FEATURED PHOTO: Quaint little village

Picturesque views of SanSauveur, one of the quaintest little villages in Dominica. It is nestled between the villages of Good Hope and Petite Soufriere on the northeast coast of the island .

If you have any interesting, exciting, funny, good quality photos that you would like to have featured on DNO, just send them to news@dominicanewsonline.com. Please ensure that the photos you submit belong to you or that you have secured permission from the owner(s).

DNO reserves the right not to publish, any photo that has been submitted.