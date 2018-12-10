LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Held at gun point by a police officerDominica News Online - Monday, December 10th, 2018 at 11:00 AM
Dear Editor,
As you may be aware, today is the last day of the 16 – Day campaign of Activism Against Gender-Based violence. This campaign aimed to galvanize action to end violence against women and girls internationally. Unfortunately the ending of violence against women is ongoing and is a goal that the world has to achieve. In regards to Dominica, there has been a silence on the issue of violence against women and girls and I am assuming that the silence is related to the stigma that is placed on it.
Today I decided to contribute towards breaking the silence by telling my story. Two years ago I was held at gun point by a male ‘friend’ who is a police officer employed in the commonwealth of Dominica police force. The exact reasons for me being held at gun point are unclear but I am assuming that it was caused by my refusal to be in a formal relationship with him.
I stayed in shock for a few days after the incident. I was uncertain about the right way to deal with it. I was also pressured indirectly by the psychologist, and directly by family of the police officer, to refrain from reporting the matter to the police authority, as the police officer was deemed to be unstable mentally and had attempted self-harm on at least one previous occasion.
Today as I feel more confident to talk about it, I will admit that this wasn’t an excuse to withhold my report from the police but at that particular time, I felt that the trauma was something that I could get over quickly. Therefore, I decided to keep silent.
My silence wasn’t without negative consequence; it contributed to a drastic change in my life. I am now suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. I live my life in box, meaning that I spend most of my time at home as I am often contemplating that someone out there may hold me at gun point again or even kill me. I live my life in fear.
Silence is never a solution. Instead, women and girls should use their voices on any platform to liberate themselves and to also help end gender based violence. In my case, I was held at gun point by a police officer with a service firearm, but in another woman’s or girl’s case, it could be rape, torture, mental or physical imprisonment, sexual harassment or discriminated against by a husband, father, uncle, neighbour, teacher and the list is not exhausted.
If you decide to take anything from this letter, I hope that you note that there is never a deadline to tell your story or to report the matter to the police, Women’s Bureau (Gender Affairs) and Social Welfare Department. I also hope that you remember that I broke my silence in order to open a pathway for persons like me and many other women and girls with similar stories to speak up and contribute towards the ongoing campaign to end Gender-Based violence.
Regards,
Victim of gender-based violence
3 Comments
Simply put…
Gender-based violence stops girls from reaching their potential. My appeal to civil society – let’s all work to transform attitudes towards girls and women that perpetuate violence against them.
Lady sorry to hear,but Dominica is filled with corruption,and those in authority continue to abuse others,but one day justice will come for all.I have never once read or heard the SO CALL PM CONDEMN THESE ACTS.
Dear Survivor, Thanks for coming out and I am glad that you are in a better place now but socially and mentally. I am also glad that you did not go the police leaders because you would be victimize twice with this mess-up no leadership police force. There are some wonderful officers who have vibrant and loving romantic and marital relationships but there are a lot with this type of mentality and behavior.—ladies be ware when dating these ya- hoos. You will get more than you bargain for and it snot worth it…
Best of luck Survivor as you move on with your life. For this unstable cop- well he will hurt and passible kill the next lady who refuses him—but don’t ask the police to investigate and discipline one of their own–that is foreign to them.