LETTER TO THE EDITORTony Astaphan - Monday, February 6th, 2017 at 2:08 PM
Dear Editor,
Were it not for this new culture of alternative facts and misinformation infecting us today I would have ignored the childishness of Miss Williams, who I do not know. But I need to put the record straight.
- The only time I have every been paid by or from the Treasury is when I am officially retained by the Attorney General to represent the Government or Minister in their official capacities;
- I do not recall ever charging the Attorney General of Dominica $40,000.USD for a single case. But if I did, who is Miss Williams to question my fees for my professional services as a leading SC in the OECS?
- I have never been retained or paid by the Attorney General or Government to handle any private matter for Prime Minister Skerrit;
- I have never ever charged Prime Ministers Skerrit, Gonsalves, Browne, Douglas, or Anthony one cent when I have represented them in their personal capacities or in libel cases.
- I will not be charging Prime Minister Skerrit for the libel cases I am going to file first against Lennox Linton and thereafter the others. I consider it my patriotic duty to do so. He is also my friend and I will defend him against this and all smear campaigns to the end;
- Miss Williams refers to an invoice of $40,000.00 USD . But she does not tell you what the case involved. Typical of a scandal-mongerer.
Best regards
Mr Trump will have the final say Tony Astahphans. Even today notice reaching us stated another Iranian has been arrested. How many more?
Williams, and rightly so, questioned you integrity… not your fee. @4progress has that covered…working the personal fee into Government’s (read Taxpayer’s) bill.
Wow! At least bubbles made his millions by selling crabs but since when did people make millions by working for free.
That is the problem with us. Whether you like Tony or not, why would one write about something they have no idea of? Was any research done and facts found to speak so boldly? What is wrong with our people and the idea of embracing misinformation? Most of the people doing this are the so call educated. Has education render us insane and dishonest?
go and defend him in new york too lmaooo
Anthony Astaphans, you claim that you do not charge the Prime Ministers for representing them in their personal capacities. Accepting this is true, surely you are paid otherwise, which is these Prime Ministers hire/hired you to represent the governments they lead which allow to charge very high sums to the taxpayers.
Tony i want to be your friend so you do can legal work for me at NON CHARGE
This whole back and forth is like a never-ending movie. I need more popcorn and beer to keep watching.
Don’t give away too much online Tony get them in the witness box. When I noticed viewexpress addressed her as a miss, I said to myself she must be late in life. What a calamity
Tony wrote…”new culture of alternative facts and misinformation infecting us”. Don’t forget: creative accounting, misappropriation of public funds and payment via the “back door”.
Tony Astaphans u have an Ego problem GarCon!