LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Postage stamps on receipts etc. - Sunday, April 16th, 2017
I went to make an application for title at the Registry and was required to go get $5.00 stamp at the Post Office. I have also experienced the need for postage stamps to be placed on receipts.. The value of these practices elude me and in my opinion constitute a mindless waste of time.. Such old practices should be eliminated from doing business..
Regards,
Dr Clayton Shillingford
Dr Shillingford,
This has also left me perplexed. I understood that was a form of tax on the business issuing receipts. Is that what it was meant to be? and if so, with vat and other taxes is it really necessary?
You are extremely right… the entire government system need to be reevaluated and processes updated including some of the filing costs. A lot of these rules and processes are dated and truly a waste of time. It turns simple processes that should take 5 mins into an hr. Including the banks… as a foreigner, why does it take me 2/3 hours to change currency. Shame!
Lol.
I had that experience 10 years ago and did not understand this archaic regulations I thought that by now we had change this stupidity.
I couldn’t agree with you more Dr. Shillingford. It is a form of tax so why don’ we just add it to the bill there and then instead of going thorough the practice of attaching a separate postage stamp with a metal staple, since the postage stamps furnished by our Post Office come without adhesive. This is indeed an outdated, inefficient practice in 2017.
I agree with you 100 % When I am in D.A. I see it at domlec, and other government places of business , I guess it is an old colonial practice, and it only profit the people who make the stamps, stamps are for posting mails not for receipts. a hand stamp or a rubber stamp like the one that you dip in ink would be a better idea.