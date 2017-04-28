This week in Dominica was Sex Week…now Sex Week was an initiative of the Bureau of Gender affairs intended to cultivate an environment where critical thinking was applied to concepts surrounding sex and sexuality.

In fact, this second annual “Sex Week” was anticipated to focus on both intersecting identities as well as radically educating and re-educating persons on sex.

I would first like to start by commending the Bureau of Gender Affairs for this initiative which I’m sure was created to share knowledge on personal health, sexuality, and to negotiate healthy relationships and friendships.

What disturbs me the most however is that people on social media were running rampant with the #Sexweek, using it as a means of ridicule or to be shocking.

The Sex Week social media blast if used right had the ability to positively impact so many, especially young people. Now I know that there were indeed some very helpful and thought provoking posts that lent a fresh and relatable perspective to the discussion but too many of them were downright crude and unnecessary.

Looking back on Sex Week one topic of discussion that stuck with me that was brought up and quickly lost among the barrage of more “humorous” posts was the sex double standard. For those who are seeing this term for the first time the sex double standard is the belief that women and men are held to different standards of sexual conduct. According to the sexual double standard, boys and men are rewarded and praised for heterosexual sexual contacts, whereas girls and women are derogated and stigmatized for similar behaviors.

A clear example of this is slut shaming. Slut shaming is an old concept with a modern twist with the term “slut” being applied to a form of social stigma applied to people, especially women and girls, who are perceived to violate traditional expectations for sexual behaviors.

Despite the ubiquity of “slut,” where you won’t hear it is in relation to men. Men can’t be sluts. Sure, someone will occasionally call a guy “a dog,” but men simply aren’t judged like women are when it comes to sexuality. (And if they are, they’re judged in a positive way!) Men who have a lot of sexual partners are studs, Casanovas, pimps, and players. Never sluts.

Nowhere is this concept more adopted than in the Caribbean. Women who are sexually liberated and often satisfy their sexual needs and desires without the burden of guilt or the judgment of established morally-correct societal mores are treated as social pariahs and are often the main topic of conversation. Now before anyone tries to make excuses using the “Small Island Mentality” excuse I’d like to point out that a significant amount of our Caribbean counterparts are much more accepting of this concept.

So what is it about a woman who is liberated that offends our fragile Dominican society so much? In 2017 the sexual double standard should not exist…slut shaming should not exist.

As Sex Week passed by among the jokes and humor I would have enjoyed if the #tolaranceforsexweek or #stopsexualgendersterotypesforsexweek would have trended more on social media emphasizing the need for us as a society to stop the social intimidation of women who are sexually liberated and end the sexual inequality that makes it so easy for our young women to see sex as something dirty and taboo.

If you liked what you read, you can find more HERE

The KSChronicles are the observations and insights of blogger and journalist Kerdisha St.Louis. Each article seeks to invoke a reaction and/or introspection from readers in Dominica and the Diaspora on various thought provoking issues and topics. The column is published every Friday.