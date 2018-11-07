Leroy Charles was among those honoured at Dominica’s 40th Anniversary of Independence National Rally on November 3rd for his contribution to arts and entertainment in Dominica. “Wadix” as he is popularly called, is known for his enthusiastic and flamboyant way of doing things.

Hence, this fabulous outfit for the occasion.

