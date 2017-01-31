PHOTO OF THE DAY: The joy a jelly bringsDominica News Online - Tuesday, January 31st, 2017 at 9:18 AM
Photographer captured this little one enjoying a jelly
Photo by Emerline Anselm
Photographers – novice, amateur or professional – in Dominica are asked to submit photos, photographer credit and caption to dominicanewsonline@gmail.com for consideration for the Photo of the Day feature, daily on dominicanewsonline.com.
Submissions can be accompanied by a brief profile and contact information of the photographer. Submissions will be published in the order they were received.
Photos must be taken of Dominicans and things Dominican. Note that submissions advertising any form of business or business activity will not be published.
Dominica News Online also encourages the submission of a variety of photos, ranging from nature shots, people shots, weird shots, interesting human interest shots, and anything ‘newsy.
11 Comments
She’s adorable, she’s a healthy little tyke too. Good job Mom.
Ahhhhhh, love it!! To be blissfully satisfied with the little joys in life is the recipe for a fulfilling and happy life. We can learn so much from a child. Have a blessed day, Little Angel!
wow!!!my niecy having fun with that jelly.
Aweeeeee cutie
Best!!
Cute
What a beautiful picture!
Wow! Very cute baby enjoying one of the joys left in this blessed land the poopoo cabal wants to destroy.
Assertive.”……..😡😡
Shut your skin mouth! A innocent picture of a baby yet you still find something negative.. In truth is people like you that really destroying the joy of our island.. stupes
good snack
I like