STAY WELL & SPARKLE: Mumbo Jumbo CountryDr. Sam Christian - Tuesday, November 27th, 2018 at 8:12 AM
Unlike most other countries, Dominican patients increasingly come too late for treatment. The numbers are actually quite frightening. Let’s not be afraid to ask ourselves why. At least two main dysfunctional beliefs immediately jump into sharp focus:
1. Bush medicine cures all. In many of our minds, science can make an awesome cell phone but not advanced medical or surgical treatments
2. Commanding disease to be healed by the laying on of hands and casting out in faith. Preventive health checks, pharmacists, nurses, doctors and hospitals is for when all else fails.
There is indeed a place for quietly visiting the shut-ins one-on-one and showing that our community cares.
I love great praise & worship music, traditional hymns as well as evolving local genres like Bouyon. However, that self-serving gospel concert was somewhat like fruit cake. It peddled a dash fake cures here, a sprinkling of fake hope there and of course – the main ingredient: a heaping scoop of clown show!
It illustrated for all to see how decisions of state at the highest levels are strongly influenced by such backward, vain & magical thinking. The net result is a country steadily dropping in most objective indicators of development and progress.
We wrestle not against flesh and blood. We are in the thick of an intense spiritual battle. Believing they are there forever, the rulers of darkness persist in wasting time, energy and resources on mindless victimization, persecution and hoarding. They seek to transform themselves into angels of light through the antics of highly paid prophets. Pre-election, top-dollar free concerts are charged as “treating & bribery” in democratic countries. In Dominica it has become a trademark badge of honour. But thanks be unto God, there is always a growing remnant of faithful who shall never be confused.
Our Isle of Beauty national anthem is spot on! We have “toil with hearts and hands and voices.” We have to “Do the right, be firm, be fair.” Translation: discipline, international best practices and honest hard work is sure to transform Dominica into another sparkling St. Kitts, St. Lucia or Grenada.
Dominica desperately needs effective treatment! Let’s not be too late:
Choose this day whom ye shall serve…
Well written..and the message is spot on and clear.
Belief in magic and mindless fanfare gives a great feeling of exuberance but just like many of us wait too late for medical treatment, Dominica also is in danger of suffering similar fate.
The current leaders and many Dominicans themselves don’t treat our problems with adequate concern and appropriate remedial strategies. By simply diverting our attention to the feel-good zone certainly isn’t going to get us on the right path either..
I wish folks would be more positive about Dominica
Yes we have issues and problems but I feel like we only speak negatively about our country.
Sam is my cousin and I am not criticizing only him
This goes for ALL of us!
I honestly thought this article was about health tips tbh correct me if I’m wrong. A lot of the tips are spot on. Our dependency on bush medicine and reliance on faith (both of which are very important because faith has the ability to heal mentally and emotionally and the bush medications have proved to work wonders).But we must not ignore the contributions of science. Also, tardiness does not help the process and we need to equip ourselves in both the private and public sectors in order to develop our health sector. But this article exudes politicism rather than health consciousness. Dominica’s growth and development should not be measured by that of another county who themselves have their own issues. We must lay our own yardstick, where we want to see our people and what we want to see coming from our country
The thanksgiving concert was a good initiative I believe, we need more of those where we can worship as a nation, engage in more spiritual activities like this as one…
I like the way the good doctor was able to weave the need for timely and effective treatment with what ails Dominica. In other words we have a very sick patient whose name is Dominica. Good use of words Doc!