There’s nothing I value more than my alone time… however sometimes an hour to myself turns into two, and even three very quickly. I’m often asked if I get lonely during my alone time and my answer has always been a succinct NO.

I’ve always believed that there’s a difference between being alone and being lonely. Being alone means there’s no significant other to wake up next to, to call when we get good news, or to kiss goodnight after a long day. Being lonely means living perpetually in a world where we’re not able to escape ourselves and crave anything but our own company.

But just because we’re alone doesn’t mean we should be lonely.

It can be hard to be alone – and we’ve all been there. I’ve sat looking at social media thinking about what the rest of the world was up to…but to me being alone means having the space to explore the world on my own terms.

By being alone I’ve learnt to discover parts of myself I didn’t know existed…of course going inward can feel like a daunting task as our instinct is to go outward, but being alone can be powerful and healing. By allowing ourselves the time to know us to even linger there, we begin a process of self-love that will last for the rest of our lives.

In today’s society, it can seem completely normal to fill up every single space with something. It is practically taboo to not be busy. Busyness has come to mean worthiness, popularity, and success. I would counter it is simply unavailability. The world will try to convince you that you shouldn’t ever, ever be alone. Like alone is bad. Like alone is failure.

However, clinical and research evidence supports the fact that all too often one of the main reasons that both men and women get into a relationship, and then often stay in a relationship, is related to a fear of being alone. However, a relationship that is based on fear is destined to be a very unhappy and unfulfilling relationship.

Until a person can learn to enjoy their own company, they may constantly find themselves lonely or getting into relationships that are, or end up, based on fear.

All too often, people who are not comfortable with themselves unknowingly stop themselves from not only being the best person they can be but from experiencing deep levels of intimacy with others as well.

I’ve learnt that alone is where your heart is. It is where YOU are. Being with ourselves, (and I mean REALLY with ourselves), we can gain our greatest insights and understanding. We can begin to truly learn and know ourselves. And, in time, we learn how to love ourselves — our true self — not only the persona that we go out into the world with, but that most real and fundamental part of us.

