FEATURED PHOTO: Bees in a Zing Zing nestDominica News Online - Friday, January 25th, 2019 at 2:11 PM
Honey bees swarming on a cut Zing-zing log, on the edge of Morne Bruce Road, 1st October 2017. Honey bees not only produce honey, but pollinate a wide range of flowers of economic and culturally important fruits trees.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.