That’s the same Roseau River which burst its banks during a hurricane in 1806, claiming the lives of over 100 Dominicans, mostly poor slaves, and flowed through what is now Kennedy Avenue. Then in 1924, it rose dramatically as a result of the collapse of a huge landslide dam which had impounded the Roseau River at Trafalgar and the flood waters washed away the first Bath (Estate) Bridge.

Is that the same river which, while Dominica was being affected by one of the rain bands associated with Hurricane Dorothy in August 1970, washed away the northern third of what was known then as the “Old Bridge”, claimed the life of a Fireman who was on a rescue mission, and flooded part of Pottersville then? When the new bridge was constructed and officially opened in 1983, it was named after prominent Dominican Trade Unionist Emanuel Christopher (E.C.) Loblack.

That’s the same Roseau River which, during the infamous Christmas Eve Trough of 24th December 2013, got somewhat “angry”, overflowed its banks near its mouth, and flooded Lower River Bank, Save-a-Lot, KFC and part of Hanover Street?

That’s the same Roseau River which gave the city of Roseau and the suburb of Pottersville a very stern warning on 27th August 2015, with the passing of Tropical Storm (T.S.) Erika, bursting its banks in the “Dead End” area of Bath Estate, claiming the lives of the two Lewis brothers at Paradise Valley (section of Bath Estate); severely flooding Paradise Valley and leaving some of the houses hanging precariously over the river’s edge; and washing away the western third of the Elmshall Bridge.

Yea, that’s the same Roseau River which, during T.S. Erika, washed away the water and sewage lines that were to have served the new (Government) Elmshall Apartments; washed away the water and sewage lines for the Bath Estate Community; threatened the Bath Estate Bridge, and compromised the ruins of the longest suspension bridge in the OECS.On that day the river’s flood waters also caused accelerated erosion along the apron of the southern side of the Bath Estate Football Field, resulting in the cancellation of football matches at that venue until further notice.

Yea man. That’s the same Roseau River which, still during T.S. Erika, climbed over and damaged the Stadium Bridge, then flowed down River Bank, River Street and Hillsborough Street, and deposited a large quantity of debarked logs, sand and debris around the northern end of the “Stadium Bridge”.

That’s the same river, which, again during T.S. Erika, washed away several small buildings (snackettes/bars) located along the bank of the river at the southern end of River Bank.That’s the same Roseau River which, during “Erika”, destroyed the Berean Church, the Berean Christian Academy and a dwelling house; washed away part of Pivteau Street at Pottersville; and seriously undermined the foundations of a few of the other houses along the edge of that short street.

Added to that, that’s the same Roseau River which, during the same T.S. Erika, flooded Save-a-Lot, KFC, DEXIA, the Roseau Produce and Fish Markets, Dame Eugenia Charles Boulevard, Old Street, Hanover Street, Long Lane, Laing Lane, Love Lane, western Hillsborough Street and Kennedy Avenue, Ship Street and others, depositing sand, mud and debris as far as Garraway Hotel and the outside of the eastern walls of the Court House & Registry Building.

That’s the same Roseau River which, during Erika, damaged the railings of the Dominica-China Friendship Bridge, damaged the river wall at the Roseau Market, and left two large, gaping cavities in the southern approach to the bridge, and damaged the major sewer line leading to DOWASCO’s treatment plant on the right-hand bank (northern side) of the river.

[To be continued and concluded in Part III]