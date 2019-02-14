IN PICTURES: Little ‘Bright Beginning’ ValentinesDominica News Online - Thursday, February 14th, 2019 at 12:08 PM
Teachers and students of the Bright Beginning Centre which located on Upper Lane in Roseau on the streets of Roseau this morning showing their solidarity with the observance of Valentines Day today February 14.
celebrate Jesus love instead
But all u teachers doh tired give parents expense. Oh my man. That dead man valantine allu celebrating dere what those children have to do with that. We already teaching my children to love i dont need to wait for that day of evil to celebrate. Research on hiw it came into being teachers and stop bring our children in this nonsense.