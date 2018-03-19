Raise your hands if you are one of those people who thinks that you are from Wakanda and thus have superpowers similar to those of T’challa the Black Panther. I, like about 99.9% of the population tend to think that I can do everything that is thrown my way without life interrupting me. Basically, I want to have my cake and eat it too. In life, it’s easy to overbook yourself because of a sense of obligation or an opportunity. This I have been guilty of but there are lessons to be learned from not prioritizing and simply saying NO when something is quite frankly impossible to achieve.

This habit of overbooking or overscheduling ourselves has a lot of negative repercussions that can have an impact on our reputation. Whether we are a professional or a stay at home mom people remember the impressions that we leave when it comes to work ethics. Not being able to effectively and efficiently complete tasks is something that one should never take for granted. The fact is, anything done in a careless or rushed manner will never be as good as something you made time for.

Another key fact is that most times in our quest to do it all we allocate so much time to other people or so called necessary responsibilities we miss out on our own lives happening right in front of us. We ignore the things that really matter, our spouse, children family or friends trying to be superman/superwoman which can have serious consequences.

Never forget that whatever it is you can’t do there will always be someone there to replace you. And I know that sounds very harsh but that is the reality of it. We exhaust ourselves making time for something that can go on without us while ignoring the things that can’t.

There are simple things that we can do to avoid overscheduling ourselves including taking time to respond when someone asks you to do something; just saying no when you know in your gut that what is being asked of you is not possible and making the things that leave you feeling like the best and most energized version of yourself a priority. In fact, the more we do these things the more productive we feel in other areas of our life.

As adults we know that there are some obligations that we don’t have a choice in fulfilling such as for work or at home but for those that we do have a choice in it is important to make the right choice. Instead of feeling down about not being able to accomplish a task find joy in controlling your schedule. Make time for something you want to do a night in with a relaxing glass of wine and a good book, a night out with the boys or simply some much-needed family time. At the end of the day make time for what really matters.

The KSChronicles are the observations and insights of blogger and journalist Kerdisha St.Louis. Each article seeks to invoke a reaction and/or introspection from readers in Dominica and the Diaspora on various thought-provoking issues and topics. The column is published twice a month.