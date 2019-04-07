FEATURED PHOTO: Quaint little village

Sunday, April 7th, 2019 at 3:41 PM
Picturesque views of SanSauveur, one of the quaintest little villages in Dominica. It is nestled between the villages of Good Hope and Petite Soufriere on the northeast coast of the island .

