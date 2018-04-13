Every day we meet people and people meet us or hear about us and a perception is formed. As much as we try to deny it many of these perceptions affect us because we are taught from an early age to have certain standards or goals as it relates to our image.

It’s a deep-seated need to want the approval of our peers or those we interact with and so we do things like; like take things personally; self-sensor; put dreams on hold and consistently try to please people. But what do we really gain from this?

Wasting our time thinking about what others are thinking about us serves us nothing. I would even call it unhealthy. The simple fact is that how people perceive us ultimately reveals more about them than us. No matter how hard to try to maintain a certain ‘image’ people will perceive us based on their own conditioning and filters. Regardless of how perfect we try to act people will judge, talk about and project their own feelings and emotions onto us.

We need to learn that in the end, not everyone is going to like you….and that’s ok, not everyone is going to have your vision or your drive for something better…and that’s ok. We worry about people who ultimately have no part to play in our lives and often have their own issues that they are going through.

Now I’m not saying that we should totally disregard the opinions of those closest to us (like family and friends) as these can often be things to help us develop for the better, but what we must remember is that no matter what anyone around you might say, your self-worth isn’t defined by an approval rating. There’s no objective rating scale that allows another person to judge you. They don’t know what you’ve been through.

At the end of the day everyone’s path is different and you have to do what’s right for you, and not base that decision on what other people think about you or what you’re doing. As much as they like to think they are, nobody is perfect. Nobody has the right to declare you unfit or unworthy of something just because of a flaw or because you’re different than others. As long as you’re doing the right things in this world with the right motivations, it doesn’t matter what other people’s opinions are of you.

Nobody will ever be as invested in your life as you. Only you know what is best for you, and that entails learning from your own choices. The only way you will ever truly learn is through making your own decisions, taking full responsibility for them, and that way if you do fail, at least you can learn from it. If you want to live a meaningful and fulfilled life, you have to own your choices and learn from them and not worry how it looks to others.