time my suggestions of civility stands over and above this Open Letter.
You looked more like a psychology teacher writing that letter. Bashing linton while praising nasief.. Nice try..wonder what you singing for..
But wait a min nah, why all that fuss about passport sales eh?
did the island of Dominica fall from the sky or just emerge?
i honestly don’t get it..so in other words there is a sea of passport buyers large and deep Like the Indian, Pacific and Atlantic Oceans out there? i just don’t get it period.
sad that so call educated folks speak some much rubbish…i do want that CBI program Dead….as it doesn’t benefit Dominicans in the majority…which sector has excelled from it..
why isn’t the Public servants given a increase or a bonus at Xmas time for Dec, as did in St.Kitts…..this is free non taxable easy money to fool the dunce Dominicans at election times with big bands free food and red clothes….
want this Program dusted and done fully…it’s a nightmare facing Dominica, as their is NO TRANSPARENCY…everyone know that……how many citizens have been sold Dominican Passport..is it 20,000 or 40,000, these are the issues…
but the educated fools don’t care!
Mr. Sorhaindo, you are doing exactly what you are accusing other of. Frankly, it would have been better to let matters rest without fanning the flames even further. Disappointed in you Sir. You would not want to stand accused of partisanship, would you? Sometimes silence is indeed golden and measure of mature wisdom.
Dominican isn’t ready to take over their Island , this administration is doing whatever they want and getting a PLUS from the people . Dominica is on remote control .
Greets For the New Year Mr. Sorhaindo. First, thanks much for contributing greatly to my education (Integrated Science Room 101) during my time at SMA (1978-1980) and as Head of CDCC while I was there (1983-1985).
I note that you missed the point and totally misinterpreted me. In both Gentlemen’s initial Open Correspondences I read and tried to understand their perspectives (not myself being privy to all the facts) and had not commented because I understood an “Open Letter” in exactly the context you have outlined. NOTE I DID NOT CONDEMN THEM FOR HIGHLIGHTING ISSUES FROM THEIR PERSPECTIVES.
It is the unedifying approach that was highlighted of both individuals. The root problem for Dominica over many years is not that we are short on ideas or good policies or projects but because we are always embroiled in controversies, petty politicking for one side or the other and failing to address “root cause” issues. The mode used in Dominica On BOTH political sides is not
Contd. Mr. Sorhaindo, The mode used in Dominica On BOTH political sides is not at all educational and edifying in many instances and seem only to polarize. It is why I told them in my post to stop the “Public Peacock Display” and discuss on a higher plane. Surely you are not saying I should not ask people to be civil in their discuss – surely you are not saying that. The level of discuss on ALL SIDES (with no exception) have degenerated to petty political bickering.
You would have noticed I told them “…banter if you must” and that “…if you may hold on to your position if you think its principled but do it in grace…”.
Surely, to advice such CANNOT be wrong, or is it?
On a lighter note, I wish we could have a private discussion on this as space here would not allow for a expressing all thought and I would not escalate this into writing an OPEN LETTER . I look forward to a cordial discussion. Surely you ought to know me better.
Success for the week and…
SAM Raphael actually shown how to address these issues. with poise, concise information and recommendations. It is this non-polarizing approach that I was calling for.
Grow up, you are not a kid at home., this story is domestic, not personal, we are taught to read and speak in public and write essays for the said reason
this issue needs to be odiscussed out in the public, because the opposition is requesting just that
We do not need a summit between you and Mr Sohraindo, or Clinton \nd Nassief ok we need it in the media, so easy yourself Cadeete
Agree to dis agree, Can we all get along? We going Down slowly, in the pit of do as i say, but not as i do. Send me a letter too. Only in Dominica. Sometimes i pray for a miracle.
Cadette, you are not the issue. Those educationalist who are so aligned are so blind and no longer objective like we were taught at SMA. These were the social and political stalwarts who stood up in the 70`s and 80`s that got Mamo and her Freedom Party, like Sorhaindo in politics. He and others were very, extremely critical of the Patrick John regime now he and others, so called …….. wish to shut up and silence us, the students of the 70`s ad 80`s . Sorhaindo you have taught well, you now need to exercise openly that philosophy you taught us of openness, honesty and not be a blind loyalist to any corrupt regime, for example, starring in the face this Labour government. the worse Dominica has seen. Rupert, they are corrupt, invented the Red Clinic, reduced poor desperate Dominicans to begging. Rupert, that is what you should research, go around the island and see the poverty that Dominicans live in. Even closer , go to Silver Lake, Gutter, Tarrish Pit and you will be touched.