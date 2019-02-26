IN PICTURES: SAGICOR celebratesDominica News Online - Tuesday, February 26th, 2019 at 8:19 AM
It’s Monday afternoon. There’s no planned activity on the Carnival 2019 calendar except for the Lagoon Street Jam which is to begin much later. So, onlookers cannot but wonder what’s going on when a celebration of sorts erupts on the streets of Roseau.
People dressed in Sensay, the CHS Sign Language Group, thrust into prominence recently for their performance of the bouyon-soca hit, Famalay and other regular folk moving to the energizing sounds of Lapo Kabwit.
So, what’s happening? No, it’s not a carnival activity. It’s just a spontaneous feature of Sagicor’s celebration of 178 years of providing insurance coverage and according to General Agent, Cheryl Rolle, “seeking to ‘ignite’ (the theme for the occasion) in every Dominican, the need and the passion to provide insurance for their families.”
It was also an opportunity to showcase some aspects of Dominica’s culture to five Sagicor officials from overseas including the company’s CEO and COO, Rolle told DNO.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.