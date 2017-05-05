Like everyone else in the world I sometimes wonder to myself what is my purpose on this planet. I sit and question (sometimes for minutes sometimes for days) what I was sent on this earth to do. Then, more often than not I end up on social media and get distracted with the thousands of pictures, videos and written pieces which bombard the web every day.

This effectively leads to be being preoccupied for a few hours. But, in those few moments when I choose to focus and reflect on my higher purpose I’ve come to realize that the question is not what is my purpose? But what do I want my purpose on this planet to be.

I believe that one always has a choice in creating their destinies. By definition, destiny is ‘the events that will necessarily happen to a particular person or thing in the future.’ What stands out to me the most in this definition is the word ‘Necessary’ which means ‘required to be done, achieved, or present; needed; essential.’ What all these lovely words simply mean is that your destiny is based on YOU and YOUR goals that you “get done” “achieve” and that are ‘essential’ to you.

The journey can indeed seem daunting but there are simple ways each of us can find our destiny.

The first thing you need to do is find out what your passion is. Everyone has a passion no matter how trivial it may sound. When you find that passion the next thing to do of course is master it.

Now you may think that I would say make your passion your job but the sad reality is that not everyone will have the means of making their passion their jobs and that’s perfectly ok.

The most vital thing to remember is finding what you do and do it well. Once you have your passion the next thing is to create a plan. What I like to do is put what I want in writing. The physical act of writing down an idea makes it real and tangible. You have no excuse for forgetting about it. As you write, use the word “will” instead of “would like to” or “might.”

The final and most important part of crafting your destiny is sticking to the plan. Remember, creating your destiny is an ongoing activity, not just a means to an end. Build in reminders to keep yourself on track, and make regular time-slots available to review your goals. It is not going to happen overnight of course but crafting your own destiny often times more than not brings you face to face with your intended destiny.

Strive everyday to do what you love and take joy in every happy and positive circumstance no matter what. At the end of the day your destiny is what YOU make it. And when it comes to someone having your future in their hands, wouldn’t you rather that person is you?

The KSChronicles are the observations and insights of blogger and journalist Kerdisha St.Louis. Each article seeks to invoke a reaction and/or introspection from readers in Dominica and the Diaspora on various thought provoking issues and topics. The column is published every Friday.