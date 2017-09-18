POEM: Maria BaabyeRobess Sebastien, Colihaut - Tuesday, September 18th, 2018 at 2:52 PM
Maria entered the shores of Dominica September 18th 2017
She found the island so bright and beautiful
With green valleys and mountains
That night September 18th 2017
Maria overstayed
Not with love
But with a wicked and deadly intention
To destroy our beautiful island
Waitikubuli
That night September 18th 2017
Maria emptied her stomach in rage
With wind force over 200 miles per hour
That night September 18th 2017 galvanise were flying from rooftops
It was like wind blowing away burnt trash
Trees and utility posts and line were battered
All over the island
It was dinosaurs come from nowhere helping Maria to destroy our beautiful island Waitikubuli
That night September 18th 2017
Dominicans were only hoping and praying for day to arrive
And at daybreak that morning September 19th 2017
Dominicans were asking just one question:
What is to come next?
We do not know
Maria you will be remembered
In our hearts and minds
Not with joy but with pain
In our hearts and minds
Maria you will go and never return
But Dominica shall rise again
Maria Baabye
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.