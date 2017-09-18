Maria entered the shores of Dominica September 18th 2017

She found the island so bright and beautiful

With green valleys and mountains

That night September 18th 2017

Maria overstayed

Not with love

But with a wicked and deadly intention

To destroy our beautiful island

Waitikubuli

That night September 18th 2017

Maria emptied her stomach in rage

With wind force over 200 miles per hour

That night September 18th 2017 galvanise were flying from rooftops

It was like wind blowing away burnt trash

Trees and utility posts and line were battered

All over the island

It was dinosaurs come from nowhere helping Maria to destroy our beautiful island Waitikubuli

That night September 18th 2017

Dominicans were only hoping and praying for day to arrive

And at daybreak that morning September 19th 2017

Dominicans were asking just one question:

What is to come next?

We do not know

Maria you will be remembered

In our hearts and minds

Not with joy but with pain

In our hearts and minds

Maria you will go and never return

But Dominica shall rise again

Maria Baabye