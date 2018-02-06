LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Cultural expression of our culture with dignityDiocesan Family Life Commission - Tuesday, February 6th, 2018 at 9:51 AM
Carnival is a significant part of our Dominican culture, which reflects the diversity and richness of various art forms of the people, in its expressions of joy and festivity.
Carnival can be and has been the barometer for measuring segments of society’s moral status. The festivities have been used by the unscrupulous as a cover for criminal and immoral behaviours. Carnival has also been known to fan the flames of immoral expressions in our people.
A little yeast reflected in the skimpy costumes can cause the whole dough of immorality to rise. Unguarded, the immoral behaviours of a small segment of the revellers can poison the whole society, and the beauty of the artistic expressions of carnival festivities can be reduced to showcase behaviours not normally prevalent in our society.
It is against this background that the Diocesan Family Life Commission expresses concern about the progressive decline in the artistic expressions of carnival costumes in bands towards nudity. We seem to be moving away from the rich diversity, colour and artistic ingenuity of the foundational bands such as Carnival Corner, Thunderbirds, Ole Time Sake and even more recently the Stilt Walkers, towards a simplified skimpiness governed by anatomical details of our women.
We are particularly concerned and horrified by the excessively revealing nature of some of the costumes promoted and presented by some bands. The recent promotional photographs that we have seen of these costumes do not seem to leave much out of presenting nudity in our carnival as a costume in itself.
Our concern is the formational impression of our young men and women; that beauty in our ladies is synonymous with maximum and detailed exposure of the body. Are we reinforcing the fallacy in our young men that women only have beauty when they become an object of sexual enticement or pleasure? In their quest for attention from their male peers, will our young girls soon believe that they need to be even more exposed to be noticed? Our women are being reduced to objects of pleasure.
The objectification of women can be the seed out of which moral decadence grows. Once women are reduced to objects, the values of people are reduced further to objects of pleasure and profit by the “power class”. The “sexual trade” becomes more commonplace, our society becomes more chauvinistic, and the value and power of women become synonymous with sexual appeal. Our children, from a young age, also become objects of sexual exploitation and trade. We fear that child sexual abuse in both girls and boys will no doubt increase, even as it is already at alarming levels.
Unfortunately, our carnival is being used to enlist our own women themselves to become the avenue by which they are further reduced to objects and the degrading of our society. It is ultimately an attack on family life.
The Commission is calling on the Christian segment of our populace to bring back light and salt to the artistic expression of our carnival by presenting themselves in attire that is devoid from nudity and otherwise objectifying our people. We are to be Christ-like in our cultural expressions and not be a source of temptation for others.
“He said to them, ‘Causes of falling are sure to come, but alas for the one through whom they occur! It is better for him to be thrown into the sea with a milestone round his neck than to be the downfall of a single one of these little ones. Keep watch on yourselves.’”Luke 17:1-3.
Diocesan Family Life Commission
Roman Catholic Diocese of Roseau
Turkey Lane
Roseau
To the Catholic Church:
-since you so against the revealing carnival costumes, why don’t you speak up some more so that the TV service providers can censor the movies that are shown in Dominica? Any movie with a hint of nudity should be removed right? Because according to you it’s immoral right? So go ahead and try to control that is show on TV.
-let’s not stop there, we need to have the internet services providers find some way to block off and make it impossible for anyone to browse an adult oriented website..
Now would be the ideal time for you to use your religion as a weapon….right?
My question to this Roman Diocesan Family Life Commission is have you even seen a person or people born clothed ? Do you know or can you tell us of any such cases where people are born clothed ? No even in the Bible, we can find such cases.
Last week my DNO commentary http://dominicanewsonline.com/news/homepage/features/commentary/commentary-differentiating-between-nude-and-lewd/ attempted to differentiate between nude and lewd. Perhaps it would be helpful to also differentiate between naked and nude.
Sir Kenneth Clark, in his definitive book on the subject, expresses it at follows:
“…To be naked is to be deprived of our clothes and the word implies embarrassment. On the other hand, the word nude does not project into the mind a huddled and defenseless body, but a balanced and confident body…”
A few years ago the youth arm of the Catholic Church held a panel discussion titled: Naked without Shame. My contribution, very much on the lines of my commentary, received a thunderous round of applause.
The Vatican holds a priceless collection of art works that depict the nude figure, one of which, I understand, hangs in the papal bathroom.
It is alas true that he who thinks evil, sees evil!
Most of the concerns expressed in this article should be genuine cause of alarm. The nudity and the simulation of sexual intercourse must have an ineradicable impression on the minds of the young. The ‘ventilated’ costumes can be relinquished and the simulated sexual acts also. I’m in total disagreement of Christianizing the carnival. We just have to try to temper our behavior by cutting back on the excesses and the extremes. The Catholic Church should raise its voice on many more issues that adversely affect the country. This one issue is not good enough. Stand up and be counted when pertinent matters arise and your voice can make a difference otherwise you would forever be deemed irrelevant.
Here we go again…
To person or persons who wrote this letter, if it bothers you so much to see beautiful women and some skin then don’t watch. Leave us alone. Are you priest worried that if you watch long enough, you won’t be able to control yourself?
I guess you want make people miserable as you are confined to not having any fun..
After selling your souls for 30 pieces of silver ($500,000), now you all find the testicular fortitude to speak out? Anyway thanks, better late than never. Hope another 30 pieces of silver is not used to keep you all quiet.
Turkey Lane is of course the address of bishop Malzaire’s residence in Roseau and why he cannot put his moniker under this message, coming from his church is cowardice. I would not even call it diplomatic because we all know, what & whom this message is aimed at. I have no problem with the message and can take it or leave it but it irritates me no end that our bishop is so reluctant to be outspoken and has to hide behind his diocesan life commission. Gabriel, please be a man for once and speak up for yourself.