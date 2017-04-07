This month students across Dominica are gearing up for their final exams and will soon be taking the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate.

Looking back on my thoughts and emotions during that time all I can honestly remember is feelings of stress, excitement and anxiety. The stress came in as I began my preparation for my exams and the excitement came as I knew I was leaving High School and moving on to a bigger stage in my life, but most significantly I had the feeling of anxiety as I basically was unsure of what to do with my life. I remember spending that summer after graduation stressed, frustrated, and confused. It sucked.

High school itself is tough enough warzone to get through without the fact that once you graduate, you’re left reflecting on one of the first major accomplishments in your life. This is the time when teachers tell you to go for your dream college, parents are push you toward that coveted degree or to find a job and friends are urge you to take advantage of every opportunity to party. There are definitely some things that I wished I had taken into consideration when I was leaving High School.

This might sound crazy but it is important to understand that going to college immediately after high school isn’t for everyone. YES I just said that. For a lot of people, it’s a good idea to give yourself a year (or a few) before deciding whether or not you want to go to school. And yes I know that most parents and teachers say that if you don’t start college immediately after graduating, you won’t start at all. In my experience, that’s not true. There are many people I know who waited a few years after high school started college just fine, didn’t switch majors a bunch, and were “adult” enough to beeline their way through school without a lot of trouble.

Likewise, it’s reasonable that college—or even just a three year college like the Dominica State College—isn’t for you. Trade schools, though criticized by parents and principals, can be much better options for certain careers, and skipping college to jump into a trade is just as acceptable as going to school.

It is also imperative to know that you DO NOT have to know what you want to major in. I started college majoring in English and Economics and ended up dropping Economics against many pushes (from friends and family) to remain. It was a hard decision yes but ultimately it ended up being the best thing for me to do. So remember you don’t need to pick it right away and you certainly don’t need to worry that much about it. There’s a pretty good chance you won’t even end up in a career that you reflects your college major, so don’t expect it to change the course of your life. It’s important to study something you actually like, but in the end it’s not necessarily going to make that much of a difference to where you end up.

For those who are going the opposite way into the job market it’s important to understand no matter how stupid and pointless those jobs are, they’re worth doing well. We all know that right jobs right after high school ( that are calling for numerous years for experience) are hard to get and so you may end up working at an institution that you don’t have any interest in. It’s easy to slack off at a job you don’t care for, but that has a serious effect on you in a lot of ways. On the most obvious level, it makes you lazy.

It might not seem like it matters, but the longer you spend slacking off at a horrible job, the bigger effect it has on you for jobs in the future. Remember even the worst job fosters friendships and partnerships.

To me however the most important thing to remember is to ask questions. The mantra that there are no stupid questions might irritate some people but do not let that deter you. One of the best signs of intelligence is curiosity. The more questions you ask, the more intelligent you become. Ask questions about how things work. Ask why they work. Ask why they don’t work. Ask where things come from. Just ask as many questions as you can about everything. It’s simple, but as a shy timid young adolescent I couldn’t see it. I wish I had. You’re going to make a ton of mistakes as a teenager, in your 20s, and beyond. Make sure you train yourself now to ask the right questions so that you can learn from them.

