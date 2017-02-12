To the Editor:

A a Dominican citizen with both a Caricom and American passport, I was advised to stay out of town for the gathering on Tuesday, last, so my information is second hand from newspaper articles. I was pleased to see Lennox Lincoln quoted. He said some important things especially that the power of the people is greater than the people in power. I only hope that is also true in my dear beleaguered USA with a President who is Repugnant to me and many I know.

Linton stated that it would be a peaceful demonstration and I do not fault him for the way it got out of hand. This country is desperately poor with it being near impossible to get ahead and just barely possible to make a living. I know because my husband Oliver John and I ran a B’n B for several years. Besides it being a thankless business it was difficult to make any profit and keep our vehicle and our rooms in order with supplies shipped in, insurance and VAT. There should be a concerted effort to have one thousand people arriving for overnight visits by sea and air.

That being said. There is no where for the youth of our nation to go, especially the boys and this speaks to the violence and vandalism that occurred Tuesday. I am a trained psychologist and social worker and I have seen children in the projects in America “born dead.” What that means is no where to go and nothing to do but get caught up in the vicious cycle of drugs, thievery and such. I have seen it here in Dominica in my own family where access to crack and cocaine starts a spiral downward and a group that becomes parro or teenage whores. This is the element that I believe began the destruction.

I too am very proud of our police department. Skerrit cannot take credit for that alone Their trainers, the head of departments! have created a mostly honorable group of men and women who act on NO Party’s behalf.

We know Dr. Skerrit and were excited at his ascendance to the highest office as the youngest Prime Minister in the world. Friends in America participated with him in early training of black leadership groups and spoke highly of him. I know a bit about politics and the words used to sway one side or the other. The UWP/DFP are not a mob of power hungry monsters. The words “power hungry” came from Skerrit’s brain, take note. I do think that power needs to change hands more often than 15 years. Those in office get too comfortable, find the loopholes and the easiest ways to govern and make things work.

Our “passport” program is anathema around the world, especially with the rise of terrorism, especially with this megalomaniac President who is now in office just three hours away by air. This longish tenure has allowed our population to become complacent, used to “same ! old, same old” and allowed the Chinese to own 20 percent of our land. Make no mistake. The Chinese are here to own the water–the “gold” of the twenty-first century for their huge population back in China. We cannot let them make any more inroads.

We need to create jobs and infrastructure for our young so that the creme de la creme want to stay on island, not just for its beauty but because there is a way to survive and thrive.

We must not get distracted by politics and sides. No one is totally right, no one is totally corrupt. But power corrupts so easily. As Voltaire said, “let the beggar on foot pull down the beggar on horse back.” Even then all will stay the same, perhaps with some new motivations and less graft and corruption.

Franklin Roosevelt, John Kennedy had no need to steal from their people to line their pockets. Perhaps a privately rich woman would be best to run this country where every penny that came into its coffers was turned back to the people for roads, education, farming, building projects, a larger more accessible airport. We could again be prosperous AND happy here in paradise.

Yours sincerely, Rachel Walker John,

6 Shawfore Estate, POB 923, Roseau

