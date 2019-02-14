Sunshine preschoolers take to the streets to express love on Valentine’s Day, February 14.

If you have any interesting, exciting, funny, good quality photos that you would like to have featured on DNO, just send them to news@dominicanewsonline.com. Please ensure that the photos you submit belong to you or that you have secured permission from the owner(s).

DNO reserves the right to publish or not to publish, any photo that has been submitted.