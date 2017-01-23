So…so you abandon me

you no longer consider me home

though your search is not yet complete

you join the crowd by saying I’m now 20 years behind in time

You say the streets where you walked in Roseau..

no longer has value….because your friends no longer live there

Your schools mates now call continents home

because they are no longer proud of their people

You claim that you belong to a diaspora that bears my name

but yet…you do very little to promote me and only remember

me when the Creole Festival comes around

But to you…I am still your land of birth

You no longer appreciate my rivers..my valleys…my falls

you traded me for the subways…the concrete jungle

or the US dollar…the Euro and the Guilder

But..I have not changed….ruffled lately by Erika…

But…my mountains are still greens

and valleys still wide

I agree with you…our people are lawless

our men are careless

the streets needs attention….

we have become too noisy and carefree

But I am still home

Should I plead with you and remind you that I don’t only

want to see you at festival time

but all year round…when you can place your money on me

help build me…respect my children

Empower my women

When will you come home to me

and use your acquired experience to help build me

come home and replace these square pegs

who are in the wrong (round) holes

Make me shine again…because come what may

I am Dominica and I will always be home

Have some patience with my people who can be ignorant

and very cheap….teach my children the way to be like you

For charity starts at home

I am home..I am Dominica.

copyright (c) Joseph Edward Doway “Pagewriter” 2016

The author wrote this poem based on the reaction of Dominicans overseas and at home who thought he is wasting his time returning to Dominica to work and invest.