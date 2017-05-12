We always say that if we ever end our friendship one of us has to die because we know too much about each other, but I want you to know that you mean the world to me.

“Friendship is unnecessary, like philosophy, like art… It has no survival value; rather it is one of those things that give value to survival.” – C.S. Lewis.

The older I get the more I find myself placing value on things that I never used to before and one of those irreplaceable things is our friendship. Right now I recognize that, though it is not a God gifted relationship like that of the relationship of a mother, father, sister, brother or any of the other family, friendship is one of the rarest and best relations an individual can possess.

The best and most unique thing about friendship to me, is that it is a relationship the individuals involved can create by themselves, like what we did at the tender age of 15. Yes there will be ups and downs, there will be times when we do not see eye to eye or due to our individual lives do not see each other a much as we want, but in a true friendship these things do not matter.

People like myself blessed to have true friends like you consider themselves as the luckiest individuals on earth. Every time I feel like I have no one to talk to or listen to me…when I feel like breaking down or screaming with frustration…when I’m feeling like like the world is on my shoulders I remember that I have you. You may not always have the answer but you always have a shoulder.

I wonder if everyone knows what I do, that true friends are committed and stand by your side even in the rough phases of your life. Thank you for helping me understand that only a difficult situation in life can make individuals realize who their true friends are.

Friendship is a beautiful bond, and I can honestly say what we have is beautiful and honest. I wonder if others recognize that we do not make friends because of what we can gain from them but the bond of friendship, once it grows stronger and stronger is something that no one can place a price on.

Your friends help you grow as a person. They may or may not directly contribute to this but are a very important factor that leads to your personal growth. I’ve learnt that friends knowingly or unknowingly teach you a lot of things and even contribute to your success. They support you in every situation you come across your life and in every possible manner so that you may move forward in your life. Thus, friends are important for you to grow as an individual.

Choosing proper friends is a bit difficult task but not impossible this is proven by our 10-year friendship that I pray every day continues.

