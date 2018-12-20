IN PICTURES: EC Loblack Bridge reopensDominica News Online - Thursday, December 20th, 2018 at 9:54 AM
The EC Loblack bridge in Roseau, which was severely damaged by Hurricane Maria in 2017, was this morning Thursday, December 20th, reopened to traffic.
Below are some photos of the early morning flow of traffic across the bridge into Roseau.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
9 Comments
The failinf LABOUR REGIME.
Glad to see that the bridge is reopened for use. It appears incomplete but it sure must be a welcome relief to motorists and pedestrians alike – especially at a time of frequent movement of Christmas shoppers and holiday makers and the numerous visitors for the holidays.
Good call by the authorities but this should be accompanied by safety signage as a priority for safety and convenience
Not officially Re-opened. Because it’s Christmas and they anticipate traffic, it’s temporarily open for us to pass. Gush man. All you just complaining , complaining , complaining. But How Can they please you all nah. Please man. Just say THANK YOU JESUS, like I did. Amen.
Thank you for explaining. It is good that they’re opening it for the season because I know how messy traffic will be.
Good Good.. Deliver.
Critics in 3…2…1….
So when is the sew time. Waiting for the ceremony skerro
Weren’t there enough left over CBI funds to throw a big bridge opening party like grand opening ceremony they had for the 18 million dollar one the Bajans built so that those red fools could bow down and worship Skeritt and tell him how great thou art? Meanwhile Mahaut and canefield need a bypass asap for that morning traffic
That job is not complete!! What was the rush to open the bridge? And what’s with the sign pointing to pedestrian access? Who can really walk on this?
According to the children these days “but where I be there nuh?”
Wish i couod understand the reason for opening an incomplete bridge